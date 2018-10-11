A Nobel Peace Prize winner who works to help women is donating her $500,000 winnings to victims of sex crimes

Iraqi human rights activist Nadia Murad, 25, was named a Nobel Peace Prize winner last week.

One of the winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize is donating her $500,000 award to victims of sex crimes.

Iraqi human rights activist Nadia Murad said in her acceptance speech that she is committing “100% of the money” she received from the award to the organization she founded, The Hill reported.

Murad, 25, is the founder of Nadia’s Initiative, which helps Iraqi women and minorities.

Murad detailed her journey from being forced into sex slavery to becoming a human rights activist in a column for The Guardian last week.

The Yazidi human rights activist was abducted by Islamic State militants when she was 19.

“My story, told honestly and matter-of-factly, is the best weapon I have against terrorism, and I plan on using it until those terrorists are put on trial,” she wrote.

Murad has openly spoken out against the persecution of the Yazidi minority in Iraq, which has been targeted by ISIS.

“I think of my mother, who was murdered by [ISIS], the children with whom I grew up, and what we must do to honor them,” she wrote in a statement about being awarded the prize. “Persecution of minorities must end.”

She said in her statement that she dedicated her award to “Yazidis, Iraqis, Kurds, other persecuted minorities and all of the countless victims of sexual violence around the world.”

Murad won the Nobel Peace Price alongside Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege, who has treated more than 50,000 victims of rape at Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), CBS reported.

Norwegian Nobel Committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said she hopes the winners “send out a message of awareness that women, who constitute half of the population in most communities, actually are used as a weapon of war, and that they need protection and that the perpetrators have to be prosecuted and held responsible for their actions.”