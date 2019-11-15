The NFL suspended 3 in connection with the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph melee, but people are appalled that the Steelers QB got off scot-free

Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said he was told the league would fine Mason Rudolph.


Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL on Friday handed out punishments in connection with the brawl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at the tail end of this week’s raucous “Thursday Night Football” game.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him over the head with it, was indefinitely suspended without pay and will be barred from playing for at least the remainder of the season.

His teammate Larry Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension without pay for shoving Rudolph to the ground during the altercation, while Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games without pay for punching and kicking Garrett during the melee.

Notably, Rudolph, who was indisputably at the center of the fight and arguably its catalyst, was not suspended.

From some video angles, it appeared that Rudolph went after Garrett and attempted to rip off his helmet before Garrett hit him over the head.

On ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday, Max Kellerman was indignant in arguing for Rudolph’s suspension.

“Mason Rudolph needs to be suspended at least a game. Let’s start with that,” Kellerman said. “He was the one who started the fight, tried to take Myles Garrett’s helmet off.”

Kellerman wasn’t the only one appalled by Rudolph getting off scot-free. The Athletic’s Pat McManamon also called for a one-game suspension for the quarterback.

USA Today’s NFL writer Steven Ruiz said the lack of punishment in the form of missed games was “strange.”

Marcus Spears, a retired Dallas Cowboys defensive end turned ESPN analyst, said he thought there should be a suspension as well. Chris Canty, a former NFL defensive end who now works for FS1 and ESPN, agreed.

The writer and civil-rights activist Shaun King weighed in as well.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said he was told the league would fine Rudolph.