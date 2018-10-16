Noah Centineo was on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and you probably missed it

caption There he is. source E!

Noah Centineo was on an episode of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The actor was helping at the Watts Empowerment Center when Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble visited.

He’s quickly introduced but appears in little footage.

Some eagle-eyed fans who watched Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” caught a familiar face in the background.

During a quick scene a little more than halfway through the episode,”To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Noah Centineo pops up and is introduced to Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble when they arrive at the Watts Empowerment Center in Los Angeles.

The man who greets them says to Gamble, “Corey, this is my friend Noah.”

Fans freaked out on Twitter.

I was just minding my own business watching KUWTK and BOOM! @noahcent just randomly shows up… ???????????? pic.twitter.com/XiZN5mKdhi — Toriá (@ToriMargarita) October 15, 2018

Did I just see @noahcent on KUWTK?! ???????? — Carbi D (@RollinintheD) October 15, 2018

Um @noahcent just casually showed up on tonight’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s and I am NOT OK. #KUWTK — spookalyssa (@scandalyssa419) October 15, 2018

Centineo’s name flashes on the screen as he walks with the group for a second, but as quickly as he’s introduced, he is gone.

He later pops up again in a scene where he’s got a kid on his shoulder.

