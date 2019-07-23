Nordstrom is dropping a small selection of daily deals at special prices during its Anniversary Sale — here’s where to find them

caption What surprise deals will Nordstrom drop this week? source Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the summer’s biggest saving events. Now through August 4, shoppers can find deep discounts on brand-new products from name brands in fashion, beauty, and home goods.

Between July 22 and 29, Nordstrom will also be dropping a new surprise deal each day, offering customers even better prices on select items.

With Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Summer 2019 has been marked by days filled with deals and discounts. If you’re on top of the sales events of the season, you surely know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – the company’s annual sitewide savings event, boasting some of the biggest discounts and best deals you’ll see all year.

This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is running from July 19 to August 4. At just over two whole weeks long, there is more than enough time for you to scour the site for great deals on brand name men’s and women’s fashion, home goods, and exclusive beauty launches.

Now through July 29, Nordstrom is giving you even more ways to save. Over the course of the next seven days, the site will drop a deal on a brand-new item every day. We’re not sure exactly what time the sales are launched each day, but from what we’ve seen so far, we think it’s midday. We’ll be keeping track of the daily deals right here, so you’re always up to date.

Check out the surprise daily deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

July 23: Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

source Nordstrom

(After sale: $68) [You save $34.10]

Mesh covers that mold to your chest, a lace band that lays flat under clothing, and stretchy elastic work together for a just-right, flattering fit that makes the Natori Feathers bra a Nordstrom customer favorite.

July 22: Zella Resolve Racerback Tank

source Nordstrom

(After sale: $35) [You save $15.10]

Ring in the first deal of the day with this Zella workout top. This sleek racerback tank is made with a combination of polyester and spandex to keep up with you as you move. What makes this piece stand out, though, is an odor-defying finish that’ll diffuse any funky post-workout smells – so you can leave the gym smelling fresh, even if you’re not feeling it.