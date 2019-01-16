20 cold-weather men’s styles at Nordstrom that are equally functional and fashionable

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Nordstrom

If you’re looking for winter-appropriate clothes that aren’t dreary or boring, Nordstrom Men has an impressive selection of apparel, footwear, and gear.

The retailer also launched a curated collection of cold-weather gear from 20 brands called New Concepts, making it easier to discover the newest and best in winter style.

We rounded up 20 of our favorite winter pieces from across the Nordstrom that are equal parts fashion and function.

Finding clothes that are seasonally appropriate and stylish can be a tall task during the winter. For the sake of trying to stay warm and dry, many people look to outdoor and sportswear brands for their apparel, paying little regard to how the clothes actually look.

Rather than sacrificing fashion for function (or vice versa), there are plenty of pieces of apparel that are equal parts both – and Nordstrom has a huge selection of cold-weather styles.

The retailer recently launched a new shopping experience called New Concepts, which will feature collections of apparel and gear curated by Nordstrom Men’s Fashion VP Sam Lobban. Just in time for the height of winter, the first collection takes an “Out Cold” theme, compiling cold-weather picks fitting for ski trips, city streets, or anywhere in between. In addition to the collection, Nordstrom’s overall selection of winter boots and jackets are excellent places to shop.

To help you get fitted for the winter in style, rounded up 20 of our favorite items from the curated collection as well as some of our other personal favorites from Nordstrom. With everything from waterproof ski jackets, puffer jackets, and fleece pullovers to all-terrain sneakers, shearling-lined boots, and tech-friendly gloves, this list will help you prepare for the weather without leaving your look behind.

Check out our favorite picks, below:

Arc’Teryx Beta AR Jacket

source Nordstrom

Featuring Gore-Tex Pro fabric, the Beta AR is a lightweight, packable, windproof, and waterproof jacket. Layer over a fleece pullover or sweater for added warmth.

Kjus Macun Waterproof Ski Jacket

source Nordstrom

Designed for the slopes, the Macun Ski Jacket is a weatherproof shell jacket with four-way-stretch, providing skiers and snowboarders with the mobility they need. Pair with outdoor performance pants like the Houdini Skiffers, or your favorite jeans and boots for casual weekend wear.

K-Way Le Vrai 3.0 Leon Windbreaker

source Nordstrom

As a compact and packable garment, the Le Vrai 3.0 Leon makes a great option to bring on any adventure. Keep it stowed away until you need some added protection from the rain and wind. Available in muted colors like grey and white, or bolder colors like orange and red, you can style it to match your personality.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse

source Nordstrom

Inspired by The North Face’s iconic 1996 Nuptse, this retro version features the same styling with updated warmth technology. With a goose down fill-power rating of 700 and a packable hood, this puffer makes the perfect go-to jacket for the winter. Go for the black, grey, and olive green colors for a more versatile look, or the red or yellow for a stand-out style.

Cotopaxi Cubre Fleece Pullover

source Nordstrom

Far from your typical pullover fleece, the Cotopaxi Cubre is a unique and stylish piece all its own. Pair it with your favorite dark jeans and boots, and let the contrasting aqua and cargo green colors stand out.

Moose Knuckles Terra Nova Quilted Jacket

source Nordstrom

This modern take on the classic hooded jacket an easy way to add warmth and style to your winter wardrobe. Style it with a crewneck sweatshirt and your favorite casual sneakers or pair it a premium pair of hikers like the Diemme Everest for a more rugged look.

Houdini Skiffer Outdoor Pants

source Nordstrom

With ergonomic, made-to-move construction, the Houdini Skiffers are far from the bulky, ill-fitting snow pants you were forced to wear as a child. The slim, yet sporty fit pairs well with the ski jacket or puffer jacket of your choice. You can wear them with ski boots while on the slopes or hiking boots for less extreme activities.

Patagonia Los Gatos Quarter Zip Fleece

source Nordstrom

The Patagonia Los Gatos is a cozy fleece you’ll want to wear during week in the office, or on the weekends while running errands. It’s super warm and built to handle cold temperatures. Layer it under a waterproof shell jacket like the Arc’Teryx Beta AR for warmth in milder temperatures or under your winter parka for warmth in extreme cold.

Levi’s Plaid Faux Shearling Shirt

source Nordstrom

This plaid faux shearling button-down offers plenty of warmth in a comfortable relaxed fit. Style it with a black long-sleeve shirt, black jeans, and black boots for a sleek, casual look. Have some fun with an added pop of color in the form of a beanie or snapback.

NikeLab All Conditions Gear Gore-Tex Jacket

source Nordstrom

Designed for all weather conditions, the NikeLab ACG Gore-Tex jacket is waterproof and windproof. Its length makes it a functional piece for harsh weather, while the unique hood/neck gaiter and contrasting branding give it a sartorial edge.

Nike Sportswear All Conditions Gear Beanie

source Nordstrom

As a simple cuffed beanie, this versatile knit hat from Nike ACG deserves a rightful place in any man’s wardrobe. In cold weather, it can be worn with literally anything.

The North Face eTip Hardface Tech Gloves

source Nordstrom

You should never have to choose between warm hands and being connected to your touch screen devices. With the eTip Hardface Tech gloves, you’ll be able to use your smartphone, tablet, or car infotainment system while blocking out the cold – and unlike some cheaper alternatives, these tech gloves actually work.

Blunt Metro Umbrella

source Nordstrom

If you’re going to buy an umbrella, it should be a good one that’s built to last. The Blunt Metro offers a 38-inch canopy in a compact size and is designed to never collapse. It can handle anything from light rains to heavy downpours.

Cotopaxi Luzon 18L Daypack

source Nordstrom

The Cotopaxi Luzon Daypack uses a colorful combination of repurposed nylon. It’s 18-liter storage capacity makes it ideal for day hikes and commuters who want to carry a bold bag.

New Balance 801 All-Terrain Sneaker

source Nordstrom

Designed with performance and style in mind, the New Balance 801 All-Terrain is a sporty trail-running sneaker. The rugged outsole helps you navigate rough outdoor terrains, while the supportive upper provides comfort. Pair it with jeans and a sweater for casual days or your best activewear for hiking and trail running.

Blundstone 491 xTreme Safety Pull-On Boot

source Nordstrom

Perfect for men who love the sophisticated look of Chelsea boots, but need a more winter-appropriate design, the Blundstone 491 xTreme features a molded TPU toe guard, a rugged outsole, and comfort insoles. Without sacrificing your winter performance, you can still dress these up a bit with heavyweight chinos and a button-up shirt.

Salomon Snowcross Adv Ltd High Top Sneaker

source Nordstrom

Bulky sneakers might be all the rage in fashion these days, but the Salomon Snowcross sneakers are chunky for all the right reasons. The winterized high-top features waterproof zip gaiters and heavy-duty lug outsoles for traction. These are best worn with outdoor or snow pants for high performance in winter conditions.

Timberland Shearling-Line Winter Extreme Super Boot

source Nordstrom

The Timberland Super Boot is arguably the pinnacle of style and function. The eight-inch boot features a completely waterproof design, fully shearling-lined interiors, and rugged Vibram outsoles. Wear them with your favorite jeans, sweaters, and fleeces for an all-around warm outfit.

You can read my full review of this boot here.

UGG Butte Waterproof Boot

source Nordstrom

Designed for handing the winter elements, the UGG Butte features a combination of leather, suede, and shearling, set on top of thick Vibram outsoles. Rated at -20 degrees Celcius, you’ll want to pair this with your best winter parka on those super cold days.

Diemme Everest Full Grain Leather Boot (Nordstrom Exclusive)

source Nordstrom

Available exclusively at Nordstrom, the Diemme Everest is a super premium Italian take on the classic hiker boot. While perfectly capable of navigating rough outdoor terrains, these might be best worn for fashion. Pair it with black jeans and a flannel shirt, and let the bold red laces be the standout point of your outfit.