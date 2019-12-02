Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale includes deals on Hunter rain boots, Nike running shoes, and Spanx leggings

source Business Insider

Nordstrom Cyber Monday 2019 deals include deep discounts on women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, accessories, skincare, makeup, home goods, and more.

Nordstrom is also running a Spend & Get Offer now through December 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. When you spend over $125, you’ll get a $25 reward; spending over $150 gets you a $50 reward, and over $400 gets you $100 in rewards. Rewards will be delivered via email by January 17 and are good through March 15, 2020.

Standard shipping is free, and Nordstrom doesn’t have a traditional return policy. Instead, returns are handled on a case-by-case basis, and the company tends to be very accommodating.

The 5 best Nordstrom Cyber Monday 2019 deals:

Shop Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals by category:

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle

Hydro Flask water bottles are all the rage at the moment, and for good reason. They keep your beverages hot or cold for hours and come in a range of fun colors and a variety of different sizes for all of your hydration needs.

Read more about our favorite Hydro Flasks to find the best one for you.

Dagne Dover Landon Duffle Bag

One of our reporters swears by the Landon Duffle as her go-to gym bag that actually looks nice enough to carry into the office. The XL version is particularly spacious and is filled with smart features to keep all of your things organized on weekend trips.

Ugg Grove Slippers

Whether it’s a gift for someone else or a treat for your own feet, anyone will appreciate these cozy Ugg slippers that are lined with super-soft shearling.

Find even more Black Friday deals on Ugg slippers here.

Ray-Ban Icons Round Sunglasses

Durable and timeless, we think Ray-Bans are well worth the money, especially at a great price like this one.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Leather leggings can cost hundreds of dollars. This pair from Spanx may not be real leather, but it’s super comfortable and cute – for under $100, it’s a great way to get the leather look for less.

Click & Grow Smart Garden

Urban gardening has never been easier with this indoor smart garden. It can water and nourish itself so you’ll have fresh herbs and veggies right on your counter – it’s like a Chia Pet, but better.

Bose SoundLink Micro Speaker

This small but mighty speaker is small enough to take with you on all sorts of adventures – plus, it’s waterproof so you can really take it anywhere.

Terrain Pre-Lit Tree

This pre-lit artificial Christmas tree makes decorating easy. It looks super realistic – just add ornaments.

Nuna MIXX2 Stroller

Durable enough to hold children up to 50 pounds, this stroller can be used from babyhood to toddlerdom. Other than a sleek design, this stroller has multiple modes to accommodate children’s preferences and is equipped with all-terrain tires, so it’s ready for whatever.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Cardigan

Cold winter days call for cozy layers. This long cardigan is made from a plush knit that feels like your favorite blanket, but you can actually wear it out of the house.

Bonobos Slim Fit Shirt

Every guy needs a versatile button-down shirt in his wardrobe. This one from Bonobos is moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant, so he don’t have to worry about wrinkles or sweat stains.

The North Face Girl’s Reversible Jacket

A plush fleece interior and a water-resistant taffeta exterior make this the perfect coat for kids on cold, rainy days.

Cult Gaia Geneva Hoop Earrings

There is no denying that hoops are back in style. These Cult Gaia tubular hoops put a new twist on a classic style.

Foreo Facial Cleansing Device

This facial cleansing device removes dead skin cells and unclogs pores for a deep clean. It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and the silicone makes it easy to clean when you’re done.

Beautyblender makeup sponge

Blend, contour, highlight – these makeup sponges do it all. This two-pack comes with a traveling case so that your sponges stay clean and ready for your next look.

Timbuk2 Laptop Backpack

Never check the weather before heading out for your commute with this water-resistant laptop backpack. Ok, you should probably still check the weather, but you know your laptop will be just fine.

All-Clad 10-Piece Cookware Set

With the holidays in full swing, you’re sure to be cooking non-stop for the next month. Make sure you have all the cookware you need with this 10-piece stainless steel set.

The White Company Ribbed Towel

You don’t need to compromise on towel fluff in order to get a quick dry. The White Company’s hydrocotton helps you dry off quickly while being wrapped in maximum fluff.

Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC Handbag

A crossbody bag is a wardrobe essential that works for just about any occasion. This one can hold a good amount of stuff, is comfortable on your shoulder, and comes in a bunch of fun colors.

Marc New York Holden Coat

Fluffy down insulation and a water-resistant finish make this coat perfect for cold, rainy days.

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots

Hunter’s classic rain boots get an upgrade with a glossy finish and lightweight, flexible construction, so you can roll them up for easy packability.

Find our full review of Hunter rain boots here.

Topshop Carly Coat

This soft and slouchy coat is the perfect layer for any winter outfit. The oversized pockets are great for keeping your hands warm on chilly days.

Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

A cozy cashmere sweater is a closet staple, especially in the winter. This one is super soft and comes in a bunch of colors, so there’s something for everyone.

Blondo Nada Waterproof Boot

Suede boots elevate any outfit, but the fabric isn’t the most weather-friendly. This pair solves that issue with a waterproof finish that’ll make it through rain, snow, and whatever weather winter brings.

Nike Flyknit Running Shoes

A performance sneaker with a cool, athleisure vibe, this iteration of the Nike Flyknits is perfect for just about any type of run and even just wearing for fun.

AG Everett Jeans

Every guy needs a good pair of jeans in their wardrobe. This straight-leg, dark-wash pair from AG will surely do the trick.

Rag & Bone Ankle Skinny Jeans

A frayed hem and faded wash make this pair of ankle skinnies stand out from the rest. Plus, they’re made of comfortable, stretchy denim.

Find our review of Rag & Bone denim here.