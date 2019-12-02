NordicTrack exercise machines are up to 50% off today only — save more than $2,000 on a top-tier treadmill

caption The best Cyber Monday deals on NordicTrack exercise machines is $2,110 off the top-of-the-line 2950 Treadmill — a 30% discount. source NordicTrack

On Cyber Monday, Amazon is discounting NordicTrack treadmills, stationary bikes, rowing machines, and resistance machines by up to 50%. The Cyber Monday sale ends at midnight Pacific Time.

The best deal is the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill for $1,259.99 – 30% off the original price. It’s marked down from $4,000 to a much more reasonable $1,889.99. I have this treadmill in my office and am on it almost every day. I like that it has a large 22-inch HD touchscreen display. The treadmill comes with a one-year iFit subscription (valued at $396) that gives you access to hundreds of interactive walking, running, and high-intensity workouts. Or you can create your own running route using Google Street View.

The treadmill also has outstanding specs. The 4.25-continuous-duty horsepower motor can achieve speeds up to 12 miles per hour, and the large 60-inch-by-22-inch track seamlessly adjusts from a 3% decline to a 15% incline. I also appreciate that delivery and expert assembly are included in the price because this is not something you want to try to move or put together yourself. It’s also still an expensive piece of equipment even when on sale.

The deals also include discounts on stationary bikes, rowing machines, and multipurpose resistance machines.

Whether you’re looking to invest in equipment to get a leg up on your fitness goals or looking for a thoughtful holiday gift, these NordicTrack deals are not to be missed.

The 5 best NordicTrack Cyber Monday deals on Amazon:

caption The NordicTrack RW900 Rower is on sale for $1,119.99 on Cyber Monday, originally $1,599. source NordicTrack Facebook

See more Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals