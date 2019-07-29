‘No longer the PAP of my father’: Lee Hsien Yang ‘wholeheartedly’ supports Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party

Lee (left) has previously described Tan, 79, as “the leader Singapore deserves”. The Straits Times

The second son of the late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew has denounced his father’s political party online, claiming it is no longer the People’s Action Party (PAP) he knew.

Instead, Lee Hsien Yang – the estranged younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong – publicly declared his support for the opposition in a short Facebook post published on Sunday (July 28).

The former Singtel CEO said that the PAP had “lost its way”.

“Today’s PAP is no longer the PAP of my father,” Lee said, adding that he “wholeheartedly (supported) the principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP)”.

The PSP is a newly-created opposition party led by 79-year-old veteran politician Tan Cheng Bock. The party plans to contest in the next General Election, which must be held by January 2021.

Lee’s post garnered over 5,000 likes and 1,800 shares in under a day.

Last Friday, Tan said at a media conference there had been an erosion of the fundamentals of good governance in Singapore: transparency, independence and accountability, The Straits Times reported.

The report quoted Tan as saying that the appointment of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching, as CEO of Temasek Holdings, had left many “wondering why”, alluding to a lack of transparency.

Last year, Lee and Tan made the news after the two were photographed having breakfast together at a hawker centre in Clementi West. Tan said in a Facebook post that the two had a “good” time discussing Singapore politics over the meal.

Lee has been vocal about his support for Tan. When Tan announced the formation of the PSP in January this year, Lee said on Facebook that Tan had “consistently put the interests of the people first”.

He also described him as “the leader Singapore deserves”.

Tan was Member of Parliament for the Ayer Rajah constituency from 1980 till 2006.

He quit the PAP in 2011 to run for the Presidential Election in August that same year, but lost to PAP-backed candidate Tony Tan Keng Yam.

Read also: