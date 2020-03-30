Noah Schnapp hinted that ‘Stranger Things’ sweethearts Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard want to hook up in real life and everyone is shook

caption Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Noah Schnapp just hinted his “Stranger Things” costars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard might want to hook up.

He tagged them both in a meme that said: “Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward.”

Neither of the on-screen sweethearts have responded yet.

Never has there been a greater need for the :eyes: emoji until right now – Noah Schnapp has hinted his “Stranger Things” costars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard might fancy each other in real life.

Schnapp tagged his friends in a meme that said “Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward” with no further comment.

Brown, 16, and Wolfhard, 17, play young sweethearts Eleven and Mike on “Stranger Things.” But fans shouldn’t get too excited, as Brown recently revealed she’s dating Joseph Robinson. The two confirmed their relationship on Snapchat in January.

In all likelihood, the tagging was just Schnapp joking around and trying to make things awkward as the meme encouraged.

However, the chance of Mike and Eleven getting together in real life definitely exciting some fans of the show. Schnapp’s comment has been liked over 8,000 times and has prompted a lot of responses saying, “NOAH WHAT” and “OMG.”

“You can’t blame him he’s not wrong,” one person wrote.

Neither Brown or Wolfhard have responded to the tag yet.

