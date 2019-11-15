The NFL suspended 3 in connection with the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph melee, but people are appalled that the Steelers QB got off scot-free

caption NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said he was told the league would fine Mason Rudolph. source Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL on Friday handed out punishments in connection with the brawl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at the tail end of this week’s raucous “Thursday Night Football” game.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him over the head with it, was indefinitely suspended without pay and will be barred from playing for at least the remainder of the season.

His teammate Larry Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension without pay for shoving Rudolph to the ground during the altercation, while Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games without pay for punching and kicking Garrett during the melee.

Notably, Rudolph, who was indisputably at the center of the fight and arguably its catalyst, was not suspended.

From some video angles, it appeared that Rudolph went after Garrett and attempted to rip off his helmet before Garrett hit him over the head.

On ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday, Max Kellerman was indignant in arguing for Rudolph’s suspension.

“Mason Rudolph needs to be suspended at least a game. Let’s start with that,” Kellerman said. “He was the one who started the fight, tried to take Myles Garrett’s helmet off.”

"[Mason Rudolph was the one who started the fight."@maxkellerman thinks the reaction to Myles Garrett has been "hysterical." pic.twitter.com/dx5u0rQJ20 — First Take (@FirstTake) November 15, 2019

Kellerman wasn’t the only one appalled by Rudolph getting off scot-free. The Athletic’s Pat McManamon also called for a one-game suspension for the quarterback.

Mason Rudolph deserved and deserves a one-game suspension. Dont think anyone can argue the other suspensions. #Browns #Steelers. — PatMcManamon (@PatMcManamon) November 15, 2019

USA Today’s NFL writer Steven Ruiz said the lack of punishment in the form of missed games was “strange.”

The Garrett suspension is fair. The Ogunjobi/Pouncey suspensions are harsh. Mason Rudolph not being punished is … "strange." https://t.co/E6lyScPfyr — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) November 15, 2019

Marcus Spears, a retired Dallas Cowboys defensive end turned ESPN analyst, said he thought there should be a suspension as well. Chris Canty, a former NFL defensive end who now works for FS1 and ESPN, agreed.

I was thinking the exact same thing brodie. Both players played a part in an ugly scene at the end of a nationally televised game. It’s their responsiblity as professionals to deescalate the situation. #TNFonFOX — Chris Canty (@ChrisCanty99) November 15, 2019

The writer and civil-rights activist Shaun King weighed in as well.

2. Mason Rudolph first tried to take the helmet off of Myles Garrett. It’s outrageous that in ALL of this that Mason Rudolph wasn’t suspended a single game. pic.twitter.com/2hijGMo7XC — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 15, 2019

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said he was told the league would fine Rudolph.