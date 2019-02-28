Nordstrom spikes on strong guidance

Nordstrom reported mixed quarterly results.

The retailer said digital sales jumped 16% during the fiscal year.

Nordstrom gave full-year earnings guidance that topped Wall Street estimates.

Nordstrom shares were up 7.5% late Thursday after the company reported full-year earnings guidance that topped Wall Street estimates.

For the fourth quarter, the retailer reported mixed results, earning $1.48 a share on revenue of $4.48 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting earnings of $1.42 on revenue of $4.6 billion.

For the full year, Nordstrom said digital sales increased 16% versus a year ago, and made up 30% of total revenue.

The retailer sees full-year earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2019 of between $3.65 and $3.90, stronger than the $3.67 that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting. Nordstrom also said it expects net sales to grow between 1% and 2%.