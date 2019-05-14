ABC president says there’s ‘no thought to recasting’ Constance Wu after her divisive comments about the ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ renewal

caption Constance Wu stars on “Fresh Off the Boat” on ABC. source Brad Barket/Getty

Constance Wu shared several tweets appearing to be upset over the renewal of ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat” Friday.

The star later apologized and clarified she was upset the series’ renewal meant missing out on another opportunity.

Tuesday morning, INSIDER attended Disney’s 2019 Upfront in New York City where ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke was asked about her reaction to Wu’s comments and whether or not there have been discussions to recast her.

“No, there’s been no thought to recasting Constance,” said Burke.

Burke added that she was aware Wu had another opportunity that the actress would have pursued if “FOTB” wasn’t renewed. But that was never on the table.

ABC has no qualms with Constance Wu after an outburst on social media following the renewal of her ABC show “Fresh Off the Boat.”

“No, there’s been no thought to recasting Constance,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told press Tuesday morning at its Disney Upfront presentation to advertisers in New York City, when asked if there has been any talk of recasting her role following comments the show’s star made.

Shortly after ABC announced the comedy was renewed for a sixth season on Friday, Wu shared a series of negative tweets on social media where said she was “so upset right now” and “literally crying.”

Wu didn’t mention the show by name, but when a Twitter user offered her congrats on the show’s renewal, saying it was great news, Wu replied in a now-deleted tweet that “it’s not.” The star also commented “dislike” on an Instagram post from the show’s official account announcing the renewal.

Later, Wu issued an apology saying her tweets were “on the heels of a rough day” and were not about the “FOTB” renewal. In a lengthy message shared to Twitter, Wu said she loves the ABC comedy and that the show’s renewal meant she had to give up another project she was really passionate about. She said her comments were about ABC’s renewal, but over her disappointment that she won’t be able to do the other project.

“I did actually know that Constance had another opportunity that had ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ not moved forward, she would have pursued,” said Burke. “But we never really considered not bringing back ‘Fresh Off the Boat.’ The show’s just too strong for us and we love it.”

Wu has played the lead role of Jessica Huang on the show since its launch on ABC in 2015. She also saw her career skyrocket after starring in 2018’s hit movie “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“I’m going to choose to believe Constance’s most recent communication about the show, that she is happy to return,” Burke said of Wu’s long message on Twitter. “The cast and crew is happy to have her back and we’re thrilled to keep her in the show.”

“Fresh Off the Boat” aired on Wednesdays and Tuesdays on ABC for its first four seasons. It was later moved to Friday nights for its fifth season where it has had lower ratings than previous seasons.

“FOTB” will air on Fridays on ABC this fall at 8:30 p.m.