Nooryana Najwa Najib, daughter of controversial former Malaysian PM Najib Razak, comes out to publicly defend him

The daughter of ex-Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak, Ms Nooryana Najwa Najib, has come to the defence of her father, saying that the only thing he is truly guilty of is “trying to do his best for his country”, she wrote in a piece for Malaysiakini last Thursday (August 9).
She said: “As a daughter who could barely get enough time to see him, I can tell you how punishing his daily schedule is – seven days a week, from dawn until late into the night.”
“For most of his life, (Najib) has tried to serve the people of Malaysia and make their lives better and the nation better and stronger.”
Ms Nooryana believes though that her father is a tough man, and that he will get through these trying times despite being made “the main political target by those who wanted power for themselves”.
Najib is heavily involved in the 1MDB case, being accused of money laundering and only last month, was put under arrest and subsequently charged with abuse of power and criminal breach of trust related to an alleged transfer of RM$42 million ($10.31 million) into his personal bank account from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.