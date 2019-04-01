30 best-selling and top-rated products from Nordstrom’s private labels — all under $150

Connie Chen
  • Among the hundreds of products from Nordstrom‘s 29 private-label brands, there are 30 clothing pieces and home products that stand out for having the best reviews and most ardent fans.
  • Though they range from athletic leggings to cotton sateen sheets, a common thread runs through these best sellers: they’re high-quality, but not expensive.
  • You can see all the Nordstrom-exclusive products here, but just make sure to see the highlight reel below first.
Home to both high-end designer brands and buzzworthy new startups, Nordstrom also has no less than 29 of its own private label brands, ranging from women’s clothing to home goods.

These exclusive in-house brands tend to be more affordable than some of the other names you’ll find on the site. If you need comfortable, high-performance activewear, but don’t want to spend more than $100 on a new piece, shop Zella. BP. has cute everyday wear for juniors, while Leith is where you can get dressier, fashion-forward clothing.

Workwear essentials like dress shirts and trousers live at the Nordstrom Men’s Shop. And Nordstrom at Home is exactly what it sounds like: sheets, bath towels, and home decor to make your house feel a little more like home.

Rather than make you sift through 61 pages of all the Nordstrom private-label brands, we created a highlight reel of the best-selling products you can’t miss. These 30 top-rated products represent the best of what Nordstrom has to offer and some even have more reviews and better ratings than more well-known name brands.

Shop 30 best-selling, Nordstrom-exclusive clothing and home products below.

Sparkly 1/8-inch cubic zirconia studs

Cubic Zirconia Earrings, $42

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 210+ reviews

A stretchy and low-impact sports bra that wicks away your sweat

Zella Body Flex Sports Bra, $39

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 260+ reviews

A pack of super-soft plain white tees

Nordstrom Men’s Shop 4-Pack Regular Fit V-Neck T-Shirts, $39.50

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 180+ reviews

A plush, fringed throw available in more than 20 colors

Nordstrom at Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw, $39.50

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 1,200+ reviews

A textured duvet cover featuring a pretty medallion design

Nordstrom at Home Chloe Duvet Cover, from $119.40

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 170+ reviews

A soft yet crisp set of sheets

Nordstrom at Home 400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, $89-$129

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 190+ reviews

A dress shirt designed to never wrinkle

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Smartcare Traditional Fit Pinpoint Dress Shirt, $59.50

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 330 reviews

A slim-fit machine-washable dress shirt

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt, $49.50

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 200+ reviews

Highly absorbent cotton bath towels

Nordstrom at Home Hydrocotton Bath Towel, $29

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 520+ reviews

A comfortable camisole to layer under your sweaters and cardigans

Halogen Absolute Camisole, $19

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 490 reviews

Trousers you can sit in through multiple meetings

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Classic Smartcare Pleated Trousers, $79.50

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 340+ reviews

A long scoop-neck tank top

BP. Double Scoop Tank, $10

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 300+ reviews

Light-as-a-cloud lounge pants

Nordstrom Lingerie Lazy Mornings Lounge Pants, $39

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 510+ reviews

A micro-ribbed knit tee

Caslon Ballet Neck Cotton & Modal Knit Elbow Sleeve Tee, $29

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 400+ reviews

A head-turning dress with statement sleeves

Chelsea28 Off the Shoulder Cocktail Dress, $149

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 280+ reviews

A casual blazer you can get in bright yellow, soft pink, or classic navy

Caslon Two Pocket Knit Blazer, $59

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 280+ reviews

Joggers made from recycled polyester

Zella Taryn Ultrasoft Recycled Jogger Pants, $75

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 310+ reviews

One of the best leggings you can get for $20

BP. High Rise Leggings, $19

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 410+ reviews

A jersey T-shirt perfect for weekend lounging

Make + Model Gotta Have It V-Neck Tee, $25 (or 2 for $38)

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 490+ reviews

A flattering ruched dress

Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress, $45

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 2,700+ reviews

A summery platform sandal

Treasure & Bond Sannibel Platform Wedge Sandal, $79.95

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 580+ reviews

Crisp, pleated pants that easily transition from work to happy hour

Leith Pleat Front Trousers, $55

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 370+ reviews

Figure-sculpting leggings with nearly 6,000 reviews

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, from $54

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 5,800+ reviews

A breathable, semi-sheer rounded V-neck shirt

Caslon Rounded V-Neck Tee, $25 (or 2 for $38)

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 1,700+ reviews

Ankle boots with a sturdy block heel

BP. Barris Block Heel Bootie, $59.90

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 1,200+ reviews

A long lightweight cardigan for breezy spring and summer days

Halogen Long Linen Blend Cardigan, $68

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 840+ reviews

A simple, lightly cushioned slide

Treasure & Bond Mere Flat Slide Sandal, $59.95

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 320+ reviews

Strappy dress sandals

BP. Lula Block Heel Slingback Sandal, $59.95

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 480+ reviews

A soft matching pajama set

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas, $65

Nordstrom rating: Nearly 5 stars from 1,000+ reviews

A pair of leggings you’ll live in at the gym and on the weekends

Zella Live In 7/8 Leggings, $54

Nordstrom rating: 4+ stars from 380+ reviews