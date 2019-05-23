Nordstrom’s huge ‘Half Yearly Sale’ is going on right now — here are the best things you can get for up to 50% off

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is running now through Sunday, June 2.

Shop it directly, or scroll through some of the best deals below.

Outside of its big summer Anniversary Sale, Nordstrom doesn’t often hold sitewide sales, which is why when we see something like its Half Yearly Sale, we take advantage of it.

Today through Sunday, June 2, you can take up to 50% off select products sitewide. Whether you’re looking for summer wardrobe essentials, a Father’s Day gift, or designer brands, you’ll be able to save big by shopping the sale right now.

Though the sale runs for more than a week, the most popular brands and best deals will likely sell out, so don’t hesitate to grab that special dress, bag, or pair of shoes.

Below, we rounded up some of the best individual deals you should take advantage of, but if you prefer to shop by yourself, here’s where to shop by category:

Women’s clothing

caption Pictured: Lou & Grey Striped Seersucker Poet Blouse, $41.70 (originally $69.50) [You save $27.80] source Nordstrom

Men’s clothing

Women’s shoes, bags, and accessories

caption Pictured: Madewell Gesine Open Toe Mule, $88.80 (originally $148) [You save $59.20] source Nordstrom

Shoes

Bags and accessories

Men’s shoes and accessories

caption Pictured: Fossil Commuter Chronograph Leather Strap Watch, 42mm, $80.50 (originally $115) [You save $34.50] source Nordstrom

Shoes

Accessories

Home and kitchen products

caption Pictured: SMEG 50s Retro Style Five-Quart Stand Mixer, $348.90 (Originally $459.95) [You save $111.05] source Nordstrom

Home and kitchen

Baby