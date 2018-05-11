Nokia’s 3 new smartphones and a reloaded version of its iconic ‘banana phone’ will drop here in May – but they’re not for everyone

Along with three new mid-tier smartphones, Nokia is also bringing back one of its classics – the Nokia 8110 slider phone. Business Insider/ Jonathan Loh

After what seemed like an especially long hiatus from the Singapore smartphone scene, Finnish brand Nokia is making a surprise comeback with a fresh line-up of smartphones and the return of one of its all-time favourite classics.

HMD Global, which owns rights to the brand, announced on Friday (May 11) three new additions to Nokia’s smartphone family – the Nokia 7 plus, New Nokia 6, Nokia 1 – and a revamped version of the Nokia 8110 slider phone, affectionately known as the “banana phone”.

Trumpeted as mid-tier smartphones made at a variety of price points for all kinds of consumers, Nokia’s latest offerings come with appealingly affordable retail price tags ranging from S$129 ($96.46) to S$599.

They’re certainly a far cry from the sky-high price tags of premium smartphones such as the iPhone X (S$1,648) and Samsung Galaxy S9+ (S$1,348).

Business Insider had a chance to get some hands-on experience with the devices at HMD Global’s launch event on May 11 and find out if they are worth giving up your current smartphone for.

Nokia 7 plus and New Nokia 6

Given that I used to use a Nokia Lumia 930, I was particularly interested to see if Nokia had upped the ante with its Nokia 7 plus and New Nokia 6 smartphones.

Both devices are the latest members of the Android One series of smartphones which run on the unmodified Android operating system, allowing them to receive the latest security updates from Google without interference to battery life, user interface (UI) and processing speed.

Shane Chiang, HMD Global’s Asia-Pacific head of marketing, said: “You will be able to get fast and secure updates. When you push the update through, there’s no need to recreate, re-fix and reconnect the UI or apps that were in the device. That means a seamless update with few issues.”

The Nokia 7 plus is equipped with enhanced Dual-Sight, dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics that lets its “ultra-sensitive” 12-megapixel (MP) wide-angle primary camera to capture photos in low light and extra bright conditions.

It also comes with a secondary 13MP camera for taking pictures up close.

The New Nokia 6 – an upgraded version of its predecessor – boasts a 16MP rear camera with ZEISS optics and dual-tone flash as well as a 8MP wide-angle front camera.

Although the Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6 are armed with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform and 630 Mobile Platform respectively, both function like any regular Android smartphone without much noticeable difference.

One gripe that I had with the Nokia 6 was its aesthetic and overall feel.

While the Nokia 7 plus was comfortable to hold in my hand due to its smooth curved back and edges, the Nokia 6 – crafted from a single block of aluminium – felt like a block and its sharp edges made it a little annoying to hold.

My old Nokia Lumia 930 was probably more comfortable to use.

The Nokia 7 plus (left) was more comfortable to hold than the New Nokia 6 which felt sharp around the edges. Business Insider/ Jonathan Loh

The Nokia 7 plus, available in Black/Copper and White/Copper, is priced at S$599.

The New Nokia 6, available in Blue/Gold, is priced at S$439.

Both will hit the shelves on May 12, 2018.

Nokia 1

The Nokia 1 sits in the awkward middle between budget and mid-tier phones in terms of its processing capabilities, specifications and to some extent, its design.

It is powered by Android Oreo (Go Edition) which is sort of a watered-down version of the original Oreo operating system optimised for devices with 1GB RAM or less.

Nonetheless, the Nokia 1 is designed to be smooth and responsive, according to HMD Global, with full access to the Google Play Store, apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, as well as mobile banking.

Nokia Xpress-on covers – durable and inherently coloured two-tone polycarbonate shells – were reintroduced to allow users to add a touch of personalisation to their Nokia 1 while protecting the smartphone from “everyday knocks and bumps”.

The Nokia 1 comes with a surprisingly low 1GB of RAM. Business Insider/ Jonathan Loh

The Nokia 1, available in Warm Red and Dark Blue, is priced at S$129 and will go on sale from end May.

Nokia 8110

The Nokia 8110 slider phone is back and it has been upgraded with a bevy of new features.

It’s the second member of Nokia’s Originals family, joining the iconic Nokia 3310.

According to Chiang, a Facebook poll conducted by HMD Global showed that the Nokia 8110 was the second most popular phone that Nokia fans would want to see given new life, following the Nokia 3310.

The retro classic retains its curved “banana phone” design with intuitive tactile mechanics and a slide cover that enables users to answer calls by sliding open to answer and close to end.

Be prepared to be hit by a wave of nostalgia as it even comes preloaded with the revamped Snake game.

In addition, users are able to access apps such as Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter as well as email platforms like Outlook and Gmail.

However, don’t expect the Nokia 8110 to be a mobile powerhouse as it’s only equipped with the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform processor which gives it 4G functionality and connectivity but little else beyond what a typical budget phone can do.

Although the Nokia 8110’s return would be warmly welcomed by hardcore Nokia fans, it’s admittedly a little gimmicky and there’s almost no reason to use it over any other mobile phone out there.

Business Insider/ Jonathan Loh

The Nokia 8110 is available in Traditional Black and Banana Yellow and will be on sale from end May at a retail price of S$109.