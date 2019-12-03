Famed linguist Noam Chomsky doesn’t know who Baby Yoda is, thank you very much

- source
- A Twitter user from Australia wrote a heartfelt plea to Noam Chomsky about Baby Yoda. Unfortunately, he has no idea who that is.
- In case you’re wondering, Noam Chomsky is one of the foremost scholars on linguistics and language (as well as being a noted political scholar)
- Apparently he is also a Koko the gorilla truther.
- Noam is definitely on one today.
If you’ve been on the internet at any point in the last week, you’ve likely come across Baby Yoda: the tiny and adorable soup-drinking creature in a killer mockneck coat from “The Mandalorian.”
One person who has not become enraptured by the wee green fellow? Famed linguist and scholar Noam Chomsky.
Behold:
I’m thinking it, you’re thinking it, what will Baby Yoda sound like when he utters his first words? #babyyoda @Disney @jonfavs #noamchomsky pic.twitter.com/Z8MjztA86T
— Jessica Yu (@jessicayutweets) December 3, 2019
Twitter user Jessica Yu sent Chomsky an email asking him to speculate on Baby Yoda’s capacity to learn a language, as his communicative abilities have thus far been limited to uttering “certain sounds resembling a human child.”
Chomsky responded curtly: “Never heard of Baby Yoda, I’m afraid.”
Chomsky pulled a straight up Mariah Carey.
After Yu sent him a follow-up email – asking about Koko the gorilla, famous for communicating with hand signs, and about memes in general, as one does – Chomsky told her he had no thoughts about memes.
No thoughts about memes. How dare he?
Chomsky, of course, is perhaps the most famous linguist alive today, a pioneer in the field of cognitive science, and an outspoken political scholar. (He is also, it seems, a Koko the gorilla truther.)
Try Judith Butler next time, Baby Yoda.
