Nordstrom’s huge Half Yearly Sale is officially on — here’s what to buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s big Half-Yearly Sale kicked off on December 26, and it will run until January 2.

If you got a gift card or found a pile of cold hard cash buried in the backyard over the holidays, now is a good time to spend it – especially if you have essentials you know you’ll more than likely shell out for soon, or have a stacked wish list with things you can only justify with a discount. Nordstrom also has free shipping and returns, and you can read about the new free rewards program here. It’s also worth noting you can order online and schedule a free pick-up in store.

To save you time, we raked through the site to put some of the best deals you can get all in one shoppable place. Check them out below, or shop the sale directly here.

Below are 30 of the best items included in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale this year:

Topshop Lily Midi Coat

source Nordstrom

This longline jacket adds sophistication to any cold-weather outfit, and it’s available in three versatile colors.

Hunter Original Rain Bootie

source Nordstrom

Hunter Original Refined Rain Bootie, $72.50 (originally $145) Hunter’s fan-favorite, handcrafted rain boot gets a slim update in thinner, more flexible rubber and a tailored, slimmer silhouette.

Good American Good Legs Jeans

source Nordstrom

Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans, $95.40 (originally $159) Designed with a contoured waistband and advanced stretch recovery for a flawless fit, these svelte skinnies flaunt every curve from top to bottom.

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $99.49 (originally $199) Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck is a wardrobe staple, and it was made in a factory that supports worker empowerment through HERproject, a group that connects non-profits and workers for leadership and health training. Right now, it’s available in three colors.

Halogen Molten Fringe Earrings

source Nordstrom

Halogen’s molten earrings are a sophisticated play on fringe, and they add a punch of elegant drama to any outfit.

Glam Squad Tara Velvet Top

source Nordstrom

Gibson x Glam Squad Tara Bow Detail Velvet Top, $25.20 (originally $42) This x Glam Squad velvet top was designed with the help of Tara Gibson from the popular blog ‘Jimmy Choos and Tennis Shoes.’ Available in three colors.

Bonobos Merino Wool Henley

source Nordstrom

A more sophisticated rendition of the laid-back staple, this three-button henley shirt takes notes from the fall sweater playbook with textured knit extra-fine merino wool fabric, a smooth neckline and roll-tipped ribbed trim. Available in four colors.

Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand City Boot

source Nordstrom

Perfect for the outdoors or city streets, Cole Haan’s City Boot is a sturdy, stylish boot with comfort in mind and motion technology that rivals top-of-line athletic shoes.

Madewell Paint Stripe Tote

source Nordstrom

Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote, $93.98 (originally $188) It’s a clean, modern essential with a spacious interior, rich leather, and a single bold stripe for a chic and minimal everyday tote. Available in three colors.

AG Slim Straight Leg Pants

source Nordstrom

AG Everett SUD Print Slim Straight Leg Pants, $118.80 (originally $198) A tidy print lends old-school charm to slim, straight-leg pants fashioned from premium Italian stretch cotton. Available in three colors.

Leith Eyelash Knit Pullover

source Nordstrom

Leith Eyelash Knit Pullover, $38.98 (originally $65) Knit from fuzzy eyelash yarn for a super soft feel and a warm funnel neck for an extremely cozy sweater. Available in three colors.

Nordstrom Wool Quarter Zip

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom Men’s Quarter Zip Wool Pullover, $42.50 (originally $85) Nordstrom’s Quarter Zip Wool Pullover is an essential work-to-weekend layering piece made from soft, fine-gauge merino wool that provides natural warmth without unnecessary bulk. Available in four colors.

Men’s Rib Knit Scarf

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom Men’s Rib Knit Scarf, $44.75 (originally $89.50) Cozy ribbing textures a classic cool-weather neck accessory to wear with ease and versatility in a warm wool-and-cashmere blend. Available in four colors.

Stripe Knit Mock Neck Top

source Nordstrom

Slender, heathered stripes pattern this super soft knit top pullover topped with a cozy mock neck.

Topman Check Print Overcoat

source Nordstrom

Topman Hayden Check Print Overcoat, $104.98 (originally $175) Topman’s oversized cut plays up the retro appeal of a cooler-than-your-average check-print overcoat.

UGG Classic Mini Boot

source Nordstrom

UGG Kristin Classic Slim Water Resistant Mini Boot, $109.90 (originally $149.95) Water-resistant suede and a sleek new profile upgrade a classic heritage UGG bootie that’s perfect for lounging or treks outdoors. Available in two colors.

Topshop Faux Fur Jacket

source Nordstrom

Topshop Faux Fur Jacket, $62.49 (originally $125) Topshop’s Faux Fur jacket has fun, exaggerated patch pockets and an easy, oversized fit.

Good Man Slim Fit Sweater

source Nordstrom

A banded hem and cuffs add to the laid-back style of this handsome crewneck sweater tailored in a trim fit and made from pure Italian merino wool. Available in four colors.

Alice & Olivia Elliot Silk Blouse

source Nordstrom

Alice & Olivia’s Elliot blouse blends a trio of trends into one fashion-forward, metallic silk blouse in a leopard print, trimmed with ruffles for an extra iridescent flounce.

Theory Leather Jacket

source Nordstrom

Theory Morvek L.Burgos Trim Fit Leather Jacket, $476.98 (originally $795) Theory’s Morvek Jacket is a supple, comfortable sheepskin leather jacket with a rich, grainy finish and a slim, minimalist silhouette.

Sam Edelman Hilty Bootie

source Nordstrom

Sam Edelman’s Hilty Bootie has a dramatically pointed toe and curved vamp. It’s available in three colors and it runs small, so you’ll probably want to order one size up.

UGG Chukka Boot

source Nordstrom

UGG Australia Dagmann Chukka Boot, $99.96 (originally $199.95) UGG’s rugged chukka boots are made from weathered leather and a signature enerG Comfort System for all-day support. The Treadlite sole has lightweight stability, durability, and traction. Available in two colors.

Women’s Faux Fur Lined Leather Mittens

source Nordstrom

These lambskin leather gloves are lined with a plush faux fur to keep fingers cozy and warm.

Peter Millar Wool & Cashmere Jacket

source Nordstrom

Peter Millar Westport Crown Wool & Cashmere Jacket, $269.90 (originally $495) Soft brown accents detail a handsome wool-and-cashmere jacket designed with a cozy rib-knit inner collar and a wind-blocking banded hem.

Zella Baseline Backpack

source Nordstrom

Zella Baseline Backpack, $44.49 (originally $89) Zella’s Baseline is made from sleek tech materials and organized for a functional practice, commute, or weekend.

BOSS X Nordstrom Plaid Wool Suit

source Nordstrom

A clean-cut suit -part of an exclusive collaboration between BOSS and Nordstrom-is fashioned from fine virgin wool and framed with classic notched lapels.

True Grit Pullover

source Nordstrom

True Grit Frosty Tipped Quarter Zip Pullover, $86.98 (originally $145) These up-and-coming pullovers are made from a textured marled pile that makes for an extra soft layer for chilly mornings, or a touch of contrast to your everyday outfit. Available in two colors.

Oribe Signature Essentials

source Nordstrom

SPACE.NK.apothecary Signature Essentials Set, $27.30 (originally $39) This limited-edition trio contains some of the best-loved Oribe formulas for cleansing, conditioning, and styling in sizes that can travel easily.

Nike Windrunner Colorblock Jacket

source Nordstrom

Nike ‘Windrunner’ Colorblock Jacket, $59.98 (originally $100) Nike’s bold color-blocked running jacket is made out of tough ripstop fabric and framed by banded trim for a distraction-free fit and an adjustable hood for extra coverage. The lightweight design features a ventilating back yoke and breathable mesh lining so you don’t overheat from warm-up to cool-down.

Ted Baker London Leather Duffel Bag

source Nordstrom