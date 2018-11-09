30 great deals you can find right now at Nordstrom’s annual fall sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

In honor of the seasonal shift, Nordstrom just launched a huge fall sale. Today through November 18, you’ll find thousands of items on sale for up to 40% off. There are great deals on luxury and everyday clothing for men and women, plus plenty of accessories, shoes, and even home goods. If you need to spruce up your fall wardrobe or stock up on some holiday gifts, it’s worth checking out this sale.

We collected 30 great deals across all categories of the sale to give you a sense of what you can find. If anything, we hope this list will inspire you to with a great gift idea, or help you find something you love. Head over to Nordstrom to take advantage of their great deals while they’re still around – we have a feeling this stuff will go fast.

If you want to get right to shopping the Fall Sale, here’s where to go:

A denim jacket with a fall twist

A great pair of jeans

A quirky coffee table book

A classic denim pick

A cozy, oversized scarf

Work pants that can go from day to night

A lightweight crewneck sweater

An adorable baby onesie

A sporty windbreaker

A nice scented candle

A cozy plaid cardigan

A rugged fall jacket

A quality pair of Chelsea booties

A basic T-shirt dress

A timeless blazer

A non-traditional pair of Converse shoes

A bright pair of leggings

A plush throw

A sophisticated sport coat

A spunky kids’ backpack

A classic cable-knit sweater

A cool and comfortable pair of sneakers

A party-ready velvet dress

A moisture-wicking workout shirt

A great pair of everyday sneakers

A stylish wallet

A basic blouse

A patterned polo shirt

A luxe waffle maker

A sleek puffer jacket