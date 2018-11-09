30 great deals you can find right now at Nordstrom’s annual fall sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
In honor of the seasonal shift, Nordstrom just launched a huge fall sale. Today through November 18, you’ll find thousands of items on sale for up to 40% off. There are great deals on luxury and everyday clothing for men and women, plus plenty of accessories, shoes, and even home goods. If you need to spruce up your fall wardrobe or stock up on some holiday gifts, it’s worth checking out this sale.
We collected 30 great deals across all categories of the sale to give you a sense of what you can find. If anything, we hope this list will inspire you to with a great gift idea, or help you find something you love. Head over to Nordstrom to take advantage of their great deals while they’re still around – we have a feeling this stuff will go fast.
If you want to get right to shopping the Fall Sale, here’s where to go:
A denim jacket with a fall twist
Madewell Denim Northward Crop Army Jacket, $82.80 (Originally $138) [You save $55.20]
A great pair of jeans
Paige Transcend – Lennox Slim Fit Jeans, $133.33 (Originally $199) [You save $65.67]
A quirky coffee table book
“Being Human” by William Wegman, $14.96 (Originally $24.95) [You save $9.99]
A classic denim pick
Levi’s Wedgie Raw Hem High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $68.60 (Originally $98) [You save $29.40]
A cozy, oversized scarf
B.P. Multicolor Bouclé Scarf, $14.90 (Originally $29) [You save $14.10]
Work pants that can go from day to night
Rag & Bone ‘Simone’ Slim Ankle Pants, $147.49 (Originally $295) [You save $147.51]
A lightweight crewneck sweater
James Perse Fine Gauge Crewneck Sweater, $98.98 (Originally $165) [You save $66.02]
An adorable baby onesie
Nordstrom Baby Check Fleece Hooded Bunting, $23.40 (Originally $39) [You save $15.60]
A sporty windbreaker
Nike Windrunner Wind & Water Repellent Hooded Jacket, $59.98 (Originally $100) [You save $40.02]
A nice scented candle
Aerin Scented Jar Candle, $35.98 (Originally $60) [You save $24.02]
A cozy plaid cardigan
J.Crew Front Pocket Plaid Cardigan, $88.99 (Originally $138) [You save $49.01]
A rugged fall jacket
Barbour Bowden Quilted Jacket, $197.99 (Originally $299) [You save $101.01]
A quality pair of Chelsea booties
Frye Carly Chelsea Boot, $143.22 – $215.75 (Originally $297.95) [You save $82.20 – $154.73]
A basic T-shirt dress
Madewell Mock Neck Boxy T-Shirt Dress, $47.70 (Originally $79.50) [You save $31.80]
A timeless blazer
Anne Klein Long Boyfriend Suit Jacket, $89.25 (Originally $119) [You save $29.75]
A non-traditional pair of Converse shoes
Converse One Star Carnival Low Top Sneaker, $29.98 (Originally $50) [You save $20.02]
A bright pair of leggings
Zella Refocus Recycled High Waist Midi Leggings, $29.49 (Originally $59) [You save $29.51]
A plush throw
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Casa Throw Blanket, $89.98 (Originally $149.99) [You save $60.01]
A sophisticated sport coat
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Crosshatched Wool Sport Coat, $149.40 (Originally $249) [You save $99.60]
A spunky kids’ backpack
Madpax Spiketus Rex Beyond Thunderchrome Backpack, $47.98 (Originally $80) [You save $32.02]
A classic cable-knit sweater
J.Crew Collection Women’s Cable Mock Neck Sweater, $129.99 (Originally $188) [You save $58.01]
A cool and comfortable pair of sneakers
Cole Haan GrandPro Men’s Tennis Sneaker, $112.50 (Originally $150) [You save $37.50]
A party-ready velvet dress
Chelsea28 Off the Shoulder Velver A-Line Dress, $89.40 (Originally $149) [You save $59.60]
A moisture-wicking workout shirt
Nike Dry Max Training T-Shirt, $53.98 (Originally $90) [You save $36.02]
A great pair of everyday sneakers
Adidas Women’s Gazelle Sneaker, $67.49 (Originally $90) [You save $22.51]
A stylish wallet
Herschel Supply Co. Roy Offset RFID Wallet, $14.98 (Originally $30) [You save $15.02]
A basic blouse
Tibi Ruched Sleeve Top, $117.98 (Originally $295) [You save $177.02]
A patterned polo shirt
Ted Baker London Pezze Slim Fit Geo Print Polo, $68.98 (Originally $115) [You save $46.02]
A luxe waffle maker
All-Clad Four-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker, $199.95 (Originally $300) [You save $100.05]
A sleek puffer jacket
