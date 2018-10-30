No more plastic straws at Resorts World Sentosa – here are other places in Singapore that are going straw-less

Five themed attractions as well as dining establishments in Resorts World Sentosa have implemented a straw-free initiative. Resorts World Sentosa

Another organisation in Singapore has hopped onto the bandwagon to go straw-less.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has stopped providing plastic straws, part of an initiative to “save our oceans and reduce marine plastic pollution”.

RWS said in a statement on Oct 29 that the move to go strawless will eliminate more than three million straws a year, which is equivalent to approximately 1.2 tonnes of plastic.

The establishment’s five themed attractions – including Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium – and dining establishments – such as celebrity chef restaurants and Malaysian Food Street – have stopped providing plastic straws since Oct 1 this year.

RWS added that guests with disabilities or special needs who require straws will be given paper straws upon request. Paper straws are considered more environmentally friendly than plastic straws.

The integrated resort also said that it “supports the national effort towards becoming a Zero Waste Nation” and is looking into reducing other forms of single-use plastics on its premises.

Other major companies in Singapore which have already implemented or are planning to implement straw-free initiatives include:

1. KFC

Fast-food chain KFC no longer provides plastic straws and plastic lids for drinks when customers dine at its 84 outlets in Singapore from June 20 this year, according to The Straits Times. However, plastic lids will still be used for takeaways.

2. Starbucks (by 2020)

Coffee giant Starbucks announced on Twitter that it will be eliminating plastic straws from its 28,000 stores globally by 2020.

3. Burger King

Similar to KFC, fast-food chain Burger King has stopped giving dine-in customers straws and plastic lids for drinks in its 42 outlets in Singapore since Oct 15 this year. They will still be provided upon request by dine-in customers, and for deliveries and takeaways, The New Paper reported.

4. Koufu food court at Singapore Management University

This is Singapore’s first plastic straw-free food court. The food court stopped using straws since Mar 29. It also uses bio-degradable takeaway packaging as well as reusable utensils, according to The Straits Times.

5. Restaurants under Japan Foods Holding

In August, Japan Foods Holding’s 50 outlets under 14 brands, including Ajisen Ramen and Menya Musashi, started providing straws only on request, according to The New Paper.

6. Hotels under the Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) group (by Jun 2019)

The Straits Times reported that MHR has pledged to eliminate single-use plastics from Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, M Hotel, Studio M, M Social and Copthorne King’s Hotel by June next year.