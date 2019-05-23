Nordstrom’s huge ‘Half Yearly Sale’ is going on right now — here are the best things you can get for up to 50% off

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is running now through Sunday, June 2.
- Shop it directly, or scroll through some of the best deals below.
Outside of its big summer Anniversary Sale, Nordstrom doesn’t often hold sitewide sales, which is why when we see something like its Half Yearly Sale, we take advantage of it.
Today through Sunday, June 2, you can take up to 50% off select products sitewide. Whether you’re looking for summer wardrobe essentials, a Father’s Day gift, or designer brands, you’ll be able to save big by shopping the sale right now.
Though the sale runs for more than a week, the most popular brands and best deals will likely sell out, so don’t hesitate to grab that special dress, bag, or pair of shoes.
Below, we rounded up some of the best individual deals you should take advantage of, but if you prefer to shop by yourself, here’s where to shop by category:
- Men’s clothing
- Men’s shoes
- Men’s accessories
- Women’s clothing
- Women’s shoes
- Kid’s gear
- Women’s bags and accessories
- Beauty
- Home and kitchen
Shop Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale here>>
Women’s clothing
Shop all women’s clothing deals here
- Boden Nancy Linen Midi Dress, $101.98 (originally $120) [You save $68.02]
- A.P.C. Sac Gaby Leather Crossbody, $335.98 (originally $560) [You save $224.02]
- 3×1 NYC Stevie Straight Leg Jeans, $117.49 (originally $235) [You save $117.51]
- Club Monaco Juliuss Crop Pants, $119.60 (originally $149.50) [You save $29.90]
- Whistles Pebble Print Skirt, $143.40 (originally $239) [You save $95.60]
- J. Crew Gingham Ruffle Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit, $54.98 (originally $110) [You save $55.02]
- Madewell Confetti Floral Ruffle Strap Silk Camisole, $59.99 (originally $78) [You save $18.01]
- Smartwool PhD Run Light Elite Socks, $11.37 (originally $18.95) [You save $7.58]
- Lou & Grey Striped Seersucker Poet Blouse, $41.70 (originally $69.50) [You save $27.80]
Men’s clothing
Shop all men’s clothing deals here
- Mizzen + Main Bowers Trim Fit Check Performance Sport Shirt, $74.96 (originally $125) [You save $50.05]
- Joe’s Brixton Trim Fit Straight Leg Shorts, $65.66 (originally $98) [You save $32.34]
- Citizens of Humanity Core Slim Straight Leg Jeans, $136.80 (originally $228) [You save $91.20]
- Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Floral Print Cotton Sport Shirt, $58.96 (originally $88) [You save $29.04]
Women’s shoes, bags, and accessories
Shop all women’s shoe deals here and women’s bag and accessory deals here
Shoes
- Nike Air Max 97 Lux Sneaker, $127.49 (originally $170) [You save $42.51]
- Madewell Gesine Open Toe Mule, $88.80 (originally $148) [You save $59.20]
- Marc Fisher LTD Pella Sandal, $83.96 (originally $139.95) [You save $55.99]
- Soludos Embroidered Espadrille, $50.96 (originally $84.95) [You save $33.99]
Bags and accessories
- Skip Hop Saffiano Diaper Backpack, $59.98 (originally $100) [You save $40.02]
- Saint Laurent Nan Quilted Leather Frame Bag, $1,738.65 (originally $2,595) [You save $856.35]
- Rebecca Minkoff Julian Backpack, $176.98 (originally $295) [You save $118.02]
Men’s shoes and accessories
Shop all men’s shoe deals here and men’s accessory deals here
Shoes
- Adidas Swift Run Running Shoe, $56.91 (originally $84.95) [You save $56.91]
- Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitch-lite Wingtip Oxford, $99.99 (originally $180) [You save $80.01]
- 1901 Ballard Slim Fit Stretch Chino Pants, $35.70 (originally $59.50) [You save $23.80]
Accessories
- Patagonia 25-Liter Convertible Backpack, $90.30 (originally $129) [You save $38.70]
- Fossil Commuter Chronograph Leather Strap Watch, 42mm, $80.50 (originally $115) [You save $34.50]
Home and kitchen products
Shop all home and kitchen deals here and baby deals here
Home and kitchen
- SMEG 50s Retro Style Five-Quart Stand Mixer, $348.90 (Originally $459.95) [You save $111.05]
- Anthropologie x All Roads Design Yucca Accent Pillow, $70.40 (Originally $88) [You save $17.60]
- Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle, $32.21 (Originally $42.95) [You save $10.74]
Baby
- Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seat, $229.99 (Originally $269.99) [You save $40]
- Under One Sky Caticorn Hooded Bath Wrap, $20.98 (Originally $35) [You save $14.02]