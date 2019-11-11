‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp lived his dream of meeting Zendaya at the People’s Choice Awards and fans were so happy for him

caption Noah Schnapp and Zendaya both attended the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. source Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp finally met his crush Zendaya at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the hit Netflix show, had previously gushed about the “Euphoria” actress at last year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, calling her “so pretty.”

Zendaya and the 13-year-old actor subsequently shared a cute moment on Twitter, but didn’t actually meet up in real life until Sunday’s awards ceremony.

On Twitter, fans were overjoyed that Schnapp had finally met his idol and crush Zendaya.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp finally met his longtime crush Zendaya at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, and fans were overjoyed that the 15-year-old star was living his dream.

Schnapp and Zendaya were both nominated for awards at Sunday’s ceremony. Zendaya won twice for drama TV star of 2019 and female movie star of 2019, and “Stranger Things” took home several awards as well.

Photos from the event show Schnapp and Zendaya talking and laughing together, and the two even posed for a few photos – delighting fans who wanted to see Schnapp finally meet his longtime crush, whom he’d not-so-secretly carried a torch for since 2018.

NOAH SCNAPP FINALLY MET ZENDAYA HE WON pic.twitter.com/rf72bQr0FL — jules (@webshootrs) November 11, 2019

Noah Schnapp's of meeting zendaya came true ????❤ pic.twitter.com/4nH3IoRqUD — best of zendaya (@zendayafiles) November 11, 2019

this iconic zendaya and noah schnapp interaction will go down in history pic.twitter.com/NeO8pVWgYN — kenna (@dayagIow) November 11, 2019

Zendaya and Noah Schnapp at #PeoplesChoiceAwards ????❤ pic.twitter.com/GJSi12g5rI — best of zendaya (@zendayafiles) November 11, 2019

can’t even imagine how many times he said “i love you” during this conversation @noah_schnapp you finally met her. @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/bTSzUc592H — Lilly (@lilbitswlil) November 11, 2019

Some fans even expressed their concern for Schnapp’s wellbeing after his encounter with Zendaya, who stars on HBO’s teen drama “Euphoria.”

how's noah schnapp doing after his encounter with zendaya? — mar wants to hold seb's hand (@dayaslegacy) November 11, 2019

Anyone can check if @noah_schnapp is still breathing after meeting Zendaya — Rue the whistle (@RueforUs8) November 11, 2019

zendaya: *walks close to noah schnapp* noah’s mind: *oH mY gOD panic attack pAniC aTtAC PANIC ATTACK* pic.twitter.com/kn8DEx2Mr6 — mila is I N A C T I V E (@marvelpwr) November 11, 2019

But all in all, everyone just seemed happy for the “Stranger Things” star.

noah schnapp finally met zendaya and all is well in the world pic.twitter.com/S1vFuGTRYo — megan (@tomslovato) November 11, 2019

NOAH SCHNAPP MET ZENDAYA, HE’S SO HAPPY THIS IS TOO CUTE pic.twitter.com/xo6bE9VhnO — renee (@uselessdreamers) November 11, 2019

NOAH SCHNAPP MET ZENDAYA I THINK ALL OF TWITTER WILL BE HAPPY NOW pic.twitter.com/4EcHKbLaaD — bri (@afterspidey) November 11, 2019

Schnapp has not-so-secretly had a thing for the “Spider Man: Homecoming” star for a while now. At the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, the actor gushed over Zendaya, calling her “so pretty” and saying he loves her. And Schnapp even used his acceptance speech (he won for “best scared performance”) to shout out Zendaya.

Unfortunately, the two didn’t get a chance to meet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, but they shared a cute interaction on Twitter nonetheless, with Zendaya calling Schnapp “adorable.”

“I love you so much, maybe next we can meet but for now I’ll just wave to you from a distance,” an excited Schnapp replied.

This is so adorable, I didn’t even get to meet him???? @noah_schnapp https://t.co/wUDyaBcbf0 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 17, 2018