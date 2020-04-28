SPOTLIGHT: Telehealth is on the rise, and two experts are talking about it live on BI’s next digital event

source Roy Schoenberg; David Houghton; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The coronavirus has meant telehealth is moving from being a “nice to have”, to a necessity.

As social distancing has meant an end to non-urgent healthcare visits, this connection to patients has become vitally important.

Lydia Ramsey, BI healthcare correspondent, will interview Roy Schoenberg, CEO of telemedicine company Amwell, and Dr. David Houghton, System Chair of Telemedicine/Digital Health for Ochsner Health in Louisiana. Click here to register for this free event.

Social distancing has put a stop to most non-urgent healthcare visits, and some health systems are using telemedicine to maintain connections and care for patients.

The future is now here: the pandemic has moved telemedicine from a “nice to have”, to a necessity.

The interviewees will discuss the rapid changes taking place in telemedicine now, and what the future holds for this dynamic and critical function.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 30th at Noon ET.