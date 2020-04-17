No more takeaway orders: You can only get McDonald’s via delivery from Apr 18

From Apr 18 to the end of the circuit-breaker, McDonald’s will not be accepting orders at its counters for takeaways. The Straits Times

If you’re planning on a McDonald’s breakfast platter this weekend, you might have to tweak some of those plans.

From Apr 18 to the end of the circuit-breaker, the fast food giant will not be accepting orders at its counters for takeaways. Instead, customers will have to either order their food via McDelivery, GrabFood or in their cars at a Drive-Thru facility.

In a statement, McDonald’s said this was a “safety precautionary measure to flatten the curve of COVID-19″.

“We have made a key decision to stop takeaways in our restaurants, as a proactive move to keep our customers and employees safe – over and above all other precautionary measures implemented from the start,” Kenneth Chan, managing director of McDonald’s Singapore said.

“By temporarily stopping takeaway service, we can reduce interaction between our customers and employees during this circuit breaker period – and also enable more of our senior employees to stay at home over the next two weeks,” Chan said.

McDonald’s also said that staff strength will be adjusted accordingly in each restaurant to support delivery orders and drive-thru orders in the kitchens, while employees with disrupted roles will still be paid their salaries.

Shortly after its announcement on Facebook, many consumers left comments to voice concerns over the higher prices usually charged on McDonald’s delivery menu. Some also worried about the quality of delivered food over takeways.

A large number, however, also applauded the firm’s commitment to abiding by circuit-breaker rules and keeping the larger community safe.

