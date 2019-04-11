7 things to know about ‘The Perfect Date’ star Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo had a breakout year in 2018 after starring as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Now, he stars as a teenager named Brooks Rattigan who develops an app in an effort to be able to attend Yale and “date the most popular girl” in “The Perfect Date.”

You might not have known that Centineo was previously in singer Camila Cabello’s “Havana” music video, or that he enjoys hiking and meditation when he’s not working.

Noah Centineo’s role as Peter Kavinsky in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” turned him into the internet’s new crush.

Even though the 22-year-old has gained a lot more attention and followers recently, he’s not a newcomer to Hollywood. You might have seen him on Freeform’s “The Fosters,” or Disney Channel shows like “Austin and Ally” and “Shake It Up.”

He also starred in Netflix’s 2018 film titled “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” with “Stranger Things” actress Shannon Purser. And recently, it was reported that he’s in talks to play He-Man in a live-action reboot of the iconic 80s cartoon.

In “The Perfect Date,” he’s playing a teenager named Brooks Rattigan, who develops an app called “The Stand-In” and acts as a customizable chaperone to girls. With the money earned from the app, he hopes he can afford to attend Yale University and “date the most popular girl,” Shelby Pace (played by “Riverdale” star Camila Mendes).

Here are seven more things to know about Centineo.

1. He started acting when he was 8 years old, after being dragged along to accompany his sister to an audition.

caption Noah Centineo played Dallas on “Austin and Ally.” source Disney Channel

When Centineo was 8 years old and living in South Florida, his sister developed an interest in modeling. He then reluctantly accompanied her to an open agency audition.

‘Me, being 8 years old, I didn’t give a s—,” he told Pop-Culturalist. “I wanted to play professional soccer, I really liked playing drums, and I was into acrobatics, so I wasn’t into it, but they [his parents] forced me to go with her, because they said, ‘You have to be a supportive brother and that’s what we do as family – support each other.'”

After someone there approached Centineo about auditioning, he started taking classes, going out for roles, and getting signed to agencies. He later traveled to Los Angeles, went on approximately 40 auditions, and “booked three out of four jobs” (including a role as Dallas on Disney Channel’s “Austin and Ally“).

2. When he’s not working, he likes hiking, meditation, reading, and playing the guitar.

caption Noah Centineo has gained millions of followers on social media since “TATBILB” was released. source Noah Centineo/Instagram

Even though he’s often on social media sharing photos, videos, or tweets, Centineo enjoys physical activities to avoid getting glued to technology.

“At the gym, I don’t touch my phone,” he told W magazine. “When I go on a hike, I leave my phone in the car. If I’m eating, I’ll leave my phone places and don’t touch it for a few hours, daily.”

3. He was Camila Cabello’s love interest in her music video for “Havana.”

caption Camila Cabello’s “Havana” music video won the award for best video at the 2018 MTV VMAs. source Camila Cabello/YouTube

Centineo didn’t show up until nearly the end of the video. As Cabello’s character exited a movie theater, Centineo fell over on his bike right in front of her. The pair then started dancing once she helped him get back on his feet.

During an appearance on MTV’s “TRL,” Centineo explained that his manager called him one day asking if he was interested in being part of the music video. He immediately agreed and called Cabello the “kindest, most vibrant” person.

4. He thinks that Mark Ruffalo is his doppelganger — and says “13 Going on 30” is his favorite rom-com.

caption Mark Ruffalo played Matt Flamhaff in “13 Going on 30.” source Columbia Pictures Corporation

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Centineo declared the 2004 movie – which starred Jennifer Garner and the “Avengers” actor – the best classic romantic comedy.

Recently, Ruffalo responded to the comparison during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” saying: “I wish I was that good looking.”

The 51-year-old “Avengers” star added that he thinks Centineo is “way better looking” than he was at that age.

5. He’s currently single — but he has been linked to a few people in the past.

caption Noah Centineo considers himself to be a flirty person. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

His recent posts on Twitter about “falling for strangers” and being “smitten” with people he doesn’t know suggest that he’s not in a relationship. He also confirmed that he’s single during an interview with People.

However, in 2016, he dated actress Angeline Appel. She appeared on one episode of the “The Fosters,” in addition to roles on “Shameless” and “Lab Rats: Elite Force.” They also showed PDA at fellow actor Jack Griffo’s birthday party in 2016.

Prior to that, fans speculated that he dated Kelli Bergulnd – who starred with Centineo in the 2014 Disney Channel movie “How to Build a Better Boy.”

6. His best first date involved trading books with a girl and reading for three hours.

caption Noah Centineo said that the most romantic thing a girl ever did for him was send him on a scavenger hunt. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

When asked about his best first date, Centineo revealed that it took place when he lived at a W hotel.

“She had come over late afternoon, sometime close to sunset, or just before,” he told BuzzFeed. “And I said bring a book. And we traded. And I gave her ‘The Celestine Prophecy’ and she gave me ‘You Are the One’ by Kute Blackson. And we read for like, three hours.”

7. His first celebrity crush was Cameron Diaz.

caption Cameron Diaz is married to Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Diaz has starred in her fair share of rom-coms – like “The Holiday,” “The Other Woman,” and “Bad Teacher.”

It makes sense that the actor is a fan of Diaz, considering that he listed 2008 movie “What Happens in Vegas” as one of his favorite rom-coms.