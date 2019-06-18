These packable travel shoes are my new must-have for every work trip

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Nisolo

Packing shoes can be a hassle when you’re traveling, since they take up so much room in your suitcase. This is especially true when you need to bring a pair of work-appropriate shoes with you.

Nisolo Travel Derby shoes ($128) offer a perfect solution, with comfortable, stylish shoes that pack down to about an inch thick.

We tried the men’s Travel Derby shoes and found them to be comfortable and durable. Nisolo also makes a version for women.

As a fairly frequent flyer and amateur travel photographer, I’ve had to get packing down to a science. I may not always pack lightly, but I’m usually able to get exactly what I need to fit into one bag – depending on the length and type of the trip, sometimes I’ll bring an extra bag for camera gear, too.

The one thing that continues to vex me when I pack is shoes. In theory, I like to bring just a single pair of shoes for every trip – which I wear in transit – but this is easier said than done. I usually want comfortable, walking-around sneakers – my go-to is Allbirds Wool Runners – but sometimes I need something more supportive (these Merrell trail-to-street shoes do the trick).

An issue I run into is when I have meetings on a trip. While I may not need full dress shoes, I don’t usually want to wear sneakers – but I still need something appropriate with jeans or chinos, which are comfortable enough to get me through the day if there’s a lot of walking involved. Usually I give up and sacrifice precious suitcase room to a pair of dress shoes.

Recently, though, I found the perfect solution: the Nisolo Travel Derby shoe.

The Travel Derby is a stylish and adaptable shoe that can look equally fitting with a pair of jeans, khakis, or a modern-cut suit. Built around a sole made from XL Extralight – a unique shoe material engineered to be lightweight and flexible, yet supportive and comfortable – the suede uppers are designed to fold down, or essentially collapse, when you aren’t wearing them.

This makes for a comfortable, light shoe that’s comfortable and stylish enough to wear for a busy day of walking and meetings, and can fold down to a flat, inch-thick slab of rubber and suede to fit in any spare corner of a bag.

Insider Picks’ VP of Commerce, Breton Fischetti – another frequent traveler – and I both spent a few weeks wearing the Travel Derby shoes to see if a packable shoe could really be substantial enough. The answer is: yes.

Read on for both of our thoughts.

source Nisolo

“Having an easily packable, work-appropriate shoe was hugely helpful.”

Nisolo has been on my radar for a while since I’ve seen the company’s Instagram ads a few times. I like their look and was excited to try their travel shoe.

My principal issue with traveling, especially for work, is that the shoes I need for meetings take up the most space in a bag, but I don’t want to wear them trekking through the airport. Having an easily packable, work-appropriate shoe was hugely helpful. It’s low profile, comfortable, and great because it doesn’t draw attention to itself. I can happily cruise around the airport in sneakers without having to sacrifice precious carry-on space for quick work trips.

$128 is a bit of a steep price to pay for a nice-to-have shoe, but it’s well made, high quality, and adaptable; and it is made at Nisolo’s ethical factory in Peru, so for me, I still feel it presents a really solid value for the price. – Breton Fischetti, VP of Insider Picks

source Nisolo

“I found that they actually offer plenty of support.”

When I first saw the shoes, both online and in person, I was worried that they wouldn’t be supportive enough. I love soft, flexible shoes like Allbirds for office days or walking around the city, but those have more padding, structure, and arch support than the Nisolos seemed to offer at a quick glance.

However, when I actually wore them I found that they actually offer plenty of support. Sure, I wouldn’t want to wear them hiking in the woods, but for a day of standing, heading into meetings, walking, and exploring, they’re perfect when I tie them nice and snug.

I really can’t overstate how packable they are. They fold down almost instantly, and I can stuff them in any corner of a full roller bag or put them at the bottom of my carry-on backpack.

I treated them with some stain and weather-resistant spray, and while they aren’t waterproof, they compare well to any other similar shoe. They’ve also held up well so far, which makes me feel better about the $128 pricetag.

I got my usual size, and found that they fit true – they might have been a tad snug, but they molded to my foot almost right away. – David Slotnick, senior reporter