Police have found a body in the hunt for a disabled 15-year-old girl who went missing in the Malaysian jungle

Police in Malaysia have found a body in the 10-day search for Nora Quoirin, a 15-year-old tourist who disappeared in the jungle.

Local police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told a press conference on Tuesday the Caucasian body “resembles” Quoirin.

She went missing from her parent’s vacation apartment in the Dusun nature reserve on August 4. The body was found around a mile away.

Quoirin is severely disabled, her parents said, owing to brain condition she has had since birth.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Police searching for a disabled 15-year-old girl in the Malaysian jungle say they have found a body, after 10 days of searching.

Officers working in the Dusun nature reserve said at a press conference Tuesday that they discovered a body which “resembles” Nora Quoirin, who disappeared on August 4.

Quoirin is severely disabled owing to a life-long brain condition called holoprosencephaly, her parents said during the search. Her family is French-Irish and lived in London.

She disappeared from the vacation apartment where her family was staying, triggering a long search operation.

caption A map showing the location of the nature resort where Nora Quoirin went missing from on August 4. source Google Maps

Negheri Sembilan Sate police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told a press conference on Tuesday the body, found at 2:30 p.m. local time 40 miles south of Kuala Lumpur, “resembles Nora.”

A spokesman for missing persons charity The Lucie Blackman Trust told The Telegraph on Tuesday it “sadly seems likely” that the body is Quoirin.

Quoirin suffers from holoprosencephaly, the BBC reported, which impairs cognitive development.

After Quoirin was reported missing her family described her as “not independent” and said she “does not go anywhere alone.”

Malaysian police said on Wednesday they were analyzing fingerprints found in the cottage where Quoirin was staying, and that they could not rule out criminal involvement.

There is a lot of police activity here at the Dusun rainforest resort. We may have a development in the search for Nóra for the first time in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/rdgvpgWUpS — Jackie Fox (@jackiefox_) August 13, 2019

On Monday, her parents had offered a 50,000 Malaysian ringgit ($12,000) reward for help finding her.

Her mother, Meabh Quoirin told rescue and TV crews: “Nora is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born.”

“She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us find her.”