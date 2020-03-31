Seeking nominations for the top talent managers and agents for TikTok creators

caption Charli D’Amelio is the most followed creator on TikTok with 44 million followers. source Thomas Petrou/UTA

Business Insider is launching a list of the leading talent managers and agents for TikTok creators.

We want to hear from you on which digital managers and agents are dominating in the space, and helping TikTok influencers build their careers and secure new industry opportunities.

Please submit your ideas through this form by April 7.

TikTok has become one of the hottest social platforms among Generation Z, and some of the top talent agencies and management firms have taken notice.

The most popular TikTok creator is 15-year-old Charli D’Amelio, who posts dance videos with friends or from her bedroom in Connecticut. D’Amelio has 44 million followers on TikTok, making her the most followed creator on the platform.

For business opportunities and day-to-day operations, D’Amelio is managed by Barbara Jones, who is the founder of the digital talent management firm Outshine Talent.

When it comes to the world of traditional entertainment like movies, music, and television, top TikTok creators like D’Amelio are often signed with a talent agency, giving them access to prominent brands and celebrities.

United Talent Agency and William Morris Endeavor – which each have departments dedicated to working with digital creators across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and now TikTok – have recently shown great interest in signing the platform’s biggest stars.

In January, UTA signed D’Amelio along with her sister Dixie and two parents, and so far, UTA has already checked off one of Charli’s career goals: dancing alongside her idol Jennifer Lopez. Before the Super Bowl, Charli got to meet Lopez and dance beside her for a “Super Bowl Challenge” video Lopez posted on her TikTok account. Charli also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial.

But who are the other top players in the space?

Business Insider is launching a new power list of the top talent managers and agents in the TikTok creator space. In this inaugural list, we are highlighting the managers and agents who are successfully assisting creators with their businesses and in adapting to changes in the industry.

We want to hear from you on who is innovating and is helping their TikTok creator clients build their careers and secure new industry opportunities.

Please submit your ideas through this form by April 7, or enter the information below:

The list will be determined by Business Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive.

The rankings will factor in the nominees’ roles, responsibilities, and impact on their clients and the TikTok creator space broadly.

