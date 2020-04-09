Nordstrom’s designer sale includes steep discounts on luxury brands like Burberry, Tom Ford, and Celine — here are 10 standout deals to shop now

caption Nordstrom is offering deep discounts on designer brands like Gucci. source Nordstrom

If you’ve been waiting for a while to buy a high-end, designer item, now may be the time. As storefronts temporarily close the doors, many retailers are offering steep discounts online to keep a stream of revenue coming in.

Right now, Nordstrom is running its Spring Sale and this year the deals include lots of designer pieces.

We handpicked 10 great deals from the sale. From handbags to watches, get a taste of what you’ll find on sale at Nordstrom below.

Given the current state of the world, our online shopping habits are looking a little different these days. For the most part, leisurely buying new gadgets and trendy clothing has been replaced with more utilitarian buys like soap and groceries. As the needs and desires of consumers around the world change, retailers are trying to keep up. One of the ways many retailers are doing so is by offering deep discounts on products, including ones that typically do not go on sale, like higher-end designer pieces.

Nordstrom is currently running its Spring Sale, where you can find all sorts of clothing, beauty, and home goods for up to 60% off. You can also find a surprisingly large selection of luxury items, like handbags, jewelry, watches, and more, on sale.

If you’ve had your eye on a certain designer piece for a while now, you may be able to find it for much less right now. We checked out the sale and picked out 10 of the best deals that we think you’ll love.

Salvatore Ferragamo Benford Rounded Bit Loafer

Salvatore Ferragamo makes some of the best loafers around. The luxury brand is known for its beautiful footwear made with high-quality materials and top-notch craftsmanship. This leather pair has a slimmer silhouette and is accented with a sleek two-tone bit. They’re sure to upgrade any outfit for years to come.

Celine 58mm Square Sunglasses

Celine’s bold black sunglasses are simultaneously classic and cool, trendy and timeless, minimalist and maximalist … you get it. There’s a reason they’re so popular season after season. If you want a pair of your own, this is a deal worth checking out. The angular frames are sleek, modern, and will keep you looking chic while protecting those pupils.

Michele Silver Deco Madison Diamond Dial Watch

If you want to read the time the old-fashioned way, you can’t go wrong with a nice analog watch. This option is pretty glitzy and features diamonds dotting the face. The best part is it’s really versatile – you can swap out the seven-link bracelet for a different Michele band. If it’s not your style, there are plenty of other watches on sale too.

Rado Centrix Diamond Watch

This Rado watch is a super sleek analog option. The black, glossy dial is accented with four diamond markers on the face for a hint of shine. The bracelet is a mix of stainless steel and high-tech ceramic, for a look that’s totally unique.

Alexander Wang Kori Block Heel Bootie

If you’re already dreaming about fall (the layering, the boots, and the like), this sale has plenty of great options to get you ready for sweater weather. This Alexander Wang pair is a fresh take on the classic black bootie. The cutout block heel is a signature of the brand that adds a really modern, architectural feel.

MCM Visetos Original Card Case

A card case is an easy choice for holding your everyday essentials. It’s small so it can fit pretty much everywhere and has four card slots, along with a center pocket for money or more cards. The bright blue leather ensures you’ll never lose this one.

Isabel Marant Skamy Leather Crossbody Bag

Everyone should have a crossbody bag they love. It’s easy to slip on and helps keep your important belongings close. I’m obsessed with this Isabel Marant option because the silhouette is structured, but the chain-link strap gives it a cool, slouchy feel. The burgundy color is a nice muted tone that’ll look great with everything. If you want something more subtle or more standout, there are plenty of other great bags on sale.

Tom Ford Curtis Aviator Sunglasses

Tom Ford is a pretty influential brand – James Bond has worn the brand’s sunglasses in countless films and Jay-Z even wrote a song named after it. These classic aviators are inspired by vintage styles and feel timeless.

Salvatore Ferragamo Jungle Print Silk Tie

Just because something is formal, that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. This tie from Salvatore Ferragamo is proof of just that. A sleek silk tie covered in a colorful, whimsical pattern inspired by the jungle is the perfect accessory for brightening up a plain suit.

Veronica Beard Empire Tweed Dickey Jacket

Veronica Beard’s blazers and jackets are popular not only for their flattering styles but for their innovative designs. The jackets (just like this one) are compatible with Veronica Beard’s dickeys – they look like real shirtfronts, but they’re really just insets that zip right into the jacket for a whole new look. This tweed option has a tailored fit and a classic preppy plaid that works with anything.