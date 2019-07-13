Nordstrom cardholders have early access to the Anniversary Sale right now — here are the 55 best deals to shop before they sell out

- source
- Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest savings events you’ll see this summer. Shoppers can find brand new products at sale prices, all from top name brands and at discounted prices.
- This year, the Anniversary Sale will run from July 19 to August 4. If you’re a Nordstrom cardholder, you can shop the sale’s early access deals as early as July 12.
- We’ve sifted through tons of deals from the sale and cherry-picked 55 that we think you’ll love.
- Whether you’re looking for a specific purchase or just some inspiration, check out 55 of the best deals you can find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.
Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale is finally here. In the world of all things fashion, beauty, and home, this is the sale of the season. If you’re not familiar, the Anniversary Sale is Nordstrom’s annual savings event where brand new arrivals are offered at seriously discounted prices.
The Anniversary Sale opens to the public on July 19 – you can shop deals online starting at 9:30 a.m. Nordstrom cardholders get early access and can shop all Anniversary products now. Early access deals will last until July 18, but the regular sale will last until August 4. If you have a Nordstrom’s card, take advantage of the early access deals – it’s a great chance to snag some great products before they sell out – otherwise, check out the savings as soon as you can.
Having spent hours scouring the whole sale ourselves, we know that there’s no doubt you’ll be able to add some new pieces to not only your wardrobes, but also your beauty and grooming kits and home and kitchen setups- all from the top name brands and at discounted prices.
Since there are thousands of items on sale sitewide, we hand-picked the 55 deals that, if nothing else, you’ll find inspiration from. We’ve also included links to more deal roundups below if you want to take a deeper dive into any specific categories.
If you prefer to jump straight to shopping the Anniversary Sale, here’s where to go:
Women’s clothing
Shop all women’s clothing deals here
- Sanctuary Wide Leg Cropped Pants, $65.90 (originally $99) [You save $33.10]
- Theory Wool & Cotton Blend Shift Dress, $262.90 (originally $395) [You save $132.10]
- Allsaints Abi Chiffon Assymetrical Tunic, $89.90 (originally $135) [You save $45.10]
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $64.90 (originally $98) [You save $33.10]
- Eileen Fisher Round Neck Wool Sweater, $158.90 (originally $238) [You save $79.10]
- Good American High-Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $99.90 (originally $150) [You save $50.10]
- Veronica Beard Beacon Check Dickey Jacket, $434.90 (originally $650) [You save $215.10]
Women’s shoes
Shop all women’s shoe deals here
- Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $63.90 (originally $85) [You save $21.10]
- La Canadienne Salem Waterproof Bootie, $299.90 (originally $474.95) [You save $175.05]
- Vince Jenaya Sport Platform Sandal, $149.90 (originally $225) [You save $75.10]
- Stuart Weitzman Darla Over the Knee Boot, $499.90 (originally $795) [You save $295.10]
- Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot, $249.90 (originally $375) [You save $125.10]
- Ugg Abies Perforated Slip-On Platform Sneaker, $64.90 (originally $99.95) [You save $35.05]
- Cole Haan Joanna Genuine Calf Hair Bootie, $124.90 (originally $190) [You save $65.10]
Women’s bags and accessories
Shop all women’s bag and accesory deals here
- Rebecca Minkoff Jody Convertible Leather Hobo Bag, $229.90 (originally $348) [You save $118.10]
- Shinola The Canfield Leather Strap 43mm Watch, $468.90 (originally $700) [You save $231.10]
- Argento Vivo Concave Hoop Earrings, $49.90 (originally $78) [You save $28.10]
- Ray-Ban Erika 54mm Round Sunglasses, $94.90 (originally $143) [You save $48.10]
- Madewell The Simple Crossbody Bag, $64.90 (originally $98) [You save $33.10]
- Kate Spade Shirley Leather Slim Bifold Wallet, $72.90 (originally $110) [You save $37.10]
Beauty
Shop all beauty exclusives here
- Mario Badescu The Essentials Set, $23 (valued at $33) [You save $10]
- Drybar Brushin’ & Crushin’ Set, $165 (valued at $238) [You save $73]
- Jack Black Double Duty Home & Away Set, $76 (valued at $50) [You save $26]
- Kiehl’s Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump, $49 (valued at $96) [You save $47]
- Mac Full Size Lip Haul Set, $59.50 (valued at $108) [You save $48.50]
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo, $25 (valued at $43) [You save $18]
- La Mer The Soothing Collection, $360 (valued at $475) [You save $115]
Men’s clothing
Shop all men’s clothing deals here
- Bonobos Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos, $58.90 (originally $88) [You save $29.10]
- Theory Cosmos Regular Fit Henley, $54.90 (originally $85) [You save $30.10]
- Boss Trim Fit Check Dress Shirt, $89.90 (originally $138) [You save $48.10]
- AG Protege Straight Leg Jeans, $131.90 (originally $198) [You save $66.10]
- Hart Schaffner Marx New York Classic Fit Stretch Wool Suit, $464.90 (originally $695) [You save $230.10]
- Nike NSW Tech Jersey Sweatpants, $69.90 (originally $100) [You save $30.10]
- Patagonia Better Sweater Performance Slim Quarter-Zip Pullover, $85.90 (originally $119) [You save $33.10]
Men’s shoes
Shop all men’s shoe deals here
- Adidas SenseBoost Go Running Shoe, $89.90 (originally $119.95) [You save $30.95]
- Cole Haan Wakefield Grand Chelsea Boot, $139.90 (originally $240) [You save $100.10]
- To Boot New York Prospect Wingtip, $264.90 (originally $398) [You save $133.10]
- Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Boat Shoe, $106.90 (originally $160) [You save $53.10]
- Timberland Kendrick Waterproof Chukka Boot, $106.90 (originally $160) [You save $53.10]
- Greats Royale Sneaker, $119.90 (originally $179) [You save $59.10]
- Salvatore Ferragamo Tapas Bit Loafer, $441.90 (originally $660) [You save $218.10]
Men’s accessories
Shop all men’s accessory deals here
- Herschel Supply Co. Canvas Duffle Bag, $59.90 (originally $90) [You save $30.10]
- Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt, $99.90 (originally $150) [You save $50.10]
- Ray-Ban Justin Classic 54mm Sunglasses, $94.90 (originally $143) [You save $48.10]
- Movado Bold Bracelet Watch, $499.90 (originally $750) [You save $250.10]
- Eton Floral Silk Tie, $96.90 (originally $145) [You save $48.10]
- Tumi Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit, $99.90 (originally $150) [You save $50.10]
Home and kitchen
Shop all home and kitchen deals here
- Anthropologie Rosie Platter, $44.90 ( originally $68) [You save $23.10]
- Marimekko Unikko Twin Quilt and Sham Set, $66.90 (originally $99.99) [You save $33.09]
- Giraffe at Home Luxe Faux Fur Throw, $185.90 (originally $278) [You save $92.10]
- Serene Home Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $45.90 (originally $69.99) [You save $29.09]
- Diptyque Travel Size Candles, set of 5, $55 (originally $75) [You save $20]
- Viski Summit 4-Piece Mixologist Barware Set, $42.90 (originally $65) [You save $22.10]
- Nordstrom at Home Hydrocotton Bath Sheet, $20.90 (originally $29) [You save $8.10]
- UGG Vista Mar Felted Wool Blanket, $57.90 (originally $78) [You save $20.10]