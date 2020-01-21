We’re seeking nominations for the rising stars of HR who are transforming company culture

caption Business Insider is seeking HR leaders who are transforming the space. source Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Business Insider is seeking nominations for its first list of rising stars in HR.

We are looking for HR executives who are transforming their company culture by championing diversity and inclusion, new and interesting benefits, hiring practices, and more.

Submit yourself or someone you know via this form.

We’re seeking nominations for Business Insider’s inaugural list of rising stars in HR, and we want to hear from you.

Submit your suggestions via this form.

The workplace is changing rapidly, and we’re looking to feature HR executives who are taking actionable steps to improve workplace culture. So, think of HR chiefs who are finding new ways to transform their companies.

These individuals are championing diversity and inclusion and implementing unique, modern hiring practices.

We want top talent managers who understand employees desire more than just a high salary – they also want critical perks like paid parental leave and work-life balance.

Criteria and methodology

This is the first year that Business Insider is profiling rising stars in HR.

The ranking will be determined based on the nominee’s role and responsibilities, and impact on their company and the industry.

Complete this form by the submission deadline of February 5 to have your selection considered for the list. Please be as specific as possible in your submission.

Please email Caroline Hroncich at chroncich@businessinsider.com with any questions.