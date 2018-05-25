2 injured, 1 suspect in custody after shooting at middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, authorities say

- source
- An active shooter was reported at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, on Friday.
- Two victims were being taken to hospital and one suspect was in custody, authorities said.
The victims are being taken to the Methodist Hospital of Indiana, Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police said on Twitter.
Students were being evacuated and taken to the Noblesville High School, where parents were directed to pick them up, Perrine said.
Noblesville is a city of approximately 56,000 residents, 30 miles north of Indianapolis.
The incident comes amid nationwide tension over deadly mass shootings at American schools. One week ago, a gunman killed 10 people at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, and in February, a shooter killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
