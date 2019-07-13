20 of the best men’s dress shoes and boots available during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

source Nordstrom Men’s Instagram

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially beings on July 19, but Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access from July 12 to July 18. Simply sign in and shop using your Nordstrom credit card.

Shopping during the early-access sale rather than the public sale will give you first dibs on the best items in the sale. You won’t have to worry about items being sold out or sizes being unavailable.

Shoes are usually one of the first categories to sell out, so to help you get the styles, colors, and sizes you want, we rounded up the best dress shoe and boot deals.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is finally here. As the store’s biggest sale of the year, thousands of brand new items are marked down as if they were on clearance – so you can certainly expect them to start flying off of shelves.

Now through July 18, Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access to savings in categories like fashion, home, and beauty. From July 19 through August 4, the rest of the public will have access to the sale – and on August 5, the prices will go back up.

One of the first categories to sell out during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is footwear, so you don’t want to wait until the final days of the sale to shop, as your size will likely be sold out. To help you shop for men’s shoes and boots quickly, we rounded up 30 of the best pairs on sale, below.

You can also check out other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories.

See our top 20 men’s dress shoe and boot picks:

To Boot New York Brandon Cap Toe Oxford

Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford

Cole Haan 2.ZERØGRAND Wingtip

Magnanni Marco Plain Toe Monk Shoe

Timberland Kendrick Waterproof Chukka

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Alton Chukka Boot

Cole Haan Warren Cap Toe Derby

Allen Edmonds McAllister Wingtip

Magnanni Mundo Diversa Plain Toe Chukka Boot

ECCO Classic Moc II Venetian Loafer

Cole Haan Wakefield Grand Chelsea Boot

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Remy Monk Strap

Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill Plain Toe

Allen Edmonds Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford

To Boot New York Shelby Chelsea Boot

Cole Haan Lovell 2 Loafer

Magnanni Ryan Double Monk Strap

Cole Haan Harrison Grand Penny Loafer

Johnston & Murphy Campbell Wingtip

Salvatore Ferragamo Tapas Bit Loafer