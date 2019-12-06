A group of self-proclaimed NBC staffers are allegedly trying to dissuade colleagues from unionizing with an Instagram page that spreads messages like ‘dues are for the gym’

NBC staffers claimed to have set up an Instagram page that attempts to dissuade employees from voting to unionize.

NBC News told The Hollywood Reporter that management has nothing to do with the anti-union effort.

The page was set up seven days ago, and workers voted December 4 whether to unionize. The results of the vote will be made public on December 13.

Opponents of NBC’s union are using colorful Instagram posts to dissuade employees from bargaining.

An Instagram page @nonbcnewsguild began posting pastel-colored photos criticizing the company’s efforts to unionize as of last week. Posts include phrases such as “Dues are for the gym” and “Pet insurance discount? Now up for negotiation.”

According to a webpage linked on the Instagram page, No NBC NewsGuild claims to be comprised of reporters, designers, and social media strategists who are not in management roles. Specific employees aren’t named, but the page lists an email, nonbcnewsguild@gmail.com, for taking any questions. No NBC NewsGuild did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NBC was among many media companies to unionize within the last few years, after years of widespread consolidation and layoffs within the industry. Staffers voted on whether to recognize the union on December 4, and the count will be made public on December 13, according to NBC Digital NewsGuild.

News Guild, a labor union for journalists, reported that approximately 75% of NBC News Digital workers signed on to a union organizing drive in October, following the layoffs of 70 employees in the two months prior.

Vox Media, Buzzfeed, and the LA Times have also unionized following rounds of layoffs this year.

Newsroom employment dropped by 25% over the last decade, and nearly a third of daily newspapers went through more than one round of layoffs in 2018, according to Pew Research Center.

NBC faced additional backlash in November after the network reportedly fired her for voicing complaints of racism she experienced on set.

“We do not know who started this account, but we do know that fear and misinformation about our rights keep us divided,” NBC News Guild said in a statement to Business Insider. “After our vote count on December 13, we look forward to coming together as one united staff to protect and look out for one another.”

Business Insider contacted NBCUniversal for additional comment regarding No NBC NewsGuild.