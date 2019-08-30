NOAA sent its first all-female crew on a recon mission to track Hurricane Dorian

caption The crew set out on Thursday night in a G-IV aircraft. source Twitter/NOAA_HurrHunter

As Hurricane Dorian approaches the US, NOAA has sent a crew to perform recon on the storm.

For the first time, the pilots deployed are all women to collect data.

The crew is comprised of Captain Kristie Twining, Commander Rebecca Waddington, and Lieutenant Lindsey Norman.

Waddington and Twining were also on NOAA’s first all-female hurricane hunting crew last year. That’s history!

Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Monday.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As Hurricane Dorian approaches the US, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent a crew to perform recon on the storm on Thursday night. And for the first time, the pilots deployed were all women.

The all-female pilot crew was comprised of Captain Kristie Twining, Commander Rebecca Waddington, and Lieutenant Lindsey Norman. The women piloted a seven-and-a-half-hour flight to collect data on the storm as it gathers steam and heads toward Florida.

LAKELAND, FL – #NOAA49 prepares for a Hurricane #Dorian reconnaissance mission with the first all female three-pilot flight crew, featuring Capt. Kristie Twining, Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington, and Lt. Lindsey Norman. Get the latest forecast at https://t.co/3phpgKvnMi.#FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/DMn1wOxBUA — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 29, 2019

A minute and a half of our 7.5 hour mission yesterday. Here we are surfing the cloud tops at 45,000 feet near the eye of Hurricane #Dorian. It's no eyewall penetration, but still a sight to behold. #NOAA49#FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/BdNXCBt1fH — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 30, 2019

The crew flew a Gulfstream IV aircraft nicknamed “Gonzo” during the recon mission. On these trips, crews travel thousands of miles collecting high-altitude data that enable forecasters to better track storms, according to NOAA.

OVER THE ATLANTIC OCEAN – #NOAA49, our G-IV also known as “Gonzo”, flies at 40 to 45 thousand feet above Tropical Storm Dorian gathering important atmospheric data, feeding models used by NHC forecasters. Latest forecast at https://t.co/3phpgKMZaS (photo: Nick Underwood, NOAA) pic.twitter.com/9EYzLc99Wy — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 26, 2019

Read more: Meet the Hurricane Hunters – the pilots and scientists who fly into hurricanes like Dorian to gather data for forecasters

Waddington and Twining were previously on NOAA’s first all-female hurricane hunting crew last year when they were deployed on a mission to fly toward Hurricane Hector, CNN reported.

“While we are very proud to have made history yesterday by being the first all-female flight crew, we are more proud of the mission we are doing and the safety we are providing for people,” Waddington told CNN at the time.

Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 2 storm. Forecasters are predicting it to hit Florida on Monday as an “extremely dangerous major hurricane”, possibly a Category 4. But because Dorian’s current path is so unpredictable, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that he had declared a state of emergency across the entire state.