‘No standing on boxes!’: Trump and Bloomberg traded insults ahead of the billionaire’s first Democratic debate

P resident Trump and Mike Bloomberg traded barbs ahead of the Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday.

Trump accused the billionaire and former New York City Mayor of “illegally buying the Democratic nomination.”

The president also ribbed Bloomberg about his height by tweeting, “no standing on boxes!”

“Can’t trust a word you say – and now you want us to believe you?” Bloomberg tweeted back.

President Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg traded insults on Tuesday night ahead of the former New York City mayor and billionaire philanthropist’s first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday.

“What Mini Mike is doing is nothing less than a large scale illegal campaign contribution,” Trump tweeted. “He is ‘spreading’ money all over the place, only to have recipients of his cash payments, many former opponents, happily joining or supporting his campaign. Isn’t that called a payoff?”

“Mini is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination,” the president said in a follow-up tweet. “They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes!”

Bloomberg, who entered the race in November and has already splurged more than $400 million on advertising, has surged in voter polls. He received 19% support in a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll – second only to Sen. Bernie Sanders, who took 31% of the vote.

The result made him eligible for the upcoming Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, after Democratic officials scrapped the requirement for candidates to have a minimum number of donors. Bloomberg’s strategy of blanketing the nation with campaign ads and leveraging his position as a Democratic megadonor to secure endorsements has fueled complaints that he’s attempting to buy the presidency.

“Why do you want to run against Bernie so badly?” Bloomberg responded to Trump’s tweet.

“Mini Mike. No, I would rather run against you!” Trump replied.

“Can’t trust a word you say – and now you want us to believe you?” Bloomberg countered. “See you in November.”

Trump doubled down on attacking Bloomberg’s height by retweeting a post by Dan Scavino, the White House’s social media director, showing the other Democratic candidates towering over a digitally miniaturized Bloomberg.

The president also retweeted a doctored clip from a supporter that showed Bloomberg speaking from a podium nearly as tall as him, before being flattened by a shoe.

