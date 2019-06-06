Dutch clinic shuts down false reports that it assisted the death of a 17-year-old rape victim: ‘Noa Pothoven did not die of euthanasia’

caption 17-year-old Noa Pothoven died on Sunday, but she wasn’t euthanized like many English-language news outlets said. source Noa Pothoven / Instagram

Noa Pothoven, a teen rape victim from the Netherlands, died on Sunday from starvation, after years of trauma following her attack.

This week, at least a dozen outlets wrongly reported that her death had been euthanasia – assisted death – sanctioned by Dutch officials.

The euthanasia clinic – which Pothoven had asked to treat her, but refused – said Wednesday that the wave of misinformation had forced it to set the record straight.

It provided a statement from friends of Pothoven, which said: “Noa Pothoven did not die of euthanasia. To stop her suffering, she has stopped eating and drinking.”

Health officials in the Netherlands set the record straight after major news outlets wrongly reported that a 17-year-old rape victim in the country had died by state-sanctioned euthanasia.

Media outlets erroneously said that Noa Pothoven had died from euthanasia over the weekend, a story which went viral and spread around the world.

In reality, Pothoven died at home after deciding to stop eating and drinking.

The Levenseindekliniek in The Hague, which was named in some reports, on Wednesday said it had been forced to respond by the volume of incorrect reporting of Pothoven’s death.

Here is the full statement, also posted on its website:

“The End-of-Life Clinic is approached from all over the world for a reaction to the death or seventeenth-year-old Noa Pothoven. However, due to privacy rules, we cannot make any statements about this.” “To put an end to incorrect reporting (in foreign media in particular) about death, we refer to the statement made by friends or Noa this afternoon: ‘Noa Pothoven did not die of euthanasia. To stop her suffering, she has stopped eating and drinking.'”

The Daily Beast, the Washington Post, Euronews, The Independent, MailOnline, and many others, said Pothoven’s cause of death was euthanasia.

Of the outlets named above, all bar MailOnline have added correction notices acknowledging that they made a mistake.

Pothoven had asked the Levenseindekliniek to end her life, according to Dutch newspaper De Gelderlander. But, it said, doctors refused, citing her young age.

On Saturday, Pothoven wrote a final post on a now-deleted Instagram page she used to document her struggle.

“After years of fighting and fighting it is finished. After many conversations and assessments it was decided that I will be released because my suffering is unbearable,” she wrote, according to De Gelderlander.

“It’s finished. I have not really been alive for so long, I survive, and not even that. I breathe but no longer live.”

Although Pothoven described doctors agreeing to her dying this way, this does not meet the conventional definition of euthanasia, in which doctors actively put an end to somebody’s life.

The Dutch newspaper who first reported the death, Der Gelderlander, had followed Pothoven’s story since 2017, and conducted several interviews with her and her family in the run-up to her death.

Pothoven wrote an autobiography in 2018 about her struggle, titled “Winning or Learning.”

In the book, Pothoven described being assaulted at a school party at 11, and again when she was 12. When she was 14, she wrote, she was raped by two men in Arnhem.

She said she initially did not tell anyone what happened or go to the police, out of shame and fear.

Her teen years were blighted by anorexia, and she was in various medical institutions, including one where she was fed through a tube, according to De Gelderlander.

Eventually, her mother concluded that she would be best treated at a clinic that specializes in youth psychiatry, “where she can stay and where all her physical and mental problems are addressed,” she told the newspaper. But no places were available.

“That’s crazy,” Pothoven told De Gelderlander. “If you have a serious heart disease, you can undergo surgery within a few weeks. But if you become acutely mentally ill, then they say casually, ‘Unfortunately, we are full. Just go on the waiting list.’

“And you have to know that one in 10 anorexia patients in the Netherlands dies from the consequences of the eating disorder.”

The Netherlands was the first country to legalize euthanasia, in 2001. Authorities there require evidence of “unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement.” Several other countries, including Luxembourg, allow euthanasia under varying conditions.