NordicTrack exercise machines are up to 50% off today only — save more than $2,000 on a top-tier treadmill

- source
- NordicTrack
- On Cyber Monday, several popular pieces of NordicTrack exercise gear are up to 50% off on Amazon.
- The best deal we’ve seen is $2,110 off the top-of-the-line NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill – a 30% discount.
- We’re tracking the best Cyber Monday deals all day, including ones from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Disney+ and more.
- To potentially save more on Cyber Monday deals this year, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.
On Cyber Monday, Amazon is discounting NordicTrack treadmills, stationary bikes, rowing machines, and resistance machines by up to 50%. The Cyber Monday sale ends at midnight Pacific Time.
The best deal is the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill for $1,259.99 – 30% off the original price. It’s marked down from $4,000 to a much more reasonable $1,889.99. I have this treadmill in my office and am on it almost every day. I like that it has a large 22-inch HD touchscreen display. The treadmill comes with a one-year iFit subscription (valued at $396) that gives you access to hundreds of interactive walking, running, and high-intensity workouts. Or you can create your own running route using Google Street View.
The treadmill also has outstanding specs. The 4.25-continuous-duty horsepower motor can achieve speeds up to 12 miles per hour, and the large 60-inch-by-22-inch track seamlessly adjusts from a 3% decline to a 15% incline. I also appreciate that delivery and expert assembly are included in the price because this is not something you want to try to move or put together yourself. It’s also still an expensive piece of equipment even when on sale.
The deals also include discounts on stationary bikes, rowing machines, and multipurpose resistance machines.
Whether you’re looking to invest in equipment to get a leg up on your fitness goals or looking for a thoughtful holiday gift, these NordicTrack deals are not to be missed.
The 5 best NordicTrack Cyber Monday deals on Amazon:
- NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill, $1,889.99 (originally $3,999) [You save $2,109.01]
- NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill, $1,259.99 (originally $1,799) [You save $539.01]
- NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle, $1,119.99 (originally $1,599) [You save $479.01]
- Nordic Track RW900 Rower, $1,119.99 (originally $1,599) [You save $479.01]
- NordicTrack Fusion CST, $1,399.99 (originally $1,999) [You save $599.01]
- source
- NordicTrack Facebook
See more Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals
- source
- Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
- The Disney Plus Cyber Monday deal you don’t want to miss
- The absolute best Cyber Monday deals of 2019
- The best tech deals of Cyber Monday 2019
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2019
- Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2019
- The Disney Plus Cyber Monday deal you don’t want to miss
- Macy’s Cyber Monday deals 2019
- What is Cyber Monday? Everything you need to know