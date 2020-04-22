No bubble tea for 2 weeks? You can still satisfy your boba craving with these drinks and snacks from the supermarket

Bubble tea stores are shut until at least May 4. But snacks such as Crusty’s Bubble Tea popcorn can hopefully keep you going until then. Crusty’s

Singaporeans who have been looking forward to their daily dose of brown sugar boba during the circuit-breaker will now have to look for new sweet treats to tide them through this challenging period.

In a series of announcements made on Tuesday (Apr 21), the Government said that the circuit-breaker would now end on June 1 instead of May 4 as initially planned. And to further curb the spread of Covid-19, the list of essential workplaces allowed to operate was also cut.

As a result, most bubble tea brands are now shuttered until at least May 4, with the exception of certain hawker stalls or food stores that happen to also serve bubble tea.

At least one brand – i love taimei – has said it will continue to sell bubble tea but only with food purchases made via delivery. It is also limiting the number of cups each customer can buy at a time.

But if you have an insatiable craving for bubble tea and still can’t find a stall near you, here are five food items you can find at your local supermarket or online stores that might just do the trick.

Du Siang Bubble Milk Tea

S$9 for a pack of six 315ml bottles at FairPrice

These may not contain any tapioca pearls, but they have another chewy alternative – konjac jelly bubbles.

So if you’re not keen on making and cooking your own tapioca pearls from scratch, this bottled milk tea from Taiwan may just be the thing you need to satisfy your bubble tea itch.

caption source Screengrab from FairPrice website

Crusty’s Bubble Tea Flavoured Popcorn

S$4.60 for a 60g pack from FairPrice or S$54 for 12 packs from Crusty’s

Support local during this circuit-breaker period by munching on Crusty’s bubble tea flavoured popcorn while binge-watching Netflix movies.

caption source Instagram/Crusty’s

Tao Kae Noi Crispy Seaweed in Bubble Milk Tea flavour

S$2.70 for a 32g pack at FairPrice

This may be a strange combination, but Tao Kae Noi’s Bubble Milk Tea crispy seaweed snack could be just the fun snack you need while staying home these couple of weeks. The savoury seaweed pieces are coated in a slightly sweet seasoning with hints of bubble tea fragrance.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Kaiser Bo Ba Chocolate

S$5.60 for a 70g box via FairPrice or S$8.90 for a 140g pack via Qoo10

Each of these milk tea chocolate balls contain a chewy gummy on the inside – perfect for those who love the chewiness of boba pearls.

caption source Screengrab from FairPrice

Xiao Mei Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream

S$10.90 for a box of four via Lazada RedMart or S$$45.60 for four boxes on Shopee

If you love brown sugar boba, you’ve probably heard of this famous ice cream brand from Taiwan. Not only is the ice cream bar milky with a caramel-like sweetness, it is also packed with mini mochi-like pearls.