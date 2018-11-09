30 great deals you can find right now at Nordstrom’s annual fall sale

By
Remi Rosmarin, Business Insider US
-

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

nordstrom

source
Nordstrom

In honor of the seasonal shift, Nordstrom just launched a huge fall sale. Today through November 18, you’ll find thousands of items on sale for up to 40% off. There are great deals on luxury and everyday clothing for men and women, plus plenty of accessories, shoes, and even home goods. If you need to spruce up your fall wardrobe or stock up on some holiday gifts, it’s worth checking out this sale.

We collected 30 great deals across all categories of the sale to give you a sense of what you can find. If anything, we hope this list will inspire you to with a great gift idea, or help you find something you love. Head over to Nordstrom to take advantage of their great deals while they’re still around – we have a feeling this stuff will go fast.

If you want to get right to shopping the Fall Sale, here’s where to go:

A denim jacket with a fall twist

source
Nordstrom

Madewell Denim Northward Crop Army Jacket, $82.80 (Originally $138) [You save $55.20]

A great pair of jeans

source
Nordstrom

Paige Transcend – Lennox Slim Fit Jeans, $133.33 (Originally $199) [You save $65.67]

A quirky coffee table book

source
Nordstrom

“Being Human” by William Wegman, $14.96 (Originally $24.95) [You save $9.99]

A classic denim pick

source
Nordstrom

Levi’s Wedgie Raw Hem High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $68.60 (Originally $98) [You save $29.40]

A cozy, oversized scarf

source
Nordstrom

B.P. Multicolor Bouclé Scarf, $14.90 (Originally $29) [You save $14.10]

Work pants that can go from day to night

source
Nordstrom

Rag & Bone ‘Simone’ Slim Ankle Pants, $147.49 (Originally $295) [You save $147.51]

A lightweight crewneck sweater

source
Nordstrom

James Perse Fine Gauge Crewneck Sweater, $98.98 (Originally $165) [You save $66.02]

An adorable baby onesie

source
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Baby Check Fleece Hooded Bunting, $23.40 (Originally $39) [You save $15.60]

A sporty windbreaker

source
Nordstrom

Nike Windrunner Wind & Water Repellent Hooded Jacket, $59.98 (Originally $100) [You save $40.02]

A nice scented candle

source
Nordstrom

Aerin Scented Jar Candle, $35.98 (Originally $60) [You save $24.02]

A cozy plaid cardigan

source
Nordstrom

J.Crew Front Pocket Plaid Cardigan, $88.99 (Originally $138) [You save $49.01]

A rugged fall jacket

source
Nordstrom

Barbour Bowden Quilted Jacket, $197.99 (Originally $299) [You save $101.01]

A quality pair of Chelsea booties

source
Nordstrom

Frye Carly Chelsea Boot, $143.22 – $215.75 (Originally $297.95) [You save $82.20 – $154.73]

A basic T-shirt dress

source
Nordstrom

Madewell Mock Neck Boxy T-Shirt Dress, $47.70 (Originally $79.50) [You save $31.80]

A timeless blazer

source
Nordstrom

Anne Klein Long Boyfriend Suit Jacket, $89.25 (Originally $119) [You save $29.75]

A non-traditional pair of Converse shoes

source
Nordstrom

Converse One Star Carnival Low Top Sneaker, $29.98 (Originally $50) [You save $20.02]

A bright pair of leggings

source
Nordstrom

Zella Refocus Recycled High Waist Midi Leggings, $29.49 (Originally $59) [You save $29.51]

A plush throw

source
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Casa Throw Blanket, $89.98 (Originally $149.99) [You save $60.01]

A sophisticated sport coat

source
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Crosshatched Wool Sport Coat, $149.40 (Originally $249) [You save $99.60]

A spunky kids’ backpack

source
Nordstrom

Madpax Spiketus Rex Beyond Thunderchrome Backpack, $47.98 (Originally $80) [You save $32.02]

A classic cable-knit sweater

source
Nordstrom

J.Crew Collection Women’s Cable Mock Neck Sweater, $129.99 (Originally $188) [You save $58.01]

A cool and comfortable pair of sneakers

source
Nordstrom

Cole Haan GrandPro Men’s Tennis Sneaker, $112.50 (Originally $150) [You save $37.50]

A party-ready velvet dress

source
Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Off the Shoulder Velver A-Line Dress, $89.40 (Originally $149) [You save $59.60]

A moisture-wicking workout shirt

source
Nordstrom

Nike Dry Max Training T-Shirt, $53.98 (Originally $90) [You save $36.02]

A great pair of everyday sneakers

source
Nordstrom

Adidas Women’s Gazelle Sneaker, $67.49 (Originally $90) [You save $22.51]

A stylish wallet

source
Nordstrom

Herschel Supply Co. Roy Offset RFID Wallet, $14.98 (Originally $30) [You save $15.02]

A basic blouse

source
Nordstrom

Tibi Ruched Sleeve Top, $117.98 (Originally $295) [You save $177.02]

A patterned polo shirt

source
Nordstrom

Ted Baker London Pezze Slim Fit Geo Print Polo, $68.98 (Originally $115) [You save $46.02]

A luxe waffle maker

source
Nordstrom

All-Clad Four-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker, $199.95 (Originally $300) [You save $100.05]

A sleek puffer jacket

source
Nordstrom

S13 Kylie Down & Feather Puffer Jacket, $119.40 – $129.90 (Originally $200) [You save $70.01 – $80.60]