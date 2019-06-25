Here’s how to gain early access to Nordstrom’s upcoming anniversary sale — and get a $60 Bonus Note in the process

source Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale officially beings on July 19, but Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access from July 12 to July 18. Simply sign in and shop using your Nordstrom credit card.

If you’re not already a cardholder, you can apply here now and get instant approval.

Now through July 10, when you sign up and make a purchase on the day you’re approved, you’ll receive a $60 bonus note for future use at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, HauteLook, and Trunk Club.

Shopping during the early-access sale rather than the public sale will give you first dibs on the best items in the sale. You won’t have to worry about items being sold out or sizes being unavailable.

Everyone loves a great sale, but there are few things worse than finding out that all of the best deals have been picked over or are completely sold out because other people got to it before you did.

We’ve all been beaten to the punch on great deals at one point or another, but Nordstrom’s upcoming anniversary sale is not the time to let it happen again.

Fortunately, Nordstrom is giving store cardholders early access to the Anniversary sale from July 12-18 before it opens up to the public on July 19. The early-access window means that you’ll have first dibs on all of the best deals and won’t have to worry about the items you want selling out. If you’re already a Nordstrom cardholder, you’re all set – simply sign into your account and you’ll be able to shop beginning July 12.

For those who don’t already have a card, getting one is easy. You can apply online here and get instant approval. When you sign up now through July 10 and make a purchase using your card the day you’re approved, you’ll get a $60 bonus note for future use.

source Nordstrom

In addition to granting you early access to the Anniversary sale and a $60 bonus note, the Nordstrom credit card has other benefits like no annual fee and three points per dollar spent in stores or online at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, HauteLook, and Trunk Club. Your points will turn into Nordstrom notes, which can be spent on anything at the same retailers at which they’re earned.

You can expect the Nordstrom Anniversary sale to have hard-to-beat deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, and beauty products, but if you’re looking to get the best of the best deals and extra savings (for new card members), signing up for a Nordstrom credit card should be an easy decision.