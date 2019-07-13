The 29 best home and kitchen deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale you don’t want to miss

source Nordstrom

If you’re looking to spruce up your space this summer, you might want to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The annual savings event includes thousands of deals on new arrivals across all categories. This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will run from July 19 to August 4. Nordstrom cardholders can shop early access deals as soon as July 12.

Keep reading for 29 of the best home and kitchen deals you won’t want to miss at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale this summer.

While the sale is especially noteworthy for its mountain of brand-new clothing and shoes, there are also ample deals on home and kitchen products to be had – and true to the Nordstrom aesthetic, they typically look much nicer than the price suggests.

You can even buy online and pick up in store if you’d rather not wait for shipping.

Check out the deals on thousands of items in the following categories:

Below are 29 of the best home products included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket

Anthropologie Iridescent Lagoon Candle

The White Company Reversible Queen Mattress Topper

Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles

Serene Home Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser

Peri Home Chenille Lattice Queen Comforter Set

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle

Nest Bamboo and Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo

Nordstrom Round Marble and Acacia Wood Serving Board

Nordstrom Cheese Knife Set

Nordstrom Wine Rack

The White Company 4×6 Fine Silver Plated Picture Frame

Nordstrom Faux Mink Fur Slumber Bag

Anthropologie Attingham Measuring Cups

Nordstrom Organic Cotton Rib Bath Towel

Nordstrom Large Wood Serving Bowl

Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set

The White Company Queen Luxury Savoy Duvet Cover

Anthropologie Rosie Platter

Ugg Bliss Pillow

Jo Malone London Travel Candle Collection

Marimekko Unikko Twin Quilt and Sham Set

Cathy’s Concepts Cheers Champagne Flutes

Herschel Supply Co. Small Trade Rolling Suitcase

Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Decanter Set

Jaipur 6×9 Lynne Rug

Pendleton Serrado Throw Blanket

Tumi Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit

Ugg Bliss Fuzzy Throw