Nordstrom’s huge ‘Half Yearly Sale’ is going on right now — here are the best things you can get for up to 50% off

By
Connie Chen, Mara Leighton, Business Insider US
-

Outside of its big summer Anniversary Sale, Nordstrom doesn’t often hold sitewide sales, which is why when we see something like its Half Yearly Sale, we take advantage of it.

Today through Sunday, June 2, you can take up to 50% off select products sitewide. Whether you’re looking for summer wardrobe essentials, a Father’s Day gift, or designer brands, you’ll be able to save big by shopping the sale right now.

Though the sale runs for more than a week, the most popular brands and best deals will likely sell out, so don’t hesitate to grab that special dress, bag, or pair of shoes.

Below, we rounded up some of the best individual deals you should take advantage of, but if you prefer to shop by yourself, here’s where to shop by category:

Shop Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale here>>

Women’s clothing

Pictured: Lou & Grey Striped Seersucker Poet Blouse, $41.70 (originally $69.50) [You save $27.80]
Shop all women's clothing deals here

Men’s clothing

Shop all men's clothing deals here

Women’s shoes, bags, and accessories

Pictured: Madewell Gesine Open Toe Mule, $88.80 (originally $148) [You save $59.20]
Shop all women's shoe deals here and women's bag and accessory deals here

Shoes

Bags and accessories

Men’s shoes and accessories

Pictured: Fossil Commuter Chronograph Leather Strap Watch, 42mm, $80.50 (originally $115) [You save $34.50]
Shop all men's shoe deals here and men's accessory deals here

Shoes

Accessories

Home and kitchen products

Pictured: SMEG 50s Retro Style Five-Quart Stand Mixer, $348.90 (Originally $459.95) [You save $111.05]
Shop all home and kitchen deals here and baby deals here

Home and kitchen

Baby