This NordicTrack treadmill’s immersive display made everything but the cobblestone of Boston’s streets feel real — and it’s worth every penny of its $3,000 price tag

source NordicTrack

A high-quality treadmill accommodates a broad range of speeds and inclines, adjusts quickly, offers plenty of workout programs, and keeps you coming back.

I like the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill because it utilizes the iFit interactive trainer’s library of more than 1,500 workouts, folds easily to free up space, and has excellent speakers.

Though it’s much more expensive than other treadmills (currently $2,879 on Amazon), the price covers full assembly, a two-year warranty on labor, as well as a lifetime warranty on the drive motor and frame

I live in Michigan where for seven months a year, the weather is terrible for running. In the summer, when it’s supposed to be ideal, I often run as early in the day as possible to avoid heat and humidity. During its frigid winters, there’s no chance of logging miles outside, no matter how bundled up I get. Because of this, I typically hang up my running shoes for the season come October.

Then the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill arrived in my home. Now, no matter the season or the weather, I can still go on an enjoyable run. From its near-endless supply of interactive workouts to the ability to create custom routes via Google Street View, the 2950 has so much to offer. I even find myself still drawn to it when it’s nice enough to run outside.

Read more: The best treadmills for your home gym

The treadmill also features impressive speed and incline ranges capable of adjusting in a matter of seconds, as well as a quality set of speakers. Though there are plenty of other at-home treadmills on the market, there’s a lot to the 2950 that sets it apart from the competition.

Specs

The 2950 comes standard with a heart rate chest monitor and a 1-year iFit Coach subscription, which features live interactive training with elite personal trainers. The training programs allow you to either do workouts in a studio, or you can opt for the trainers to take you on runs to beautiful spots throughout the world. After the 1-year iFit trial expires, expect a $180 per year cost for an individual plan and $396 per year for a family plan (up to 5 accounts).

The treadmill measures 79 inches long, 39.2 inches wide, and 66.9 inches high. You can, however, fold the running surface in order to reduce its footprint to 41.9 inches long, 39.2 inches wide, and 70.7 inches high. The tread belt is 22 inches wide by 60 inches long, which offered plenty of room for my six-foot-tall frame and less-than-perfect running stride.

The arms on either side of the treadmill are roughly 15.5 inches long, and there are trays on either side of the console that easily fit my 1-liter water bottle. There’s also another tray beneath the display that offers plenty of room for towels, a smartphone, or other sundries. The weight capacity is 300 pounds.

The 2950 features a 4.25 continuous-duty horsepower (CHP) DurX Commercial Plus Motor, which is designed to reduce noise and avoid overheating. It also adjusts for declines of up to 3% and inclines up to 15%, and features a top speed of up to 12 miles per hour.

The frame and drive motor are each backed by lifetime warranties, while its parts carry a 5-year warranty and assembly labor a two-year warranty.

Set-up Process

Amazon buyers get a bit of extra incentive when purchasing the NordicTrack treadmill as the price includes free delivery and assembly. The 2950 comes in a box that weighs well over 300 pounds, meaning this isn’t a DIY type of project. Three men carried the box up my double L-shaped staircase before assembling the treadmill in a little over an hour. They also hauled all the packaging away.

From there, I connected the unit to the internet, which turned out to be an easy process. Next, I spent 20 minutes updating the software to the latest firmware; registration took another 15. But within an hour of the delivery crew finishing the assembly, I was hiking through a digital version of the Swiss Alps.

source NordicTrack

A Versatile Treadmill

The treadmill sits in my office, which isn’t the most spacious area of my home. Fortunately, the hydraulic system makes folding the treadmill so effortless, I’m able to do it with just one hand. This frees up plenty of room and avoids turning my office into being only a treadmill room.

In the three months I’ve used the NordicTrack Commercial 2950, I’ve logged more than 175 miles of running. One of its highlights is its versatility of workouts. Not only are you able to either choose a workout video where you run with an instructor but it also lets you create custom courses via Google Street View. I’ve even been able to use this as a way to get familiar with a new town I might travel to for work. I appreciate that the incline adjusts to accurately match the topography where I’m running.

I usually listen to audiobooks while running, and I like that my phone connects to the treadmill seamlessly over Bluetooth. And, the speakers are loud enough to be heard over the fan and the thudding of my feet. When I choose to tune into the trainer, I appreciate how positive they always are. They do a good job of pushing me to keep going.

Running the Boston Marathon

My favorite workout program is the Boston Marathon Series with Ashley Paulson. This consists of five videos that take you through the entire Boston Marathon course at a pace of about 10 minutes per mile. Ashley tells you a bit about the race as you go, chats with fellow runners, and helps keep a positive vibe along the way.

Since I’m just a run-for-fun runner, I invited my friend, Ted Westbrook, a competitive distance runner, to give the treadmill a go for himself. He admitted it was among the best he’s used. One aspect that particularly impressed him was how quickly the speed adjusts. After starting at a pace of 7 mph, he upped it to 12 mph and the treadmill adjusted to the new speed in under 8 seconds. As a frequent Boston Marathon finisher, Ted appreciated the machine’s ability to adjust the incline to match the course – a feature that would be a useful training tool since the marathon starts with several declines.

Sweat it Out

I sweat – a lot. I’m usually pouring sweat within the first mile of a run and since I typically run roughly four miles each workout, this leaves the machine covered in perspiration. I do make a point of wiping it down after each run, but some areas are hard to get dry, such as the tray under the console. The vertical uprights even appear to have permanent streak marks from my sweat.

The user manual does recommend regularly cleaning it with a damp cloth and some mild soap, which has helped a bit. If you sweat as much as I do, you may want to consider giving it a wipe down after each use.

Minor Drawbacks

Though the treadmill’s 22-inch touchscreen display is a nice feature, the fact it’s unable to function as a computer monitor to stream media is unfortunate. I sometimes enjoy getting a few steps in while catching up on TV shows or watching a sporting event and was only able to do this by using my laptop and positioning it just right on the unit. Being able to do this on the screen provided would be much more convenient.

Another drawback was how the treadmill seemed to rock a bit after it was first assembled. This could’ve been due to the uneven hardwood floors of my old house but to fix it, I placed a Square36 Exercise Mat under it. This not only stopped the rocking but also protected my floors from the treadmill – and my buckets of sweat.

The Bottom Line

Though I had a few nitpicks, none were significant enough to steer me away from wanting to constantly use the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill when I wanted to go for a run. But, at $3,000, is it worth it?

Should you buy it?

If you have the money, then yes. With a sizable track, strong motor, large touchscreen display, and impressive workout programs, the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 is a versatile and full-featured at-home treadmill. This is a particularly good investment for your health if you live in an area where the weather makes it difficult to routinely exercise outside or suitable gyms are inconvenient and expensive.

However, $3,000 may well be out of most runners’ budget. Fortunately, there are some ways you can save if you’re willing to give up a few of its features. Though the 2950 is the top-of-the-line model in NordicTrack’s Commercial Series of treadmills, there are two other models which cost significantly less: The 2450 and the 1750.

What model should you get?

The 2450 currently costs $2,299 on Amazon, but expert assembly costs an additional $112.97. It has less power than the 2950 with its 4-CHP motor, as well as a smaller screen (14 inches as opposed to 22 inches). Other than that, all its major specs are virtually identical: It has the same size track, along with the same speed and incline options. It also comes with a one-year iFit membership.

The 1750 is $1,799 right now on Amazon and includes free expert assembly, making it the cheapest option of the three. The major differences from the 2950 are its weaker (but still quite powerful) 3.75-CHP motor, its smaller 10-inch touchscreen, and the fact it only inclines to 12 percent. All other major specs are the same.

What are your alternatives?

If none of the NordicTrack Commercial Series treadmills appeal to you, we encourage you to check out our guide to the best treadmills. Perhaps you’re on a budget and want to consider the Horizon Fitness treadmill that only costs $600, or maybe you prefer a race-specific model like ProForm Pro’s 2000.

If you have the money, however, I strongly recommend considering the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill. It offers an enjoyable and convenient way to boost your cardio health when the weather outside is poor. If you’re like me, you might even prefer to still run on it when it’s nice. It’s that good.

Pros: Comes with a chest heart rate monitor and a one-year iFit membership, adjusts to speeds up to 12 mph quickly, features an incline range of -3 to 15%, comes with a lifetime warranty on frame and motor, free expert assembly

Cons: Screen is limited to workout functions and programs and can’t stream personal media, requires frequent cleaning if you sweat a lot