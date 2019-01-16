Noah Centineo stood up for problematic YouTuber Logan Paul, and the internet is breaking up with the actor

On New Year’s Eve, Logan Paul posted a farewell message to 2018, calling the year a “son of a b—-” as well as “the most important year of my life.”

Noah Centineo recently voiced his support for Logan Paul, the YouTuber who faced universal backlash after he filmed a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest.”

Centineo, who shot to fame over the past year following two successful Netflix movies, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” applauded Paul for a tweet he posted on New Year’s Eve, bidding farewell to 2018.

“2018. you son of a b—-. What a year,” Paul wrote. “So many lessons learned, so much GROWTH as a human being, i GUARANTEE this will be the most important year of my life… i could go on and on. Point is, we did it. Chapter closed. Dear 2019… Let’s get this fkn bread.”

Centineo recently quote-tweeted the message and added his own words of encouragement, describing Paul as a “beautiful man.”

“It’s not just about overcoming adversity, it’s about overcoming yourself in the face of adversity,” Centineo wrote. “We can all learn a lot from this growth.”

Centineo deleted the retweet shortly after posting it.

caption A screenshot of Noah Centineo’s now-deleted retweet, in which he voiced his support for Logan Paul. source @noahcent/Twitter

Given Paul’s problematic year and history with offensive content, Centineo faced immediate backlash from fans.

noah centineo is defending logan paul i have to scream bitch tf is he doing — k • (@starrydanvers) January 16, 2019

anyways noah centineo is trash for supporting logan paul, a man who is racist, homophobic and laughed at suicide victims while recording for views. noah centineo damn well KNOWS how awful logan is yet still chose to openly support him. the tweet has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/uVThMvSHBT — kai????|| into the spiderverse (@marvelusholland) January 16, 2019

noah centineo you cute or whateva but u just…publicly cheered…for logan paul???? — allyson (@allypxrker) January 16, 2019

noah centineo supporting logan paul….. I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU. naaah sweetie this ain‘t it….. — chester is immortal (@octaviaargent) January 16, 2019

Noah Centineo tweets a lot of cringey shit but I just go with it bc I am weak but him praising Logan Paul… No. Absolutely not. — Faithlyn Zoe❄️☃️???? (@faith_zoe_) January 16, 2019

apparently Noah Centineo supports Logan Paul so uhhhhhhhh unstanning — anana (@peachy_nanaa) January 16, 2019

Others, however, defended Centineo and noted that he didn’t explicitly condone any of Paul’s past actions.

y’all need to leave noah centineo alone lmfao. he didn’t justify any of logan’s past or present actions, literally all he’s trying to do is see the good in someone and y’all flip your shit. stop getting so offended by everything. — ???????????????????? ♍︎ (@onlyangelfaith) January 16, 2019

I agree. Noah clearly was not agreeing with Logan's past deeds that tweet was in reference only to him claiming to have learnt his lesson and trying to move on and grow! I don't agree with Noah's onion but there's no need to rip him apart for having a different one from ours! — mein lut gayi (@Thippu90sKid) January 16, 2019

I am not a fan of Logan paul, but we are each aloud to support whoever we want and if Noah wants to support Logan paul then so be it. Let him be. Y’all call yourself his “supporters” but then come at him because of something so little like this. Let him be. — Jasmine Nunez (@Jasmine_Nunez_) January 16, 2019

Representatives for Centineo didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

