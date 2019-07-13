Nordstrom cardholders have early access to the Anniversary Sale right now — here are the 55 best deals to shop before they sell out

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest savings events you’ll see this summer. Shoppers can find brand new products at sale prices, all from top name brands and at discounted prices.

This year, the Anniversary Sale will run from July 19 to August 4. If you’re a Nordstrom cardholder, you can shop the sale’s early access deals as early as July 12.

We’ve sifted through tons of deals from the sale and cherry-picked 55 that we think you’ll love.

Whether you’re looking for a specific purchase or just some inspiration, check out 55 of the best deals you can find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.

Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale is finally here. In the world of all things fashion, beauty, and home, this is the sale of the season. If you’re not familiar, the Anniversary Sale is Nordstrom’s annual savings event where brand new arrivals are offered at seriously discounted prices.

The Anniversary Sale opens to the public on July 19 – you can shop deals online starting at 9:30 a.m. Nordstrom cardholders get early access and can shop all Anniversary products now. Early access deals will last until July 18, but the regular sale will last until August 4. If you have a Nordstrom’s card, take advantage of the early access deals – it’s a great chance to snag some great products before they sell out – otherwise, check out the savings as soon as you can.

Having spent hours scouring the whole sale ourselves, we know that there’s no doubt you’ll be able to add some new pieces to not only your wardrobes, but also your beauty and grooming kits and home and kitchen setups- all from the top name brands and at discounted prices.

Since there are thousands of items on sale sitewide, we hand-picked the 55 deals that, if nothing else, you’ll find inspiration from. We’ve also included links to more deal roundups below if you want to take a deeper dive into any specific categories.

If you prefer to jump straight to shopping the Anniversary Sale, here’s where to go:

Check out more Nordstrom Anniversary Sale coverage here:

Women’s clothing

caption Pictured: Veronica Beard Beacon Check Dickey Jacket, $434.90 (originally $650) [You save $215.10] source Nordstrom

Women’s shoes

caption Pictured: Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot, $249.90 (originally $375) [You save $125.10] source Nordstrom

Women’s bags and accessories

caption Pictured: Shinola The Canfield Leather Strap 43mm Watch, $468.90 (originally $700) [You save $231.10] source Nordstrom

Beauty

caption Pictured: Mario Badescu The Essentials Set, $23 (valued at $33) [You save $10] source Nordstrom

Men’s clothing

caption Pictured: Hart Schaffner Marx New York Classic Fit Stretch Wool Suit, $464.90 (originally $695) [You save $230.10] source Nordstrom

Men’s shoes

source Nordstrom

Men’s accessories

source Nordstrom

Home and kitchen

caption Pictured: Marimekko Unikko Twin Quilt and Sham Set, $66.90 (originally $99.99) [You save $33.09] source Nordstrom

Shop all home and kitchen deals here