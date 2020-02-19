Nissan is launching a subscription service that lets you switch to a different car every day. Here’s how it works.

source Kyle Grillot/Reuters

Nissan said on Wednesday that it will launch a subscription service that allows drivers to switch to a different car as often as every day.

The program, called “Nissan Switch,” is scheduled to launch in the Houston area as a test-run, Nissan said in a release. Drivers can choose from two tiers, “Select” and “Premium,” at $699 and $899 a month, respectively.

The Select tier will offer models like the Altima sedan and Rogue crossover, while the Premium includes models like the Maxima sedan and the Armada SUV.

Subscribers will have to pay a $495 fee to join the program, but the subscription includes “unlimited switches, as often as a new vehicle each day,” delivery, cleaning, insurance, roadside assistance, and regular maintenance.

To switch to a different car, drivers can “use the Nissan Switch app or text your personal concierge to schedule your switch,” according to the program’s website. Nissan will then deliver the vehicle within a specified service area.

“Nissan Switch is another way that Nissan is testing alternatives to the notion of traditional mobility, without long-term financial commitments for our customers,” said Andrew Tavi, Nissan’s vice president of external affairs.

“For those who want a sedan during the week and an SUV or sports car, like the GTR, on the weekends, Nissan Switch provides the solution,” Tavi said. The GTR wil be available for an extra $100 per day for a maximum of seven days.

The Netflix-like subscription – Nissan says “changing up your ride is as easy as binge-watching your favorite show” – joins subscription plans from other automakers like Audi, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz.

While car-subscription plans are a convenient way to drive a variety of cars, the fun comes at a cost. An analysis from car marketplace Edmunds.com found that subscriptions – the highest analyzed was $97,739 over the course of three years – are much more expensive than a traditional lease.