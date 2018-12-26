Nordstrom’s huge Half Yearly Sale is officially on — here’s what to buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom’s big Half-Yearly Sale kicked off on December 26, and it will run until January 2.
If you got a gift card or found a pile of cold hard cash buried in the backyard over the holidays, now is a good time to spend it – especially if you have essentials you know you’ll more than likely shell out for soon, or have a stacked wish list with things you can only justify with a discount. Nordstrom also has free shipping and returns, and you can read about the new free rewards program here. It’s also worth noting you can order online and schedule a free pick-up in store.
To save you time, we raked through the site to put some of the best deals you can get all in one shoppable place. Check them out below, or shop the sale directly here.
Shop the women’s sale here.
Shop the men’s sale here.
Shop the kids’ sale here.
Below are 30 of the best items included in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale this year:
Topshop Lily Midi Coat
- source
- Nordstrom
Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat, $74.99 (originally $125)
This longline jacket adds sophistication to any cold-weather outfit, and it’s available in three versatile colors.
Hunter Original Rain Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Hunter Original Refined Rain Bootie, $72.50 (originally $145)
Hunter’s fan-favorite, handcrafted rain boot gets a slim update in thinner, more flexible rubber and a tailored, slimmer silhouette.
Good American Good Legs Jeans
- source
- Nordstrom
Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans, $95.40 (originally $159)
Designed with a contoured waistband and advanced stretch recovery for a flawless fit, these svelte skinnies flaunt every curve from top to bottom.
Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $99.49 (originally $199)
Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck is a wardrobe staple, and it was made in a factory that supports worker empowerment through HERproject, a group that connects non-profits and workers for leadership and health training. Right now, it’s available in three colors.
Halogen Molten Fringe Earrings
- source
- Nordstrom
Halogen Molten Fringe Earrings, $17.40 (originally $29)
Halogen’s molten earrings are a sophisticated play on fringe, and they add a punch of elegant drama to any outfit.
Glam Squad Tara Velvet Top
- source
- Nordstrom
Gibson x Glam Squad Tara Bow Detail Velvet Top, $25.20 (originally $42)
This x Glam Squad velvet top was designed with the help of Tara Gibson from the popular blog ‘Jimmy Choos and Tennis Shoes.’ Available in three colors.
Bonobos Merino Wool Henley
- source
- Nordstrom
Bonobos Merino Wool Knit Henley, $79.06 (originally $118)
A more sophisticated rendition of the laid-back staple, this three-button henley shirt takes notes from the fall sweater playbook with textured knit extra-fine merino wool fabric, a smooth neckline and roll-tipped ribbed trim. Available in four colors.
Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand City Boot
- source
- Nordstrom
Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand City Boot, $159.90 (originally $320)
Perfect for the outdoors or city streets, Cole Haan’s City Boot is a sturdy, stylish boot with comfort in mind and motion technology that rivals top-of-line athletic shoes.
Madewell Paint Stripe Tote
- source
- Nordstrom
Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote, $93.98 (originally $188)
It’s a clean, modern essential with a spacious interior, rich leather, and a single bold stripe for a chic and minimal everyday tote. Available in three colors.
AG Slim Straight Leg Pants
- source
- Nordstrom
AG Everett SUD Print Slim Straight Leg Pants, $118.80 (originally $198)
A tidy print lends old-school charm to slim, straight-leg pants fashioned from premium Italian stretch cotton. Available in three colors.
Leith Eyelash Knit Pullover
- source
- Nordstrom
Leith Eyelash Knit Pullover, $38.98 (originally $65)
Nordstrom Wool Quarter Zip
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Quarter Zip Wool Pullover, $42.50 (originally $85)
Men’s Rib Knit Scarf
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Rib Knit Scarf, $44.75 (originally $89.50)
Cozy ribbing textures a classic cool-weather neck accessory to wear with ease and versatility in a warm wool-and-cashmere blend. Available in four colors.
Stripe Knit Mock Neck Top
- source
- Nordstrom
BP. Stripe Knit Mock Neck Top, $23.40 (originally $39)
Topman Check Print Overcoat
- source
- Nordstrom
Topman Hayden Check Print Overcoat, $104.98 (originally $175)
UGG Classic Mini Boot
- source
- Nordstrom
UGG Kristin Classic Slim Water Resistant Mini Boot, $109.90 (originally $149.95)
Water-resistant suede and a sleek new profile upgrade a classic heritage UGG bootie that’s perfect for lounging or treks outdoors. Available in two colors.
Topshop Faux Fur Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Topshop Faux Fur Jacket, $62.49 (originally $125)
Topshop’s Faux Fur jacket has fun, exaggerated patch pockets and an easy, oversized fit.
Good Man Slim Fit Sweater
- source
- Nordstrom
Good Man Brand Modern Slim Fit Merino Wool Sweater, $118.80 (originally $198)
A banded hem and cuffs add to the laid-back style of this handsome crewneck sweater tailored in a trim fit and made from pure Italian merino wool. Available in four colors.
Alice & Olivia Elliot Silk Blouse
- source
- Nordstrom
Alice & Olivia Elliot Silk Blend Ruffle Blouse, $197.98 (originally $330)
Theory Leather Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Theory Morvek L.Burgos Trim Fit Leather Jacket, $476.98 (originally $795)
Sam Edelman Hilty Bootie
- source
- Nordstrom
Sam Edelman’s Hilty Bootie has a dramatically pointed toe and curved vamp. It’s available in three colors and it runs small, so you’ll probably want to order one size up.
UGG Chukka Boot
- source
- Nordstrom
UGG Australia Dagmann Chukka Boot, $99.96 (originally $199.95)
UGG’s rugged chukka boots are made from weathered leather and a signature enerG Comfort System for all-day support. The Treadlite sole has lightweight stability, durability, and traction. Available in two colors.
Women’s Faux Fur Lined Leather Mittens
- source
- Nordstrom
These lambskin leather gloves are lined with a plush faux fur to keep fingers cozy and warm.
Peter Millar Wool & Cashmere Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Zella Baseline Backpack
- source
- Nordstrom
Zella Baseline Backpack, $44.49 (originally $89)
Zella’s Baseline is made from sleek tech materials and organized for a functional practice, commute, or weekend.
BOSS X Nordstrom Plaid Wool Suit
- source
- Nordstrom
A clean-cut suit -part of an exclusive collaboration between BOSS and Nordstrom-is fashioned from fine virgin wool and framed with classic notched lapels.
True Grit Pullover
- source
- Nordstrom
True Grit Frosty Tipped Quarter Zip Pullover, $86.98 (originally $145)
Oribe Signature Essentials
- source
- Nordstrom
This limited-edition trio contains some of the best-loved Oribe formulas for cleansing, conditioning, and styling in sizes that can travel easily.
Nike Windrunner Colorblock Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Nike ‘Windrunner’ Colorblock Jacket, $59.98 (originally $100)
Nike’s bold color-blocked running jacket is made out of tough ripstop fabric and framed by banded trim for a distraction-free fit and an adjustable hood for extra coverage. The lightweight design features a ventilating back yoke and breathable mesh lining so you don’t overheat from warm-up to cool-down.
Ted Baker London Leather Duffel Bag
- source
- Nordstrom