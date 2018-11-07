14 roles Noah Centineo landed before making it big

caption Noah Centineo has been hiding in plain sight. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A few months ago, Noah Centineo’s career seemed to blow up overnight. The actor had scored leading roles in not one but two of Netflix’s newest original rom-coms, “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” and both ended up becoming massive hits.

But while many wondered where exactly this handsome 22-year-old had come from, the truth is, he’s been doing his thing right along since 2009 – and won’t be stopping anytime soon, thanks to that upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot.

Ahead, we’re listing Noah’s little-known past projects, which had him flying just under the radar before his big break.

“The Gold Retrievers” was Centineo’s first role at 11 years old.

caption Centineo in “Gold Retrievers.” source Alpine Pictures

Yes, it’s a kids movie about a boy (plus his dog and “the new girl”) who’s hoping to help his financially-struggling family by finding hidden treasure. But the fact that Noah was a lead, and it starred Steve Guttenberg and Billy Zane? Well, that’s too shabby for his first major gig.

Centineo starred in “Turkles,” a low-budget comedy when he was 15.

caption Centineo in “Turkles.” source Palm Beach Film Group

Early on in his career, Noah starred in this low-budget comedy about camp kids on a mission to find out who has been stealing (or, rather, poaching) sea turtle eggs. The trailer alone is worth a watch.

“Austin & Ally” came to Disney when he was 15.

caption Centineo in “Austin & Ally.” source Disney Channel

It was 2011 when he played Ally’s crush, Dallas – the guy who works at the cell phone accessories kiosk – on the Disney Channel series.

Centineo co-stars in “Can’t Take It Back” at 17.

caption Centineo in “Can’t Take It Back.” source Screen Gems

Noah was a secondary character in this Shudder film, which is all about cyber-bullying and ghosts, and also stars Logan Paul.

Centineo played Blaine Hotman on “Marvin Marvin” at 17.

caption Centineo in “Marvin Marvin.” source Nickelodeon

As Blaine Hotman, the actor was a far cry from Peter Kavinsky. His character was completely self-centered and makes fun of Marvin (an alien posing as a teenager), which prompts the main character, Terim to end their date. He also gets covered in a drink because, Nickelodeon.

Centineo makes a very small cameo in “Shake It Up” at 17.

caption Centineo on “Shake It Up.” source Disney Channel

Noah shows up at the very, very end of the episode “Psych It Up,” as a potential love interest for CeCe (played by Bella Thorne). He also holds an adorable dog named Taco, so that’s a plus, too.

Centineo plays a jerk on “Jessie” at 18.

caption Centineo in “Jessie.” source Disney Channel

Another not-so-nice character. This time Noah is Rick Larkin in the episode “Hoedown Showdown,” and hits on another girl after being invited to the party by Emma.

Centineo stars in the Disney Channel movie “How to Build a Better Boy” at 18.

caption Centineo in “How To Build a Better Boy.” source Disney Channel

Surprisingly, Noah isn’t the “better boy” in this Disney Channel Original Movie. Instead, he plays the jock that the main character crushes on (before she and her friend decide to, uh, build a better boy).

Centineo makes a scandalous appearance on “Newsreaders” at 18.

caption Centineo in “Newsreaders.” source Adult Swim

Fans of this Adult Swim comedy might recognize Noah as one of the high school kids being interviewed on the episode “F-Dancing, Are You Decent?” Let’s just say it’s a very…scandalous new dance trend that he’s into.

Centineo appeared in one episode of “See Dad Run” at 18.

caption Centineo on “See Dad Run.” source Nickelodeon

Noah popped up for one episode in this Nick at Nite show starring Scott Baio. He played Carson, AKA a guy that one of Scott’s daughters had a crush on.

Centineo had a nine-episode arc on “T@gged” at 21.

caption Centineo in “T@gged.” source Go90

Go90 definitely has some sleeper hits, and Noah’s 9-episode stint on this thriller – which, in short, is about by the dangers of social media – had him playing a tutor named Hawk.

Centineo stared in “SPF-18”, a coming of age story when he was 21.

caption Centineo on “SPF-18.” source Alex Israel Production

Shirtless Noah Centineo? Of course he was perfect for the popular surfer boy, Johnny Sanders Jr., in this coming-of-age film, which fans can currently stream on Netflix.

Centineo was the romantic interest in Camila Cabello’s “Havana” music video at 21.

caption Centineo in “Havana.” source VEVO/ Camilla Cabello

If you thought that Camila’s love interest looked familiar, now you know it was Noah this whole time.

Centineo had one of his biggest roles on “The Fosters” 19.

caption Centineo in “The Fosters.” source ABC

This one isn’t exactly a small role; it’s actually one of Noah’s biggest parts to date. But not everyone may realize that Jesus Adams Foster is Centineo or that he’ll be reprising this role in the upcoming spinoff, “Good Trouble.”

