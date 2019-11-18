No Google apps, but more than 200 people still queued up to get Huawei’s Mate 30 phones at the Singapore launch

Priced at S$948 and S$1,298 for the Mate 30 and Pro version respectively, Huawei restricted sales to just 500 sets during the launch. Huawei

No Google apps? No problem.

Despite what seemed like an initially cautious launch of its flagship Mate 30 series phones, Huawei saw snaking queues form for the series’ official release in Singapore on Saturday (Nov 16) morning.

The Mate 30 series consists of the first Huawei phones to not have Google apps since a US ban was imposed earlier this year.

Instead of Google Play, Huawei’s new phones feature the Huawei AppGallery, and runs on the Huawei EMUI10 and Andriod Open Source Project (AOSP).

Despite some security concerns from experts, over 200 people lined up to get their hands on the phones during a one-day launch event held at 313@Somerset, where a total of 500 phones were available. The Chinese tech giant said in a previous statement that each customer was only allowed to purchase one phone each.

People queueing at the launch event on Saturday. Huawei

Priced at S$948 for the Mate 30 and S$1,298 for the Pro version, Huawei had previously restricted sales of the phone to just 200 people selected at random from a registration of interest exercise.

One man queued 11 hours just to buy phone for wife

First in line was a customer who Huawei said queued up from 11.00 pm the night before for the launch at 10am. Identified only as Kong, the man said he was purchasing the Mate 30 for his wife, who “loves the high-quality camera in Huawei phones”.

Another customer, Maheswaran, said he had no problems with the lack of access to Google apps on the new phones. “Using (the) Huawei Mobile System (HMS) will be fine with me, and I believe the features of the phone are more important, like their camera,” he said.

Those who purchased the Mate 30 series during the roadshow received “special and exclusive gift bundles”, according to a media statement by the company.

After the roadshow, the phones were also made available at Huawei Concept Stores, selected M1 and StarHub stores, consumer electronic stores, and via the brand’s official online store on Lazada.

