The 29 best home and kitchen deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale you don’t want to miss

By
Mara Leighton, Business Insider US
-

source
Nordstrom

the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a major shopping holiday in July with deals on pretty much everything from fall boots to beauty products to Le Creuset pots.

This year, the Anniversary Sale will run from July 19 to August 4. If you’re a Nordstrom cardholder you can get early access to deals as early as July 12. As always, we’ll be plucking the best deals from the thousands so you can spend more time shopping things you love and less time agitated and clicking through pages and pages of results.

While the sale is especially noteworthy for its mountain of brand-new clothing and shoes, there are also ample deals on home and kitchen products to be had – and true to the Nordstrom aesthetic, they typically look much nicer than the price suggests.

You can even buy online and pick up in store if you’d rather not wait for shipping.

Check out the deals on thousands of items in the following categories:

Below are 29 of the best home products included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket

source
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket, $96.90 (after sale $147) [You save $50.10]

Anthropologie Iridescent Lagoon Candle

source
Nordstrom

Anthropologie Iridescent Lagoon Candle, $22.90 (after sale $35) [You save $12.10]

The White Company Reversible Queen Mattress Topper

source
Nordstrom

The White Company Reversible Queen Mattress Topper, $185.90 (after sale $249) [You save $63.10]

Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles

source
Nordstrom

Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles, $55 (after sale $75) [You save $20]

Serene Home Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser

source
Nordstrom

Serene Home Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $45.90 (after sale $69.99) [You save $24.09]

Peri Home Chenille Lattice Queen Comforter Set

source
Nordstrom

Peri Home Chenille Lattice Queen Comforter Set, $86.90 (after sale $129.99) [You save $43.09]

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle

source
Nordstrom

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle, $29.90 (after sale $44.95) [You save $15.05]

Nest Bamboo and Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo

source
Nordstrom

Nest Bamboo and Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo, $58 (after sale $96) [You save $38]

Nordstrom Round Marble and Acacia Wood Serving Board

source
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Round Marble and Acacia Wood Serving Board, $49.90 (after sale $79) [You save $29.10]

Nordstrom Cheese Knife Set

source
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cheese Knife Set, $28.90 (after sale $39) [You save $10.10]

Nordstrom Wine Rack

source
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Wine Rack, $29.90 (after sale $49) [You save $19.10]

The White Company 4×6 Fine Silver Plated Picture Frame

source
Nordstrom

The White Company 4×6 Fine Silver Plated Picture Frame, $35.90 (after sale $49) [You save $13.10]

Nordstrom Faux Mink Fur Slumber Bag

source
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Faux Mink Fur Slumber Bag, $132.90 (after sale $199) [You save $66.10]

Anthropologie Attingham Measuring Cups

source
Nordstrom

Anthropologie Attingham Measuring Cups, $17.90 (after sale $28) [You save $10.10]

Nordstrom Organic Cotton Rib Bath Towel

source
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Organic Cotton Rib Bath Towel, $20.90 (after sale $29) [You save $8.10]

Nordstrom Large Wood Serving Bowl

source
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Large Wood Serving Bowl, $45.90 (after sale $65) [You save $19.10]

Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set

source
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set, $199.90 (after sale $299) [You save $99.10]

The White Company Queen Luxury Savoy Duvet Cover

source
Nordstrom

The White Company Queen Luxury Savoy Duvet Cover, $125.90 (after sale $169) [You save $43.10]

Anthropologie Rosie Platter

source
Nordstrom

Anthropologie Rosie Platter, $44.90 (after sale $68) [You save $23.10]

Ugg Bliss Pillow

source
Nordstrom

Ugg Bliss Pillow, $35.90 (after sale $49) [You save $13.10]

Jo Malone London Travel Candle Collection

source
Nordstrom

Jo Malone London Travel Candle Collection, $76 (after sale $108) [You save $32]

Marimekko Unikko Twin Quilt and Sham Set

source
Nordstrom

Marimekko Unikko Twin Quilt and Sham Set, $66.90 (after sale $99.99) [You save $33.09]

Cathy’s Concepts Cheers Champagne Flutes

source
Nordstrom

Cathy’s Concepts Cheers Champagne Flutes, $49.90 (after sale $75) [You save $25.10]

Herschel Supply Co. Small Trade Rolling Suitcase

source
Nordstrom

Herschel Supply Co. Small Trade Rolling Suitcase, $126.90 (after sale $190) [You save $63.10]

Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Decanter Set

source
Nordstrom

Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Decanter Set, $55.90 (after sale $84) [You save $28.10]

Jaipur 6×9 Lynne Rug

source
Nordstrom

Jaipur 6×9 Lynne Rug, $396.90 (after sale $529.99) [You save $133.09]

Pendleton Serrado Throw Blanket

source
Nordstrom

Pendleton Serrado Throw Blanket, $73.90 (after sale $99.50) [You save $25.60]

Tumi Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit

source
Nordstrom

Tumi Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit, $99.90 (after sale $150) [You save $50.10]

Ugg Bliss Fuzzy Throw

source
Nordstrom

Ugg Bliss Fuzzy Throw, $69.90 (after sale $98) [You save $28.10]