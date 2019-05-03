Your guide to all 23 of Nordstrom’s in-house brands

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption 1901 combines vintage American prep with updated prints and colors. source Nordstrom

Nordstrom carries everything from luxury designer staples to buzzy new startup gear, but it has a lesser-known wealth of 20+ in-house brands that deliver on style for a lower cost.

Below, you’ll find a cheat sheet to Nordstrom’s in-house brands.

Nordstrom is home to both luxe designer goods, buzzy new startups (ever heard of Pop-Ins?), and the sort of loyal customer base that comes from having in-store pickup, loyalty perks, and lovely customer service.

It also has more than twenty in-house brands, most of which probably escape the notice of its shoppers.

Brands like Zella, BP., and Halogen are the brainchildren of a national department store that has regularly screened the most appealing trends of the season since 1901 and, inevitably, decided to apply those learnings to their own trendy – and slightly more affordable – collections.

You’ll find activewear at Zella, on-point juniors clothing at BP., casual loungewear at Make + Model, savvy men’s streetwear at The Rail, workwear essentials like good suits from John W. Nordstrom and Italian-made shoes at the Nordstrom Men’s Shop, and the list goes on.

Below, find a who’s who guide to Nordstrom’s in-house brands.

Here’s a guide to Nordstrom’s in-house brands – what they are, what they make, and where to shop them:

1901

source Nordstrom

Named for the year Nordstrom opened their first store, 1901 embodies combines old-school tailoring and American prep with updated prints and colors. In other words, it’s the company’s reimagined heritage pieces.

BP.

source Nordstrom

BP is the on-trend juniors line that spans everything from jeans and sweaters to party dresses, accessories, and jewelry – all made relatively affordable.

Calibrate

source Nordstrom

Calibrate makes the clean, sharp styles guys can wear to the office, dinner, or weekend events. The line features trim silhouettes and contemporary details.

The Rail

source Nordstrom

The Rail is Nordstrom’s cool, low-key menswear. It focuses on modern fits, trendy details, and updating the basics. You’ll find great everyday shoes as well as lounge- and street-wear.

Something Navy

source Nordstrom

Something Navy is the Nordstrom line of American fashion blogger and designer Arielle Charnas. It ranges from airy dresses to denim to sweet florals, for women as well as a few spring pieces for girls sizes 2-8.

John W. Nordstrom

source Nordstrom

John W. Nordstrom is where you come for sophisticated dress clothes, sportswear, accessories, furnishings, and shoes. Essentially, if you’d like to close the business deal and refurnish your mahogany library, this is where you’d go for some respectable deals.

Chelsea28

source Nordstrom

Chelsea28 makes of-the-moment feminine pieces that can be mixed and matched for easy wearability.

Halogen

source Nordstrom

Halogen is Nordstrom’s mix of affordable work-to-weekend pieces for both wardrobe essentials and statement looks. The brand spans apparel, shoes, and accessories that combine trends and timeless, clean styling.

Nordstrom

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s brand “Nordstrom” encompasses pretty much everything – as you’d expect. It spans a wide variety, but the company tone is consistent: timeless, fun, and modernized.

Hinge

source Nordstrom

Hinge is Nordstrom’s eclectic, casual collection that’s built for your life off duty. It combines modern, versatile silhouettes with playful, nostalgic prints and vintage details.

Zella

source Nordstrom

Zella is Nordstrom’s athletic wear line for men, women, and girls. You’ll find everything from well-designed gym bags to high-performance yoga leggings.

Tucker + Tate

source Nordstrom

Here’s where to go for casual, fun kids’ clothing built they can wear every day. Clothing is soft, washable, and easy to layer. Sizes range from newborn babies to preteen.

Rachel Parcell

source Nordstrom

Find a range of feminine dresses, jewelry, and accessories à la Rachel Parcell, the fashion designer and blogger behind “Pink Peonies”.

Treasure & Bond

source Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond is Nordstrom’s line of fun, trendy essentials that also gives back. According to the company, every Treasure & Bond purchase supports programs that empower young people to make a difference in their community.

Sejour

source Nordstrom

Sejour is Nordstrom’s flattering, versatile apparel in sizes from 0X-3X or 12W-24W. The brand offers classic jackets, tailored pants, and modern knits and tops.

Caslon

source Nordstrom

Caslon is Nordstrom’s line that could just as easily be used to lounge as to travel.

Leith

source Nordstrom

Leith is a combination of sleek, on-trend pieces and versatile, feminine staples. Find everything from apparel to jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Lewit

source Nordstrom

Lewit is Nordstrom’s “ultimate capsule wardrobe” for the office-to-drinks life. You’ll find lots of sharp, classic silhouettes with enough fresh updates to make them look and feel modern. Shoes are Italian-made, and core pieces like jackets, pants, and silk basics are nicely tailored.

Monte Rosso

source Nordstrom

Monte Rosso is where you’ll find premium Italian-crafted shoes and a selection of knits, elevated casual shirts, chinos, and outerwear. The shoe line typically boasts dress oxfords, loafers, and boots.

Make + Model

source Nordstrom

Make + Model’s loungewear is easy to mix and match. Materials are hyper-comfortable, and prints range from classics you can wear as an everyday uniform to fun and playful.

Ruby & Bloom

source Nordstrom

Ruby & Bloom is Nordstrom’s nostalgia-turned-modern girls line. You’ll find cute tops, dresses, and adorable shoes.

Stem

source Nordstrom

Stem is Nordstrom’s line of fun, playful clothes for babies all the way through toddlers – from striped rompers to cozy graphic T-shirts.

Trouvé

source Nordstrom

Trouvé is where you’ll find chic, relatively affordable of-the-moment pieces. There are some trendy tops, pants, and outerwear depending on the season, as well as accessories.