30 best-selling and top-rated products from Nordstrom’s private labels — all under $150

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Nordstrom
- Among the hundreds of products from Nordstrom‘s 29 private-label brands, there are 30 clothing pieces and home products that stand out for having the best reviews and most ardent fans.
- Though they range from athletic leggings to cotton sateen sheets, a common thread runs through these best sellers: they’re high-quality, but not expensive.
- You can see all the Nordstrom-exclusive products here, but just make sure to see the highlight reel below first.
- Insider Picks helps you find the products – and the deals – that make your life easier. Visit our Coupons site to potentially save more at Nordstrom.
Home to both high-end designer brands and buzzworthy new startups, Nordstrom also has no less than 29 of its own private label brands, ranging from women’s clothing to home goods.
These exclusive in-house brands tend to be more affordable than some of the other names you’ll find on the site. If you need comfortable, high-performance activewear, but don’t want to spend more than $100 on a new piece, shop Zella. BP. has cute everyday wear for juniors, while Leith is where you can get dressier, fashion-forward clothing.
Workwear essentials like dress shirts and trousers live at the Nordstrom Men’s Shop. And Nordstrom at Home is exactly what it sounds like: sheets, bath towels, and home decor to make your house feel a little more like home.
Rather than make you sift through 61 pages of all the Nordstrom private-label brands, we created a highlight reel of the best-selling products you can’t miss. These 30 top-rated products represent the best of what Nordstrom has to offer and some even have more reviews and better ratings than more well-known name brands.
Shop 30 best-selling, Nordstrom-exclusive clothing and home products below.
Sparkly 1/8-inch cubic zirconia studs
- source
- Nordstrom
Cubic Zirconia Earrings, $42
Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 210+ reviews
A stretchy and low-impact sports bra that wicks away your sweat
- source
- Nordstrom
Zella Body Flex Sports Bra, $39
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 260+ reviews
A pack of super-soft plain white tees
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Shop 4-Pack Regular Fit V-Neck T-Shirts, $39.50
Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 180+ reviews
A plush, fringed throw available in more than 20 colors
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom at Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw, $39.50
Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 1,200+ reviews
A textured duvet cover featuring a pretty medallion design
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom at Home Chloe Duvet Cover, from $119.40
Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 170+ reviews
A soft yet crisp set of sheets
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom at Home 400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, $89-$129
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 190+ reviews
A dress shirt designed to never wrinkle
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Smartcare Traditional Fit Pinpoint Dress Shirt, $59.50
Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 330 reviews
A slim-fit machine-washable dress shirt
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt, $49.50
Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 200+ reviews
Highly absorbent cotton bath towels
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom at Home Hydrocotton Bath Towel, $29
Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 520+ reviews
A comfortable camisole to layer under your sweaters and cardigans
- source
- Nordstrom
Halogen Absolute Camisole, $19
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 490 reviews
Trousers you can sit in through multiple meetings
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Classic Smartcare Pleated Trousers, $79.50
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 340+ reviews
A long scoop-neck tank top
- source
- Nordstrom
BP. Double Scoop Tank, $10
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 300+ reviews
Light-as-a-cloud lounge pants
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Lingerie Lazy Mornings Lounge Pants, $39
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 510+ reviews
A micro-ribbed knit tee
- source
- Nordstrom
Caslon Ballet Neck Cotton & Modal Knit Elbow Sleeve Tee, $29
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 400+ reviews
A head-turning dress with statement sleeves
- source
- Nordstrom
Chelsea28 Off the Shoulder Cocktail Dress, $149
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 280+ reviews
A casual blazer you can get in bright yellow, soft pink, or classic navy
- source
- Nordstrom
Caslon Two Pocket Knit Blazer, $59
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 280+ reviews
Joggers made from recycled polyester
- source
- Nordstrom
Zella Taryn Ultrasoft Recycled Jogger Pants, $75
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 310+ reviews
One of the best leggings you can get for $20
- source
- Nordstrom
BP. High Rise Leggings, $19
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 410+ reviews
A jersey T-shirt perfect for weekend lounging
- source
- Nordstrom
Make + Model Gotta Have It V-Neck Tee, $25 (or 2 for $38)
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 490+ reviews
A flattering ruched dress
- source
- Nordstrom
Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress, $45
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 2,700+ reviews
A summery platform sandal
- source
- Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Sannibel Platform Wedge Sandal, $79.95
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 580+ reviews
Crisp, pleated pants that easily transition from work to happy hour
- source
- Nordstrom
Leith Pleat Front Trousers, $55
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 370+ reviews
Figure-sculpting leggings with nearly 6,000 reviews
- source
- Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, from $54
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 5,800+ reviews
A breathable, semi-sheer rounded V-neck shirt
- source
- Nordstrom
Caslon Rounded V-Neck Tee, $25 (or 2 for $38)
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 1,700+ reviews
Ankle boots with a sturdy block heel
- source
- Nordstrom
BP. Barris Block Heel Bootie, $59.90
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 1,200+ reviews
A long lightweight cardigan for breezy spring and summer days
- source
- Nordstrom
Halogen Long Linen Blend Cardigan, $68
Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 840+ reviews
A simple, lightly cushioned slide
- source
- Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Mere Flat Slide Sandal, $59.95
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 320+ reviews
Strappy dress sandals
- source
- Nordstrom
BP. Lula Block Heel Slingback Sandal, $59.95
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 480+ reviews
A soft matching pajama set
- source
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas, $65
Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 1,000+ reviews
A pair of leggings you’ll live in at the gym and on the weekends
- source
- Nordstrom
Zella Live In 7/8 Leggings, $54
Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 380+ reviews