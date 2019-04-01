30 best-selling and top-rated products from Nordstrom’s private labels — all under $150

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Among the hundreds of products from Nordstrom‘s 29 private-label brands, there are 30 clothing pieces and home products that stand out for having the best reviews and most ardent fans.

Though they range from athletic leggings to cotton sateen sheets, a common thread runs through these best sellers: they’re high-quality, but not expensive.

You can see all the Nordstrom-exclusive products here, but just make sure to see the highlight reel below first.

Home to both high-end designer brands and buzzworthy new startups, Nordstrom also has no less than 29 of its own private label brands, ranging from women’s clothing to home goods.

These exclusive in-house brands tend to be more affordable than some of the other names you’ll find on the site. If you need comfortable, high-performance activewear, but don’t want to spend more than $100 on a new piece, shop Zella. BP. has cute everyday wear for juniors, while Leith is where you can get dressier, fashion-forward clothing.

Workwear essentials like dress shirts and trousers live at the Nordstrom Men’s Shop. And Nordstrom at Home is exactly what it sounds like: sheets, bath towels, and home decor to make your house feel a little more like home.

Rather than make you sift through 61 pages of all the Nordstrom private-label brands, we created a highlight reel of the best-selling products you can’t miss. These 30 top-rated products represent the best of what Nordstrom has to offer and some even have more reviews and better ratings than more well-known name brands.

Shop 30 best-selling, Nordstrom-exclusive clothing and home products below.

Sparkly 1/8-inch cubic zirconia studs

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 210+ reviews

A stretchy and low-impact sports bra that wicks away your sweat

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 260+ reviews

A pack of super-soft plain white tees

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 180+ reviews

A plush, fringed throw available in more than 20 colors

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 1,200+ reviews

A textured duvet cover featuring a pretty medallion design

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 170+ reviews

A soft yet crisp set of sheets

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 190+ reviews

A dress shirt designed to never wrinkle

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 330 reviews

A slim-fit machine-washable dress shirt

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 200+ reviews

Highly absorbent cotton bath towels

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 520+ reviews

A comfortable camisole to layer under your sweaters and cardigans

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 490 reviews

Trousers you can sit in through multiple meetings

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 340+ reviews

A long scoop-neck tank top

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 300+ reviews

Light-as-a-cloud lounge pants

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 510+ reviews

A micro-ribbed knit tee

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 400+ reviews

A head-turning dress with statement sleeves

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 280+ reviews

A casual blazer you can get in bright yellow, soft pink, or classic navy

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 280+ reviews

Joggers made from recycled polyester

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 310+ reviews

One of the best leggings you can get for $20

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 410+ reviews

A jersey T-shirt perfect for weekend lounging

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 490+ reviews

A flattering ruched dress

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 2,700+ reviews

A summery platform sandal

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 580+ reviews

Crisp, pleated pants that easily transition from work to happy hour

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 370+ reviews

Figure-sculpting leggings with nearly 6,000 reviews

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 5,800+ reviews

A breathable, semi-sheer rounded V-neck shirt

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 1,700+ reviews

Ankle boots with a sturdy block heel

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 1,200+ reviews

A long lightweight cardigan for breezy spring and summer days

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 840+ reviews

A simple, lightly cushioned slide

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 320+ reviews

Strappy dress sandals

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 480+ reviews

A soft matching pajama set

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 1,000+ reviews

A pair of leggings you’ll live in at the gym and on the weekends

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 380+ reviews