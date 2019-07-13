20 of the best men’s dress shoes and boots available during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

- source
- The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially beings on July 19, but Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access from July 12 to July 18. Simply sign in and shop using your Nordstrom credit card.
- Shopping during the early-access sale rather than the public sale will give you first dibs on the best items in the sale. You won’t have to worry about items being sold out or sizes being unavailable.
- Shoes are usually one of the first categories to sell out, so to help you get the styles, colors, and sizes you want, we rounded up the best dress shoe and boot deals.
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is finally here. As the store’s biggest sale of the year, thousands of brand new items are marked down as if they were on clearance – so you can certainly expect them to start flying off of shelves.
Now through July 18, Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access to savings in categories like fashion, home, and beauty. From July 19 through August 4, the rest of the public will have access to the sale – and on August 5, the prices will go back up.
One of the first categories to sell out during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is footwear, so you don’t want to wait until the final days of the sale to shop, as your size will likely be sold out. To help you shop for men’s shoes and boots quickly, we rounded up 30 of the best pairs on sale, below.
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now.
You can also check out other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories.
See our top 20 men’s dress shoe and boot picks:
To Boot New York Brandon Cap Toe Oxford
To Boot New York Brandon Cap Toe Oxford, $263.90 (after sale $395) [You save $131.10]
Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford
Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford, $259.90 (after sale $395) [You save $135.10]
Cole Haan 2.ZERØGRAND Wingtip
Cole Haan 2.ZERØGRAND Wingtip, $159.90 (after sale $300) [You save $140.10]
Magnanni Marco Plain Toe Monk Shoe
Magnanni Marco Plain Toe Monk Shoe, $233.90 (after sale $350) [You save $116.10]
Timberland Kendrick Waterproof Chukka
Timberland Kendrick Waterproof Chukka, $106.90 (after sale $160) [You save $53.10]
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Alton Chukka Boot
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Alton Chukka Boot, $79.90 (after sale $124.95) [You save $45.05]
Cole Haan Warren Cap Toe Derby
Cole Haan Warren Cap Toe Derby, $129.90 (after sale $200) [You save $70.10]
Allen Edmonds McAllister Wingtip
Allen Edmonds McAllister Wingtip, $259.90 (after sale $395) [You save $135.10]
Magnanni Mundo Diversa Plain Toe Chukka Boot
Magnanni Mundo Diversa Plain Toe Chukka Boot, $249.90 (after sale $375) [You save $125.10]
ECCO Classic Moc II Venetian Loafer
ECCO Classic Moc II Venetian Loafer, $99.90 (after sale $149.95) [You save $50.05]
Cole Haan Wakefield Grand Chelsea Boot
Cole Haan Wakefield Grand Chelsea Boot, $139.90 (after sale $240) [You save $100.10]
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Remy Monk Strap
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Remy Monk Strap, $79.90 (after sale $124.95) [You save $45.05]
Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill Plain Toe
Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill Plain Toe, $259.90 (after sale $395) [You save $135.10]
Allen Edmonds Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford
Allen Edmonds Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford, $259.90 (after sale $395) [You save $135.10]
To Boot New York Shelby Chelsea Boot
To Boot New York Shelby Chelsea Boot, $264.90 (after sale $398) [You save $133.10]
Cole Haan Lovell 2 Loafer
Cole Haan Lovell 2 Loafer, $99.90 (after sale $160) [You save $60.10]
Magnanni Ryan Double Monk Strap
Magnanni Ryan Double Monk Strap, $263.90 (after sale $395) [You save $131.10]
Cole Haan Harrison Grand Penny Loafer
Cole Haan Harrison Grand Penny Loafer, $139.90 (after sale $220) [You save $80.10]
Johnston & Murphy Campbell Wingtip
Johnston & Murphy Campbell Wingtip, $129.90 (after sale $198) [You save $68.10]
Salvatore Ferragamo Tapas Bit Loafer
