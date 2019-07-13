The 29 best home and kitchen deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale you don’t want to miss

- source
- Nordstrom
- If you’re looking to spruce up your space this summer, you might want to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
- The annual savings event includes thousands of deals on new arrivals across all categories. This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will run from July 19 to August 4. Nordstrom cardholders can shop early access deals as soon as July 12.
- Keep reading for 29 of the best home and kitchen deals you won’t want to miss at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale this summer.
This year, the Anniversary Sale will run from July 19 to August 4. If you’re a Nordstrom cardholder you can get early access to deals as early as July 12. As always, we’ll be plucking the best deals from the thousands so you can spend more time shopping things you love and less time agitated and clicking through pages and pages of results.
While the sale is especially noteworthy for its mountain of brand-new clothing and shoes, there are also ample deals on home and kitchen products to be had – and true to the Nordstrom aesthetic, they typically look much nicer than the price suggests.
You can even buy online and pick up in store if you’d rather not wait for shipping.
Check out the deals on thousands of items in the following categories:
Below are 29 of the best home products included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket, $96.90 (after sale $147) [You save $50.10]
Anthropologie Iridescent Lagoon Candle
Anthropologie Iridescent Lagoon Candle, $22.90 (after sale $35) [You save $12.10]
The White Company Reversible Queen Mattress Topper
The White Company Reversible Queen Mattress Topper, $185.90 (after sale $249) [You save $63.10]
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles, $55 (after sale $75) [You save $20]
Serene Home Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene Home Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $45.90 (after sale $69.99) [You save $24.09]
Peri Home Chenille Lattice Queen Comforter Set
Peri Home Chenille Lattice Queen Comforter Set, $86.90 (after sale $129.99) [You save $43.09]
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle, $29.90 (after sale $44.95) [You save $15.05]
Nest Bamboo and Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo
Nest Bamboo and Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo, $58 (after sale $96) [You save $38]
Nordstrom Round Marble and Acacia Wood Serving Board
Nordstrom Round Marble and Acacia Wood Serving Board, $49.90 (after sale $79) [You save $29.10]
Nordstrom Cheese Knife Set
Nordstrom Cheese Knife Set, $28.90 (after sale $39) [You save $10.10]
Nordstrom Wine Rack
Nordstrom Wine Rack, $29.90 (after sale $49) [You save $19.10]
The White Company 4×6 Fine Silver Plated Picture Frame
The White Company 4×6 Fine Silver Plated Picture Frame, $35.90 (after sale $49) [You save $13.10]
Nordstrom Faux Mink Fur Slumber Bag
Nordstrom Faux Mink Fur Slumber Bag, $132.90 (after sale $199) [You save $66.10]
Anthropologie Attingham Measuring Cups
Anthropologie Attingham Measuring Cups, $17.90 (after sale $28) [You save $10.10]
Nordstrom Organic Cotton Rib Bath Towel
Nordstrom Organic Cotton Rib Bath Towel, $20.90 (after sale $29) [You save $8.10]
Nordstrom Large Wood Serving Bowl
Nordstrom Large Wood Serving Bowl, $45.90 (after sale $65) [You save $19.10]
Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set
Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set, $199.90 (after sale $299) [You save $99.10]
The White Company Queen Luxury Savoy Duvet Cover
The White Company Queen Luxury Savoy Duvet Cover, $125.90 (after sale $169) [You save $43.10]
Anthropologie Rosie Platter
Anthropologie Rosie Platter, $44.90 (after sale $68) [You save $23.10]
Ugg Bliss Pillow
Ugg Bliss Pillow, $35.90 (after sale $49) [You save $13.10]
Jo Malone London Travel Candle Collection
Jo Malone London Travel Candle Collection, $76 (after sale $108) [You save $32]
Marimekko Unikko Twin Quilt and Sham Set
Marimekko Unikko Twin Quilt and Sham Set, $66.90 (after sale $99.99) [You save $33.09]
Cathy’s Concepts Cheers Champagne Flutes
Cathy’s Concepts Cheers Champagne Flutes, $49.90 (after sale $75) [You save $25.10]
Herschel Supply Co. Small Trade Rolling Suitcase
Herschel Supply Co. Small Trade Rolling Suitcase, $126.90 (after sale $190) [You save $63.10]
Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Decanter Set
Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Decanter Set, $55.90 (after sale $84) [You save $28.10]
Jaipur 6×9 Lynne Rug
Jaipur 6×9 Lynne Rug, $396.90 (after sale $529.99) [You save $133.09]
Pendleton Serrado Throw Blanket
Pendleton Serrado Throw Blanket, $73.90 (after sale $99.50) [You save $25.60]
Tumi Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit
Tumi Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit, $99.90 (after sale $150) [You save $50.10]
Ugg Bliss Fuzzy Throw
