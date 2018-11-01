Nokia’s S$299 5.1 Plus to launch in Singapore on Nov 3

Nokia’s new 5.1 Plus Handout

Nokia’s new mid-range smartphone targeted at gamers will launch in Singapore on Nov 3.

Retailing at S$299, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available in three colours – gloss black, gloss white and gloss midnight blue.

Touted as one of the most affordable smartphones with the most advanced MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, the 5.1 Plus is said to have advanced built-in AI for deep-learning face recognition and real-time photo enhancement.

The Finnish brand said in a statement that the phone is also equipped with a gyroscope for augmented reality apps, and “delivers optimised performance for demanding games, ensuring you can enjoy your multiplayer online battle arena games without suffering from battery drain”.

Around 8mm thin, the phone has a 5.8: 19:9 HD+ edge to edge display, and a 2.5D curved front and rear glass.

It also has dual 13MP/5MP rear sensor with electronic video stabilisation, and comes with depth-sensing imaging and selectable ‘bokeh’ blur, as well as portrait lighting.

Earlier this week, Singtel announced that it would be the exclusive carrier partner for gaming hardware maker Razer’s upcoming Razer Phone 2.

Slated for release on Nov 3, the Razer Phone 2 will be sold at prices starting from S$98 at the telco. On its own, the Razer Phone 2 is expected to be priced at an estimated US$799.