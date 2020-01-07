12 movies coming out this year that could give Disney a run for its money at the box office

caption “Wonder Woman 1984” source Warner Bros.

Disney grossed over $11 billion worldwide in 2019 and accounted for more than 30% of the domestic box office, an unprecedented accomplishment for a movie studio.

But experts believe the box office will be more evenly distributed among the major studios this year.

From “Fast and Furious 9” to “Wonder Woman 1984,” here are 12 movies not from Disney that could give their studios an edge at the box office in 2020.

Disney had an unprecedented year at the box office in 2019.

The company grossed a record $11.12 billion worldwide (and counting), with six movies earning more than $1 billion. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” currently in theaters, is on track to become its seventh. Disney accounted for nearly 40% of the domestic box office.

But experts believe 2020 will be slower for the company and the box office will be more evenly distributed among the major Hollywood studios.

“Next year is more wide open for the rival studios and they’ll share the wealth more evenly,” Paul Dergarabedian, the Comscore senior media analyst, told Business Insider in October. “Disney will still be a major factor in 2020, but it will be a great year for studios to present a diversity of content.”

While 2020 will likely not reach the box-office highs of the last two years, or even the expected highs of 2021 (which will see four Marvel movies, three DC movies, and the “Avatar” sequel), there are still plenty of potential blockbusters on the way that could give Disney a run for its money.

Below are 12 movies not from Disney that could give rival studios a boost at the box office this year:

“Bird of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” — Warner Bros., February 7

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in "Birds of Prey"

Warner Bros.’ DC movies have been on a roll with the blockbusters “Aquaman” and “Joker” and the critically acclaimed “Shazam!” Next up is “Birds of Prey,” which brings back Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who was easily the highlight of “Suicide Squad.”

That 2016 movie didn’t fare well with critics, but still managed to gross $746 million worldwide. While diehard DC Extended Universe fans who loved “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad” might be turned away by “Birds of Prey’s” more fun tone, general audiences could turn out for this female-centric action movie.

“A Quiet Place: Part II” — Paramount, March 20

Emily Blunt in "A Quiet Place: Part II"

“A Quiet Place” was one of the biggest box-office surprises of 2018, pulling in $340 million off of a $17 million budget. A sequel was inevitable, especially considering Paramount’s otherwise dismal box-office results the last few years.

“No Time to Die” — Universal, April 10

Daniel Craig as James Bond in "No Time to Die"

“Skyfall” and “Spectre” were major box-office hits for Sony, with over $1 billion and $880 million worldwide, respectively. Universal is hoping the 25th James Bond movie, and star Daniel Craig’s last, can replicate that success.

“Fast and Furious 9” — Universal, May 22

Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in "The Fate of the Furious"

The last two movies in the main “Fast and Furious” series, “Furious 7” and “The Fate of the Furious,” both grossed over $1 billion globally. Last year’s spin-off, “Hobbs and Shaw,” wasn’t as huge but still made nearly $760 million, suggesting the series still has gas. The upcoming ninth installment will pair the main cast of Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez with newcomers like John Cena.

“Wonder Woman 1984” — Warner Bros., June 5

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in "Wonder Woman 1984"

2017’s “Wonder Woman” was a global success with $821 million worldwide. As noted, DC movies are on a roll and with the first “Wonder Woman” being such a hit, there’s no reason to think that this sequel can’t capitalize on that.

“In the Heights” — Warner Bros., June 26

Anthony Ramos in "In the Heights"

“Crazy Rich Asians” director John M. Chu is directing “In the Heights,” based on “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical of the same name. It seems to be a recipe for success.

“Top Gun: Maverick” — Paramount, June 26

Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick"

Some sequels to decades-old movies didn’t fare well at the box office in 2019, from “Terminator: Dark Fate” to the “Shining” follow up, “Doctor Sleep.” But “Maverick” will look to avoid the sequel curse by targeting adult moviegoers with nostalgia for the 1986 original “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — Universal, July 3

Minions in "Minions"

The first “Minions” in 2015 made over $1 billion worldwide, as did 2017’s “Despicable Me 3.” This “Minions” sequel will try to replicate the Dreamworks franchise’s success. Pixar’s “Soul” will enter theaters two weeks prior, but the name recognition of “Minions” could give it a competitive edge.

“Tenet” — Warner Bros., July 17

John David Washington in "Tenet"

Christopher Nolan follows up his box-office hit, the Oscar-nominated “Dunkirk,” with “Tenet.” Nolan churns out original movies that get audiences to the theater. 2010’s “Inception” made $830 million worldwide and 2014’s “Interstellar” earned $677 million. “Tenet” looks to be his latest mind-bending spectacle.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” — Warner Bros., September 11

"The Conjuring"

The “Conjuring” franchise, including its spin-offs like “The Nun” and “Annabelle” movies, is a consistent presence at the box office. The first two “Conjuring” movies grossed a combined $640 million worldwide off of modest budgets ($20 million and $40 million, respectively). This third “Conjuring” film will likely continue the series’ success.

“Venom 2” — Sony, October 2

Venom in "Venom"

“Venom” was a surprise hit in 2018 with $856 million worldwide and suggested that Sony could still carry its own Marvel movie universe after its “Amazing Spider-Man” movies disappointed at the box office. The studio has other movies in development, including a movie about Spider-Man’s vampire villain Morbius starring Jared Leto, but it’s following up “Venom” this year first.

“Halloween Kills” — Universal, October 16

"Halloween" (2018)

Blumhouse’s “Halloween” sequel/reboot grossed $255 million off of just a $10 million budget. “Halloween Kills” is the first of two sequels coming – one this year and “Halloween Ends” in 2021.