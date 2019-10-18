23 gift sets and limited-edition beauty products you can get at Nordstrom for the holidays

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom has a great selection of gift sets and limited-edition beauty products this holiday season.

We checked out all the gift sets so you don’t have to.

Keep reading for 23 great gift sets you can get at Nordstrom right now. Check out all of our 2019 holiday gift ideas here.

Whether it’s for the holidays, a birthday, or just because, we love going to Nordstrom for all of our gifting needs. A great selection of products across all categories makes it an easy one-stop-shop to find gifts for everyone on your list.

If you’re looking to get a gift for a beauty lover in your life, or you want to just treat yourself to something new, Nordstrom has a well-curated variety of products, offering everything from high-end hair tools to everyday skin care. For something that’s really special, check out the retailer’s holiday exclusives. Nordstrom has tons of limited-edition beauty products and gift sets, some even wrapped up in festive holiday packaging, that make great gifts.

From luxury skin care to colorful makeup, we’ve picked out some of our favorites. Nordstrom beauty exclusives are known to sell out quickly, so we recommend checking them out now.

Keep reading for 23 of our favorite holiday beauty exclusives from Nordstrom this year:

Mario Badescu Facial Spray & Lip Balm Ornament Duo

Mario Badescu has somewhat of a cult following for its affordable and effective skin-care products. This refreshing facial spray and lip balm duo will keep dry winter skin hydrated.

Clinique Lip Looks to Give & Receive Set

Filled with lip liners, moisturizing chubby sticks, primers, and lip colors, this set has everything you need for lip color that lasts – whether you want to go for a nude, pink, or plum shade.

Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Travel Size Set

Jo Malone’s rich fragrances are timeless. Try three of the beauty brand’s classic scents in this set that features a cologne, body wash, and cream.

La Mer Mini Miracles Set

La Mer is notoriously pricey, but if you’ve been eyeing its skin-care products, this value set is a great introduction that doesn’t the bank. While this set of minis is by no means cheap at $90, it’s relatively affordable when compared to typical La Mer prices.

Laura Mercier Eyes of Gold Mini Caviar Stick Set

Laura Mercier’s Caviar Sticks are long-lasting, easy-to-apply, creamy eyeshadows. This limited-edition set includes four travel-sized sticks in rich, subtly shimmery colors that look great together or on their own.

Fresh Sugar Caramel Hydrating Lip Balm Set

Winter weather can quickly make lips uncomfortably chapped. Treat yourself to a trio of products that exfoliate, hydrate, and nourish dry lips.

Nars Studio 54 Outshine Lip Gloss Set

Inspired by New York’s iconic Studio 54, these glamorous glosses come in a fun sequin pouch you can use to hold all sorts of things.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Power Duo

A great brow can change your whole makeup look. Beauty lovers everywhere swear by the brow products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, like this duo that has everything you need to shape, fill, and define brows.

Beautyblender All That Glitters Makeup Sponge Set

Beautyblender sponges help you apply makeup seamlessly for a natural finish. Get two, plus a nice case to keep the sponges clean, with this value set.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition

The cult-favorite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer brings all the innovative, high-tech features you’d expect from a Dyson gadget to your hair-care routine. The dryer is lightweight, powerful, and gives you a sleek blow-dry fast. This gift edition comes in festive red and includes a matching travel case.

Diptyque Travel Size Candle Set

There may be no better gift than one of Diptyque’s scented candles. This set of three mini candles, paired with their matching fragrances, will transport you with its refreshing, floral aromas.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare The Alpha Beta Effect Set

Many people, including Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan, swear by the Dr. Dennis Gross Peels for clearing acne and reducing redness. This value pack includes 60 of the powerful Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength pads and a cleansing gel.

L’Occitane Hand Cream Set

L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream keeps hands superiorly soft. This set comes with five small tubes, so you can keep ones at your desk, in your purse, in your car, or wherever you may need some moisturizer.

Too Faced Let it Snow, Girl! Makeup Set

Nineteen eyeshadows, four blush shades, bronzer, highlighter, and mascara – this limited-edition set is a great value, as it pretty much has everything you need to create any makeup look.

Hourglass Travel Size Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow Set

Mix up your holiday makeup routine with some glittery eyeshadows. This set from Hourglass features two bestselling hues, and a new, exclusive deep plum color.

Origins Peach of Mind Must-Haves to Relieve Tension & Tightness Set

Keep the holidays happy with this Origins gift set of tension-reducing products. Dab some On-the-Spot Relief on pressure points or chew on some of the refreshing herbal gumballs to relieve tension and stress.

Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara Trio

Make your lashes pop with Lancôme’s voluminous, smudge-proof mascara. This set comes with a full- and travel-size Monsieur Big Mascara, plus a Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover to wash it all off at the end of the day.

Becca Cosmetics Rose Glow Kit

Give winter skin a healthy flush with this set of pink products from Becca. A highlighter, primer, lip gloss, and refreshing mist make for an effortless glow.

Kiehl’s Day-to-Night Hydration Duo

Use the Ultra Facial Cream in the morning and the Midnight Recovery Concentrate at night for soft, healthy skin all the time.

Le Labo Santal 33 & AnOther 13 Set

Indulge in two of Le Labo’s bestselling, unisex fragrances. The travel sizes make them perfect to take on the go.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Set

Anyone who loves floral perfume will appreciate this set of Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb lotion and fragrances in a wintry, gift-ready set.

Benefit I’m Hotter Outdoors Set

A full-sized bronzer, mascara, and travel-sized brow gel will give you an effortless summer glow, even in the dead of winter.

Drybar Party of Four Hair Essentials Set

Get ready for a season of holiday parties with great hair products that’ll make styling easy. The set of dry shampoo, heat protectant spray, detangler, and hair spray has everything you need to make any bad hair days go away.