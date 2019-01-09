Nissan just fixed the biggest problem with the Leaf EV, and now it’s ready to take on Chevy and Tesla

caption The 2019 Nissan Leaf e+. source Nissan

The 2019 Nissan Leaf e+ EV made its world debut at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The Leaf e+ can go 226 miles on a single thanks to a larger 62 kWh battery pack.

This puts its performance on par with rivals such as the Chevrolet Bolt and the Tesla Model 3.

The 2019 Nissan Leaf e+ arrives in US showrooms this spring.

Nissan introduced the new Leaf e+ electric vehicle at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, in Las Vegas.

The new Leaf e+ is an update of the second-generation Leaf that debuted in 2017 and remedies the EV’s biggest flaw: its lack of range.

In Business Insider’s 2018 review of the Leaf, we noted:

“The new Leaf is a solid second effort from Nissan. However, there remains one glaring fault with the Leaf, and it’s the range. At 151 miles, it’s certainly a major improvement over the outgoing model. But range anxiety is still a problem, and anything less than 200 miles on a single charge is no longer competitive.”

The original Nissan Leaf launched back in 2010, and in the years since, it has become one of the most popular EVs in history, with more than 380,000 cars sold.

source Nissan

But with long-range EVs such as the 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt and the 310-mile Tesla Model 3, the 151-mile second-generation Leaf is no longer at the forefront of the industry.

Enter the Leaf e+ and its 226 miles of range.

Read more: Mercedes-Benz just unveiled the stylish new CLA coupe to take on BMW and Audi.

To achieve this, Nissan replaced the current 40 kWh battery with a much larger 62 kWh pack. In addition, the existing 147 horsepower, 110 kW electric motor has been swapped out for a 160 kW unit that produces 215 horsepower and 250 pounds-feet of torque. According to Nissan, this results in a 13% improvement in the Leaf’s 50 mph to 75 mph acceleration time.

source Nissan

In addition to a new drivetrain, the Leaf e+ will get the latest in Nissan’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous assistance technology.

The 2019 Nissan Leaf e+ will go on sale in Japan this month, but it won’t arrive in the US until this spring, and in Europe a couple of months after that.

Nissan has not yet announced pricing for the Leaf e+. The current 151-mile Nissan Leaf starts at $29,990.