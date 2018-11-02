30 beauty gifts from Nordstrom that come with free shipping

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Nordstrom
Shopping at Nordstrom can be overwhelming, even for seasoned shoppers like us. The one downside of being surrounded by all of the things is not realizing you have 200 open tabs but not a single present in your shopping cart a week before you and your family or friends exchange gifts. That’s where this list comes in handy with everything you need for the beauty-obsessed people in your life.
From stocking stuffers that aren’t lame to indulgent-but-worth-it perfume, there’s definitely a gift in here that’ll make them blush with happiness.
Best of all, you don’t even need to hit a minimum to take advantage of Nordstrom’s free shipping, so the only thing you have to do now is add the gifts to your cart.
Skin-softening hand and foot masks
Starskin Luxury Hand & Foot Treatment Set, $20
The gloves are padded with a hydrating serum to nourish hands, while the socks help exfoliate dry, scaly skin.
On-the-go beauty
Clinique CliniqueFIT Set, $45
Make their fitness resolutions stick with a set of beauty products meant for pre- and post-gym primping.
A total self-care routine
Herbivore Botanicals Self Love Bath and Body Ritual Kit, $35
Indulge them with a coconut and Moroccan rose bath soak, exfoliator, and body oil. The low-key branding is also pretty Instagrammable, too.
In-flight skincare
Wander Beauty Take Flight Skincare Kit, $38
These travel-sized hydrating and brightening skincare favorites will leave your jet-setting friend’s skin glowing even after a red-eye across the country to visit her family.
The perfect neutral lip wardrobe
MAC Shiny Pretty Things Goody Bag Nude Lips, $39.50
They can mix-and-match this trio of neutral lip products to their heart’s content.
A set of cult-favorite beauty sponges
Beautyblender Blenders Delight Set, $40
Not only does this kit come with two happy-hued Beautyblenders, but it also comes with two cleansers and a Blender Defender to keep the sponges clean.
Chrissy Teigen’s glow
Becca Cosmetics BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Recipe Kit, $44
Gift Chrissy Teigen’s signature glow with her four-piece collab with Becca. The set also smells like cinnamon buns, so it’s twice as nice.
Statement-making lip pencils
NARS Riot Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set, $45
This set includes four bold lip pencils, and the red pouch can be used as a great finishing touch to any holiday outfit, too.
A skincare advent calendar
Clarins Advent Calendar Set, $60
They can open this skincare advent calendar from Clarins all at once or treat themselves to a new deluxe goodie every day.
A powerful pack of face masks
Joanna Vargas Glow to Go Mask Set, $75
Celebrity- and editor-approved facialist Joanna Vargas developed these sheet masks to lift, brighten, smooth, and hydrate skin. Double-mask with two treatments back-to-back for a major skin reboot.
Antioxidant facial serums
Odacite Paris to LA Set, $78
These serums are what you’d get if you tried bottling up effortless French beauty with a clean California lifestyle.
A silk pillowcase
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase, $85-$105
Sleeping on a silk pillowcase can help prevent premature wrinkles and unwanted frizz. It’s basically the gift that keeps on giving.
A trio of bold lipsticks
Tom Ford Bold Boys Lipstick Set, $98
Because there’s no such thing as too much lipstick.
A cherry-inspired eyeshadow palette
Urban Decay Naked Cherry Vault, $100
Urban Decay may have retired its iconic Naked palette, but its new Naked Cherry palette is an instant classic. This set includes a 12-pan cherry-inspired eyeshadow palette, three coordinating lipsticks, and two eyeliners in versatile black and metallic deep wine.
A light-up LED mirror
Impressions Vanity Touch XL Dimmable LED Makeup Mirror with Removable 5x Mirror, $59
Now they can blend their bronzer to perfection even on the darkest of mornings.
A curling wand with multiple barrels
T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand, $270
This curling wand comes with three interchangeable heads so they can switch between loose waves and tight curls depending on which holiday party they’re attending that night. It’s like three gifts in one.
A unisex cult fragrance
Le Labo – Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, $80-270
Fragrance can be tricky to gift, but when in doubt, go with Santal 33. It’s a unisex fragrance that blends warm sandalwood with sultry violet accord and spicy cardamom. Basically, they’ll smell like the inside of a very fancy lounge.
A chic DIY mani set
Chanel Perfectly Polished Manicure Essentials Set, $110
Keep their hands in tip-top shape all season with a luxe manicure set from Chanel.
Cult-favorite candles
Diptyque Carousel & Candle Set, $125
This isn’t another boring old candle. After lighting the Baies or Tubereuse candle of your choice, attach the gold carousel on top. The heat from the candle wick causes the carousel to rotate, subtly fanning out the scent and creating a cool light show.
Organic beauty from Gwynnie
Goop by Juice Beauty Skincare Discovery Set, $125
These organic travel-sized products mean they can stick to their clean beauty routine even if they live out of their suitcase.
A new perfume
Hermes Twilly d’Hermès – Eau de parfum gift set, $130
Have a friend who can never choose a signature perfume? Encourage them to try this sandalwood, tuberose, and ginger scent from Hermès – it’s spicy, zesty, and sensual all at once.
A festive hand cream trio
L’Occitane Hand Cream Trio, $29
Moisturizing their hands has never looked so chic.
A set of makeup brushes
Artis Elite Smoke 5-Piece Brush Set, $170
Gift good face with this set of multi-purpose brushes that help blend their makeup seamlessly.
Cocktail-proof liquid lipsticks
Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick Vault, $195
They can keep one of these party-ready liquid lipsticks in every clutch and still have a few left over to stash in their office drawer.
A deluxe five-minute facial
NuFACE Rose Gold mini Express Skin Toning Collection, $199
The small NuFACE microcurrent device delivers a five-minute facial at home that firms and tones skin. The chic pink-and-gold pouch can double as a clutch, too.
A beauty advent calendar
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beauty Universe Collection, $200
The best things come in small packages – 12 of them, in this case. Makeup artist to the stars Charlotte Tilbury delivers a 12-piece beauty advent calendar filled with the brand’s greatest products, like its Goddess Skin Clay Mask and Matte Revolution lipstick.
A fancy lip and eye massage
Sisley Paris Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Age Eye & Lip Contour Cream & Massage Tool, $210
De-puff and de-wrinkle with this luxe lip and eye cream and roller set. Stash both in the fridge for literal cooling effect.
A micro-needling kit
BeautyBio GloPRO Blush Microneedling Tool Set, $249
This at-home micro-needling kit is perfect for someone who wants an immediate glow and tighter skin without having to visit a dermatologist.
Hydrated, glowing skin from head to toe
Rodin Olio Lusso Lavender Absolute Travel Kit, $250
The gift of soft skin will always be greatly appreciated, especially when the wind chill sets in.
Deeply hydrating skincare routine
La Mer The Soothing Collection, $495
Treat someone you’re really looking to spoil to La Mer’s best-selling moisturizing products, housed in an extra-festive drawstring pouch.