Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is happening now — we cherry-picked the best deals on coats, boots, and more for men and women

Now through November 26, Nordstrom is holding one of its biggest sales of the year – with up to 60% savings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
With thousands of items at hard-to-beat prices, you’ll be able to find plenty of great pieces to add to your wardrobe, as well as home and kitchen essentials, and beauty and skincare products.
There are already tons of shoppers taking advantage of these Black Friday deals, as evidenced by diminishing size options for popular styles, which is to say… you shouldn’t sit on your favorites much longer. To save you time and effort, we scoured the sale and rounded up 40+ of the best deals to shop, whether you’re looking for holiday gifts or picking out a few things for yourself.
If you prefer to jump straight to shopping the Black Friday Sale, here’s where to go:
- Nordstrom Men’s Shop Non-Iron Gingham Dress Shirt, $19.80 (Originally $49.50) [You save $29.70]
- Nordstrom Men’s Shop V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $119.90 (Originally $199) [You save $79.10]
- Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker, $99.90 (Originally $150) [You save $50.10]
- Michael Kors Wool Blend Double Breasted Peacoat, $99.90 (Originally $350) [You save $250.10]
- Rag & Bone Fit 1 Skinny Fit Jeans, $99.98 (Originally $250) [You save $150.02]
- Ted Baker London Volvek Classic Fit Trousers, $71.98 (Originally $180) [You save $108.02]
- Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans, $35.80 (Originally $89.50) [You save $53.70]
- Adidas PureBoost GO, $79.98 (Originally $119.95) [You save $39.97]
- Bonobos Slim Fit Plaid Sport Shirt, $35.20 (Originally $88) [You save $52.80]
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Zip Fleece Jacket, $67.50 (Originally $90) [You save $22.50]
- BP. V-Neck Long Sleeve Sweater, $15.60 (Originally $39) [You save $23.40]
- Madewell Skyscraper Merino Wool Sweater Dress, $88.50 (Originally $118) [You save $29.50]
- Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket, $125 (Originally $225) [You save $100]
- UGG Daelynn Boot, $119.90 (Originally $189.95) [You save $70.05]
- Thread & Supply Brandon Fleece Jacket, $57.90 (Originally $88) [You save $30.10]
- Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat, $74.99 (Originally $125) [You save $50.01]
- Kate Spade New York Jackson Street Hayley Leather Satchel, $154.80 (Originally $258) [You save $103.20]
- Nike Free TR8 Trainer, $59.98 (Originally $100) [You save $40.02]
- Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat, $37.90 (Originally $58) [You save $20.10]
- Hunter Original Short Rain Boot, $89.90 (Originally $140) [You save $50.10]
- Treasure & Bond Washed Waffle Oversize Throw, $39.60 (Originally $99) [You save $59.40]
- Nordstrom at Home Ultrasoft Ribbed Turkish Bath Towel, $11.60 (Originally $29) [You save $17.40]
- Nordstrom at Home Ultrasoft Ribbed Turkish Hand Towel, $7.60 (Originally $19) [You save $11.40]
- Le Creuset Signature 5.5-Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven, $340 (Originally $425) [You save $85]
- All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $59.99 (Originally $90) [You save $30.01]
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell, $179 (Originally $229) [You save $50]
- Treasure & Bond Shimmer Accent Pillow, $19.60 (Originally $49) [You save $29.40]
- All-Clad Four-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker, $199.95 (Originally $300) [You save $100.05]
- Nordstrom at Home Chloe Duvet Cover, $79.60-$91.60 (Originally $199-$229) [You save $119.40-$137.40]
- Nest Learning Thermostat, $179 (Originally $249) [You save $70]
- Kendra Scott Stone Slab Tray, $296.98 (Originally $495) [You save $198.02]
- Glamglow The Hollywood Glow Set, $41.30 (Originally $59) [You save $17.70]
- MAC Cosmetics Advanced Brush Kit, $25.50 (Originally $42.50) [You save $17]
- Clinique More Than Moisture Set, $40 (Originally $49.50) [You save $9.50]
- NuFACE mini Facial Toning Device, $149.25 (Originally $199) [You save $49.75]
- Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment Duo, $60 (Originally $84) [You save $24]
- Impressions Vanity Co. Hollywood Glow XL 2.0 Vanity Mirror, $368.99 (Originally $479) [You save $110.01]
- T3 Cura Hair Dryer, $179 (Originally $235) [You save $56]
- Smashbox Essential Brush Collection, $32 (Originally $64) [You save $32]
- Buddy Scrub Rose & Hibiscus Natural Body Oil, $12.49 (Originally $25) [You save $12.51]
- Buxom Party All Night Mini Lip Plumper Kit, $45 (Originally $49) [You save $4]